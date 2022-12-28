Blackhawks Postgame Show: Blackhawks @ Hurricanes: Petr Mrazek sets career high in saves, but Hawks shutout

Joe Brand recaps the Blackhawks 3-0 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. Joe and Caley Chelios breakdown goalie Petr Mrazek’s solid game in net for the Hawks in the loss. Later on, hear thoughts from head coach Luke Richardson and highlights from around the NHL.

The Blackhawks will continue their road trip on Thursday, December 29th in St. Louis to take on the Blues. WGN Radio’s coverage starts at 6:30pm with Joe Brand’s pregame show and then John Wiedeman with Caley Chelios on the call at 7pm.

