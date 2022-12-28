ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Blackhawks Postgame Show: Blackhawks @ Hurricanes: Petr Mrazek sets career high in saves, but Hawks shutout

By Jack Heinrich
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03GuFO_0jwBI7RH00

Joe Brand recaps the Blackhawks 3-0 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. Joe and Caley Chelios breakdown goalie Petr Mrazek’s solid game in net for the Hawks in the loss. Later on, hear thoughts from head coach Luke Richardson and highlights from around the NHL.

The Blackhawks will continue their road trip on Thursday, December 29th in St. Louis to take on the Blues. WGN Radio’s coverage starts at 6:30pm with Joe Brand’s pregame show and then John Wiedeman with Caley Chelios on the call at 7pm.

More Blackhawks coverage Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
markerzone.com

LONG-TIME NHL COACH MARC CRAWFORD MAKING A RETURN BEHIND THE BENCH IN EUROPE

After parting ways with the Chicago Blackhawks in May, Marc Crawford was left without a coaching job and the 61-year-old wanted to be behind a bench for a 33rd consecutive season. Crawford was unable to land a job before the start of the 2022-23 season, but now he has and...
NHL

PROSPECTS: Korchinski Leads Blackhawks Prospects in Points

The Canadian defenseman recorded three assists in two games throughout the tournament. In the second and third day of actions, Sweden and Canada both took on Germany and came out victorious fighting for the top spot of the Group A division of the competition. F Victor Stjernborg, Sweden. In the...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Coyotes visit the Lightning after McBain's 2-goal game

Arizona Coyotes (12-16-5, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (22-11-1, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes visit the Tampa Bay Lightning after Jack McBain scored two goals in the Coyotes' 6-3 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Tampa Bay has a 14-4-1 record...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Montreal Canadiens vs. Florida Panthers preview, prediction, pick for 12/29: Cats look to knock off rust

After five days off, the Florida Panthers return to the ice on Thursday night to play the visiting Montreal Canadiens -- and try to break a three-game losing streak. The Panthers haven't played since falling to the New York Islanders on Friday in Elmont, N.Y. That left the Panthers -- who were the NHL's best regular-season team last season -- at 15-16-4 on the season.
Yardbarker

Capitals look to start new streak vs. Canadiens

The Washington Capitals will look for a bounce-back win against the visiting Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. The Capitals ended a five-game winning streak when they fell 4-3 in overtime to the visiting Ottawa Senators on Thursday. The Canadiens were hammered 7-2 by the host Florida Panthers on Thursday for their season-high fourth straight loss, with the past three coming in regulation.
WASHINGTON, DC
FOX Sports

Columbus brings losing streak into matchup with New York

Columbus Blue Jackets (10-21-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Islanders (20-14-2, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets, on a six-game losing streak, play the New York Islanders. New York is 8-4-0 against the Metropolitan Division and 20-14-2 overall. The Islanders are 20-5-1...
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX Sports

Hurricanes bring 9-game win streak into matchup against the Panthers

Florida Panthers (15-16-4, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (23-6-6, first in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Hurricanes -185, Panthers +155; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes will attempt to extend a nine-game win streak with a victory over the Florida Panthers. Carolina is...
RALEIGH, NC
FOX Sports

Canadiens head into matchup with the Capitals on losing streak

Montreal Canadiens (15-17-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Washington Capitals (20-13-5, third in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens head into the matchup with the Washington Capitals after losing four games in a row. Washington has an 11-5-2 record in home games and a 20-13-5 record overall....
WASHINGTON, DC
NHL

PREVIEW: Panthers look to slow down streaking Hurricanes

The Florida Panthers will look to slow down the hottest team in the NHL when they wrap up their back-to-back with a matchup against the streaking Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena on Friday. While the Panthers enter the matchup riding high on the heels of a dominant 7-2 win over...
RALEIGH, NC
NHL

Game Preview: Islanders vs Blue Jackets

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (20-14-2) VS COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS (10-21-2) 7:30 PM ET | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS. The New York Islanders take on the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night at UBS Arena, marking the third meeting between the two teams this season. The Islanders lead the season series 2-0.
ELMONT, NY
WGN Radio

Blackhawks Live 12/28/22: The World Juniors offer glimpse into the future for the Blackhawks

On this week’s Blackhawks Live, WGN Radio’s Joe Brand shares his final thoughts on the Hawks’ loss to the Hurricanes last night. Then Colby Cohen, Chicago Blackhawks TV analyst for NBC Sports Chicago, joins Joe to give update on the draft and Blackhawks prospects that are playing in the World Juniors. Later on, Connor Murphy, Chicago Blackhawks […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Stamps to increase in price

KSNF/KODE — The United States Postal Service has announced price increases due to operating expenses and a lack of revenue. The increase in prices are expected to take effect on January 22nd, 2023. Prices for standard 1oz. letters will increase from 60 cents to 63 cents. Domestic postcards will increase from 44 cents to 48 […]
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

12K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy