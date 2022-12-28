ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas mariachi band stuck in Omaha after flight troubles

By KMTV Staff
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 2 days ago
A Las Vegas middle school's mariachi band has been stuck in Omaha after several flight cancellations during what was supposed to be a layover.

The band was returning from the Midwest Clinic in Chicago on Thursday and moved up their flights because of the storm coming.

That meant a layover here but after issues with de-icing and the flight crew timing out, they were stuck.

After their family networks made connections in Omaha, churches have reached out to help by providing snacks, home-cooked meals and some fun.

“It's been fantastic. The outreach, that they've brought board games. The hotel staff here has brought us snacks. They brought board games from home for the kids to play. It's just been amazing,” said chaperone Julie Avila.

Avila says their larger group has broken down into smaller ones and two have made it home. Now they have three left to go.

