3 Delicious Pizza Spots in BaltimoreTed RiversBaltimore, MD
3 Delicious Pizza Places in ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, MD
Fourth homicide investigation opened in Baltimore this week after 22-year-old found dead from gunshot woundsEdy ZooBaltimore, MD
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, MD
Maryland's Best Fried Chicken is Hidden at a Farmer's MarketTravel MavenLaurel, MD
Related
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Things to do in Baltimore MD You Shouldn’t Miss!
Are you searching for the best things to do in Baltimore? You made the right decision because Baltimore is an amazing city to visit with diverse things to do. The Harbor of Baltimore is surrounded by not only beautiful architecture, and dreamy views, but also an interesting history. You will find a lot of the best activities in Baltimore take place in the Harbor.
wypr.org
A New Deal summit for Black men?
(This conversation was originally broadcast on November 29, 2022) The elections last month produced historic results as regards representation of African Americans in the electoral hierarchy of Baltimore City and the state of Maryland. The governor, attorney general, state superintendent of schools and state treasurer are all accomplished Black men. Here in Baltimore City, Black male leaders include the Mayor, the City Council President, the comptroller, the city state’s attorney and the police commissioner.
Three boats damaged following Thursday fire in Annapolis
Three boats were damaged after catching fire at Hillsmere Marina in Annapolis on Friday. It took Anne Arundel County Fire crews about 30 minutes to get the flames under control.
WMDT.com
Gov. Hogan announces $10M public safety grant
SALISBURY, MD- Governor Hogan Thursday, announced a new 10 million dollar grant across Maryland aimed at keeping communities safe. The City of Cambridge is being awarded a $100,000 Business District & Neighborhood Safety grant for beautification, clean-ups, and community engagement for the Pine Street district. In Snow Hill, a $79,000...
Mail truck overturns in crash on Eastern Shore
A mail truck overturned after a crash in the Salisbury area yesterday, near the Delaware/Maryland line, reported a local fire department.
CP Cases moves to Delaware from Maryland
A company that designs and makes high-performance protective cases and racks for industries ranging from rock stars to defense will move from Maryland to Frankford, Delaware. CP Cases USA, which was opened in 2013 by the owner of a similar United Kingdom company, will move into a 25,000-square-foot site in the Frankford Business Park, located along Route 113. The company ... Read More
Wbaltv.com
Roggenart bakery to open 2 new locations in 2023
COLUMBIA, Md. — Milk, butter and eggs -- these simple and increasingly expensive food staples are the driving force behind plans by co-owners Nem Popov and Brody Tennant to expand Roggenart European Bakery, Bistro & Cafe to two more locations in greater Baltimore. The Howard County bakery chain --...
Home feeling, defensive fit led Dylan Gooden to Maryland signing
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Dylan Gooden, a four-star prospect in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite, is excited to get to Maryland after signing with the hometown Terps a week ago, but it will be a while before he gets there. The son of former Major League Baseball pitcher Dwight "Doc"...
247Sports
Maryland 80, UMBC 64: Carey Breaks Out | Reese and Frees | Three-point Concerns
In its final non-conference game, Maryland basketball struggled to dispatch a pesky UMBC team for 30 minutes, but used a breakout game by Donald Carey and a flurry of free throws for an 80-64 win. Carey busts out, but threes don't fall ... Carey was an excellent 3-point shooter the...
fox5dc.com
'We really want the ferry open:' Hundreds protest over White's Ferry continued closure
WASHINGTON - White’s Ferry, which carries passengers and cars across the Potomac between Maryland and Virginia, has been shut down for two years now. On Thursday, locals gathered to send a message to politicians that it is hurting the community. "We really want the ferry open," said Poolesville resident...
Nottingham MD
Maryland icebreaking fleet readies for winter
BALTIMORE, MD—The Maryland Department of Natural Resources stands ready to clear paths on Maryland’s waterways this winter with icebreaking boats stationed around the Chesapeake Bay. DNR’s Hydrographic Operations team, based on the Eastern Shore, has four large boats that perform various duties throughout the Chesapeake Bay, including driving...
WMDT.com
Salisbury Zoo animal grams
SALISBURY, Md. – If you’re a fan of animals then the Salisbury Zoo has an opportunity for you to celebrate a special occasion with your favorite zoo animal! We talked to a representative from the zoo, Kristina Ruhl. To get an animal gram or learn more, just visit...
Baltimore City teachers’ salaries fall to lowest in state
From 2010 to 2020, every Maryland school district except Baltimore City reported increases in salaries for teachers with a master’s degree. The post Baltimore City teachers’ salaries fall to lowest in state appeared first on Maryland Matters.
thegeorgetownspeedway.com
Busy Year: Georgetown Speedway Announces Active 2023 Schedule
GEORGETOWN, DE – 2023: a year of firsts. BD Motorsports Media LLC, set for its eighth season at the helm of Georgetown Speedway, has set an active ’23 schedule of events for the Sussex County facility, complete with new additions and returning favorites. The ’23 agenda is highlighted...
Pregame coverage: Maryland in Duke’s Mayo Bowl
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (DC News Now) — On Friday, the University of Maryland football team will face N.C. State in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. As the team prepares for the game, DC News Now provided comprehensive coverage on the road Thursday. Making their mark With a win Friday, Maryland football would post back-to-back bowl games, a […]
Cape Gazette
Major redevelopment for Seaford shopping center
For decades, Seaford officials have debated the fate of the Nylon Capital Shopping Center property near the western boundary of the city. The center, totaling 250,000 square feet on a 21-acre site, was once the economic hub of the region with anchor stores such as Peebles and Woolworth. In the 1990s, the same time DuPont Co. announced its departure from its sprawling plant in Seaford, commercial development was kicking into high gear along the Route 13 corridor on the eastern border of the city.
3 Delicious Pizza Spots in Baltimore
Baltimore is a city full of hidden gems, and you don’t have to look far for a delicious slice of pizza. Whether you’re looking for an affordable bite or something a bit more upscale, these three pizzerias will surely hit the spot.
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County man is Maryland’s newest Powerball millionaire
CATONSVILLE, MD—A Baltimore County man who enjoys playing many of the Maryland Lottery’s games and indulges in them often was chasing the historic $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot on November 7 when a lucky ticket came his way. Although the Catonsville resident missed the massive jackpot by one number,...
WBAL Radio
Three dead in separate shootings in Baltimore on Thursday
Three homicides took place in Baltimore on Thursday. A man was shot along West Pratt Street in Carrollton Ridge around 2 p.m. that afternoon. Once at the location, officers located an unidentified adult male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. The victim was transported to an...
WMDT.com
Pittsville park almost done Phase I renovation
PITTSVILLE, Md. – In the town of Pittsville, a park between railroad avenue and pearl street is getting its final touches of renovations. The park is colorful and as of Thursday, concrete was being put down. Officials tell us the park is more inclusive now, it has a wheelchair-accessible ramp as well.
