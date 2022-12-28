ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Things to do in Baltimore MD You Shouldn’t Miss!

Are you searching for the best things to do in Baltimore? You made the right decision because Baltimore is an amazing city to visit with diverse things to do. The Harbor of Baltimore is surrounded by not only beautiful architecture, and dreamy views, but also an interesting history. You will find a lot of the best activities in Baltimore take place in the Harbor.
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

A New Deal summit for Black men?

(This conversation was originally broadcast on November 29, 2022) The elections last month produced historic results as regards representation of African Americans in the electoral hierarchy of Baltimore City and the state of Maryland. The governor, attorney general, state superintendent of schools and state treasurer are all accomplished Black men. Here in Baltimore City, Black male leaders include the Mayor, the City Council President, the comptroller, the city state’s attorney and the police commissioner.
BALTIMORE, MD
WMDT.com

Gov. Hogan announces $10M public safety grant

SALISBURY, MD- Governor Hogan Thursday, announced a new 10 million dollar grant across Maryland aimed at keeping communities safe. The City of Cambridge is being awarded a $100,000 Business District & Neighborhood Safety grant for beautification, clean-ups, and community engagement for the Pine Street district. In Snow Hill, a $79,000...
CAMBRIDGE, MD
Town Square LIVE News

CP Cases moves to Delaware from Maryland

A company that designs and makes high-performance protective cases and racks for industries ranging from rock stars to defense will move from Maryland to Frankford, Delaware. CP Cases USA, which was opened in 2013 by the owner of a similar United Kingdom company, will move into a 25,000-square-foot site in the Frankford Business Park, located along Route 113. The company ... Read More
FRANKFORD, DE
Wbaltv.com

Roggenart bakery to open 2 new locations in 2023

COLUMBIA, Md. — Milk, butter and eggs -- these simple and increasingly expensive food staples are the driving force behind plans by co-owners Nem Popov and Brody Tennant to expand Roggenart European Bakery, Bistro & Cafe to two more locations in greater Baltimore. The Howard County bakery chain --...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Maryland icebreaking fleet readies for winter

BALTIMORE, MD—The Maryland Department of Natural Resources stands ready to clear paths on Maryland’s waterways this winter with icebreaking boats stationed around the Chesapeake Bay. DNR’s Hydrographic Operations team, based on the Eastern Shore, has four large boats that perform various duties throughout the Chesapeake Bay, including driving...
BALTIMORE, MD
WMDT.com

Salisbury Zoo animal grams

SALISBURY, Md. – If you’re a fan of animals then the Salisbury Zoo has an opportunity for you to celebrate a special occasion with your favorite zoo animal! We talked to a representative from the zoo, Kristina Ruhl. To get an animal gram or learn more, just visit...
SALISBURY, MD
thegeorgetownspeedway.com

Busy Year: Georgetown Speedway Announces Active 2023 Schedule

GEORGETOWN, DE – 2023: a year of firsts. BD Motorsports Media LLC, set for its eighth season at the helm of Georgetown Speedway, has set an active ’23 schedule of events for the Sussex County facility, complete with new additions and returning favorites. The ’23 agenda is highlighted...
GEORGETOWN, DE
DC News Now

Pregame coverage: Maryland in Duke’s Mayo Bowl

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (DC News Now) — On Friday, the University of Maryland football team will face N.C. State in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. As the team prepares for the game, DC News Now provided comprehensive coverage on the road Thursday. Making their mark With a win Friday, Maryland football would post back-to-back bowl games, a […]
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Cape Gazette

Major redevelopment for Seaford shopping center

For decades, Seaford officials have debated the fate of the Nylon Capital Shopping Center property near the western boundary of the city. The center, totaling 250,000 square feet on a 21-acre site, was once the economic hub of the region with anchor stores such as Peebles and Woolworth. In the 1990s, the same time DuPont Co. announced its departure from its sprawling plant in Seaford, commercial development was kicking into high gear along the Route 13 corridor on the eastern border of the city.
SEAFORD, DE
Ted Rivers

3 Delicious Pizza Spots in Baltimore

Baltimore is a city full of hidden gems, and you don’t have to look far for a delicious slice of pizza. Whether you’re looking for an affordable bite or something a bit more upscale, these three pizzerias will surely hit the spot.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Baltimore County man is Maryland’s newest Powerball millionaire

CATONSVILLE, MD—A Baltimore County man who enjoys playing many of the Maryland Lottery’s games and indulges in them often was chasing the historic $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot on November 7 when a lucky ticket came his way. Although the Catonsville resident missed the massive jackpot by one number,...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WBAL Radio

Three dead in separate shootings in Baltimore on Thursday

Three homicides took place in Baltimore on Thursday. A man was shot along West Pratt Street in Carrollton Ridge around 2 p.m. that afternoon. Once at the location, officers located an unidentified adult male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. The victim was transported to an...
BALTIMORE, MD
WMDT.com

Pittsville park almost done Phase I renovation

PITTSVILLE, Md. – In the town of Pittsville, a park between railroad avenue and pearl street is getting its final touches of renovations. The park is colorful and as of Thursday, concrete was being put down. Officials tell us the park is more inclusive now, it has a wheelchair-accessible ramp as well.
PITTSVILLE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy