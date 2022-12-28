Read full article on original website
Southern Indiana Golf Course Ranked 2nd Best in the State by Golf.com
In my opinion, there are not many better ways to spend a spring, summer, or early fall day than playing around of golf. Give me temperatures in the mid-60s to mid-70s, the sun shining, a light breeze, a few friends to play with, along with some beers, and I am in my happy place. Even though I'm not very good and there are times when I want to snap a club over my knee or toss it in a lake, there are those times when I hit a nice, straight drive off the tee, or sink a long putt for par that keeps me coming back. Fortunately for myself and other golfers here in southern Indiana, we have a number of nice courses to choose from. One of which was just named the second-best course in the entire state by one of the game's leading publications.
Evansville Gaming Guild goes to Green River Road
A new face has been added to Green River Road, The Gaming Guild. From board games to table-top games, The Gaming Guild, has a variety of different kinds of games to play.
Charlie Wyatt running for 3rd term as Boonville Mayor
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Mayor of Boonville will run again in 2023. Charlie Wyatt says he, along with other city candidates, plan to file for the 2023 City Elections on Wednesday. This would be Wyatt’s third term as Boonville’s Mayor. He says he plans to complete some...
Lyft code available to help keep drunk drivers off the road
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - If you need a safe ride home on New Year’s Eve, there’s a code you use with Lyft. Logan’s Promise and Working Distributors have teamed up for the Safe Ride Program, in an effort to keep drunk drivers off the roads. All you...
Gibson Co. Sheriff Tim Bottoms officially retiring Saturday
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Gibson County Sheriff Tim Bottoms is officially finishing up his second term. Bottoms’ retirement is effective Saturday after 38 years of service. An open house is set in his honor at the Gibson County Community Corrections Conference Room in Princeton. They say the public...
Highlights: Princeton vs. Barr Reeve (boys’ basketball)
Under the category, "better late than never", the annual Toyota Teamwork Classic is underway in Gibson County.
Holiday basketball tournaments tip off across Tri-State
HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - High school basketball tournaments are now in full swing throughout the Tri-State area, including at one of the most historic gyms in Indiana. Memorial Gym in Huntingburg is welcoming five teams this week for the 2022 Baird Winter Classic. The 71-year-old gym is home to the Southridge Raiders.
Friday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - Days of flight cancellations may be coming to an end today. Southwest Airlines is preparing to return to ‘normal operations’. A crash temporarily closed part of US 60 East in Henderson County. Officials say two cars were involved and injuries were reported. Say goodbye to 2022,...
New terminal planned for Tri-State Aero
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new general aviation terminal is in the works over at Tri-State Aero. The project is spearheaded by EVV and the EVV board. Officials with the project tell us it will be mostly publicly funded. They are still waiting to confirm bids on the building, which...
Brothers across the bridge meet again after years as strangers
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — After decades spent not knowing each other, two brothers who lived across the Ohio Bridge are meeting again. Until last year, the pair had never met one another. One of the brothers made the trip up to Evansville to meet his other relatives for the very first time. Wesley Lackey was […]
Thursday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - Authorities say a man is sitting behind bars facing drunk driving charges this morning. It’s all connected to a crash that happened in last week’s snowy weather. A report shows he was nearly three times the legal limit. Officials say a four-vehicle crash left one person...
Henderson mayor rides on fire truck for last day in office
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A couple of outgoing Henderson officials received a warm send-off on Friday morning. Mayor Steve Austin and retiring Public Information Officer Donna B. Stinnett were chauffeured on a Henderson fire truck for their last day of work. In a Facebook post, the city thanked both for...
Dog rescued after pipes burst in Evansville home
People recount experience of four days without water at Evansville apartment complex
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Taking a shower, washing your hands and flushing the toilet. These are everyday things that people like Travis Metzger have not been able to do properly for four days, and frozen pipes were to blame. This finally changed on Wednesday. 14 News stopped by Addison Place...
Watch Indiana State vs. Evansville: TV channel, live stream info, start time
Current Records: Evansville 4-9; Indiana State 9-4 A Missouri Valley battle is on tap between the Indiana State Sycamores and the Evansville Aces at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at Hulman Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Evansville winning the first 65-56 on the road and Indiana State taking the second 80-77.
Work almost complete on new salt hut in Union Co.
UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - In Union County, work is nearly complete on a new salt hut. County leaders shared an update on social media, saying the hut will help keep salt clean and dry to use on snow and ice-covered roads. According to the post, Alliance Resources and River...
White Co. among Ill. counties keeping cash bail in place
Illinois (WFIE) - In Illinois, cash bail was set to be eliminated on January 1. Now that’s been delayed. This includes White County plus 64 other counties. Cash bail will remain in place following a judge’s ruling that provisions in the “SAFE-T act” are unconstitutional. They...
Three Minor Car Accidents in Washington
An accident occurred yesterday in Washington near 24 E. Main St. around 7:30 a.m. A female called and reported sliding into a pole near the Chrysler parking lot. A two-vehicle accident occurred in Washington near 311 SE 21st St. A Kia and an Explorer collided, and no injuries were reported.
A look back at 2022 economic development in the Tri-State
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As 2022 comes to a close, it has some reflecting on the successes of the past year, including the Tri-State’s economic successes. The Evansville Regional Economic Partnership, or E-REP, oversaw a number of projects last year meant to improve the lives of those who live in the city, as well as establish a foundation for success in the future. Economic leaders say they feel good about where they are as 2022 comes to a close.
USI men’s basketball set for OVC opener against SE Missouri St.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Southern Indiana men’s basketball team is preparing for its first foray into the Ohio Valley Conference on Thursday night. Southern Indiana (7-6) has certainly been battle-tested so far in the program’s inaugural season on the Division I level. The Screaming Eagles finished the non-conference portion of their schedule with impressive wins over Southern Illinois, Bowling Green and Indiana State.
