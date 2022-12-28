Read full article on original website
actionnews5.com
MLGW works to upgrade old equipment and prevent future problems
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MLGW ended the Boil Water Advisory on Thursday. The utility said service had been restored to all 258,000 customers who aren’t still dealing with broken pipes inside their homes. A utility spokesperson said crews repaired a total of 50 broken water mains, far more than...
actionnews5.com
Ramblin’ Joe’s Coffee in East Memphis makes water pumping system using bottled water to keep serving customers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - While the city was under that boil water advisory, some businesses got creative to serve their customers. Ramblin’ Joe’s Coffee, formerly known as Ugly Mug Coffee, at the corner of Perkins Extended and Poplar Avenue has been running their store solely on bottled water to keep the coffee flowing!
actionnews5.com
Plumbers work hard hours as water crisis comes to end
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There’s a high demand for Mid-South plumbers to repair frozen pipes that burst during December’s cold snap. Best Care Home Service said their plumbers are working around the clock to help homeowners with repairs. “These here are copper pipes, and these here tend to...
actionnews5.com
MLGW to distribute water to customers Thursday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) is distributing water on Thursday (or whenever supplies are exhausted) at three locations:. New Salem Missionary Baptist Church 2237 S Parkway E, noon to 2 p.m. Southwest Community College - Whitehaven 1234 Finley Rd, noon to 2 p.m. Oak Grove...
actionnews5.com
MLGW to continue distributing water Wednesday amid boil notice
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) will continue to distribute water on Wednesday amid the utility’s active Boil Water Advisory. On Wednesday, Dec. 28, MLGW will be distributing free water at two locations from noon until 2 p.m.:. First Baptist Church Broad, 2835 Broad Avenue.
'It’s not the end' | COGIC Memphis works to rebuild after freezing temperatures cause ruptured pipes and flooding
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As Memphis works to get back to normal, Citadel of Deliverance Church of God in Christ is rebuilding after winter storms caused pipes to burst, flooding many parts of their nearly 50,000 square foot building. “This past Christmas eve on Saturday while all of us were...
actionnews5.com
MLGW lifts boil water advisory
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water has lifted the precautionary boil water advisory for all of its customers. The advisory has been in place since freezing temperatures caused pressure to dwindle, mainly due to pipe bursts across the city. MLGW customers are suggested to do the following...
MLGW shares news on water pressure, boil advisory
UPDATE: With the boil water advisory still in effect, MLGW will distribute water at the following locations on Thursday: MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Enough water main breaks have been fixed to bring the system back to normal pressure, Memphis Light, Gas and Water’s CEO said Wednesday, sharing some good news after several days of water main […]
actionnews5.com
Boil water notice closer to being lifted, MLGW CEO says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water CEO Doug McGowen updated the public on continuing water problems across the city Wednesday. All MLGW customers remain under a boil water advisory. McGowen says MLGW is not yet ready to lift the boil water notice. He says pressure must first...
Is your water coming out brown? Here's why | Memphians enter day six of the water crisis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — While several Memphis Light Gas and Water (MLGW) customers are still left without access to running water or continue to fight low water pressure, some customers woke up on day six of the water crisis to brown,rusty colored water running from their faucets. Memphians have been...
Low water pressure causes new Sunrise Memphis location to temporarily close
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s been an ongoing struggle for Memphians, as many continue to grapple with the limited access to running water. Many businesses have been facing this issue head on. While some have remained open throughout the ordeal, others have had to close their doors during some of the biggest money making days of the year.
Bottled water hard to find at Memphis area stores
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the hottest commodities in the Mid-South right now is bottled water while the area remains under the boil water advisory. If you have been to the store lately, it’s a little tough to find water on store shelves with empty shelves and signs limiting the purchase of bottled water. These […]
actionnews5.com
More water giveaways planned for Wednesday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Several new water giveaways are planned across Memphis as Memphis Light, Gas and Water customers remain under a boil water advisory. The Shelby County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security is handing out 38,000 bottles of water to Shelby County residents from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Emergency Management and Homeland Security Warehouse at 6393 Haley Road. One case of water will be handed out per vehicle.
MLGW says customers should not see 'significant' increase in their bill due to the Arctic Blast
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As MLGW works to repair breaks and the low water pressure, some residents are thinking ahead. “This is a crisis of water distribution,” said Doug McGowan, MLGW President. As repairs continue, MLGW customers are wondering if their utility bill will increase. “Certainly, with respect to...
Kroger sends surprise donation of nearly 40,000 bottles of water to aid Shelby County during water crisis
MEMPHIS, Tenn — As several Memphians report spending days searching stores for water, Shelby County got a late Christmas present from Kroger on Wednesday. More than 38,000 bottles of water. The surprise truckload sent waves of relief washing across the 901. “I (finally) have the resources to give to...
Warehouse employees told to work without water
This story has been updated with a statement from DHL Supply Chain. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW President Doug McGowen is assuring customers they are working around the clock to get water services restored. But that’s creating more questions about how other businesses should treat their employees. A worker at the DHL warehouse in the Airport […]
actionnews5.com
TEMA reports 2nd fatality in Shelby County due to cold weather
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Health has now confirmed two fatalities in Shelby County due to cold weather, according to a press release from The Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) The first Shelby County fatality was reported on Friday after a man died from weather conditions in Midtown.
One dead, 2 injured in massive fire at East Memphis senior community home
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One was killed and two others were injured after a massive fire at an independent senior community home in East Memphis late Thursday night, Dec. 29. The Memphis Fire Department (MFD) responded to the 2-alarm fire at the Feels Like Home Senior Lifestyle Residences at the 3300 block of Kirby Road in East Memphis.
How long will it take for Memphis to have water again?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW’s President says “we’re moving in the right direction” when it comes to making repairs and getting water pressure back or even water back for people in the city. As of Tuesday afternoon, Memphis’ mayor said an estimated 15% of MLGW’s customers are without water due to a lack of water pressure. […]
actionnews5.com
MASE charter school suffers heavy water damage from burst pipes
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis charter school is picking up the pieces Wednesday night after winter storms caused potentially millions of dollars worth of damage. Leaders at Memphis Academy of Science and Engineering (MASE) on Jefferson Avenue say they found multiple pipes broken at one of their school buildings on Christmas Day.
