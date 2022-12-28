ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
actionnews5.com

MLGW works to upgrade old equipment and prevent future problems

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MLGW ended the Boil Water Advisory on Thursday. The utility said service had been restored to all 258,000 customers who aren’t still dealing with broken pipes inside their homes. A utility spokesperson said crews repaired a total of 50 broken water mains, far more than...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Plumbers work hard hours as water crisis comes to end

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There’s a high demand for Mid-South plumbers to repair frozen pipes that burst during December’s cold snap. Best Care Home Service said their plumbers are working around the clock to help homeowners with repairs. “These here are copper pipes, and these here tend to...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MLGW to distribute water to customers Thursday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) is distributing water on Thursday (or whenever supplies are exhausted) at three locations:. New Salem Missionary Baptist Church 2237 S Parkway E, noon to 2 p.m. Southwest Community College - Whitehaven 1234 Finley Rd, noon to 2 p.m. Oak Grove...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MLGW to continue distributing water Wednesday amid boil notice

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) will continue to distribute water on Wednesday amid the utility’s active Boil Water Advisory. On Wednesday, Dec. 28, MLGW will be distributing free water at two locations from noon until 2 p.m.:. First Baptist Church Broad, 2835 Broad Avenue.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MLGW lifts boil water advisory

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water has lifted the precautionary boil water advisory for all of its customers. The advisory has been in place since freezing temperatures caused pressure to dwindle, mainly due to pipe bursts across the city. MLGW customers are suggested to do the following...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MLGW shares news on water pressure, boil advisory

UPDATE: With the boil water advisory still in effect, MLGW will distribute water at the following locations on Thursday: MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Enough water main breaks have been fixed to bring the system back to normal pressure, Memphis Light, Gas and Water’s CEO said Wednesday, sharing some good news after several days of water main […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Boil water notice closer to being lifted, MLGW CEO says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water CEO Doug McGowen updated the public on continuing water problems across the city Wednesday. All MLGW customers remain under a boil water advisory. McGowen says MLGW is not yet ready to lift the boil water notice. He says pressure must first...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Bottled water hard to find at Memphis area stores

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the hottest commodities in the Mid-South right now is bottled water while the area remains under the boil water advisory. If you have been to the store lately, it’s a little tough to find water on store shelves with empty shelves and signs limiting the purchase of bottled water.  These […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

More water giveaways planned for Wednesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Several new water giveaways are planned across Memphis as Memphis Light, Gas and Water customers remain under a boil water advisory. The Shelby County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security is handing out 38,000 bottles of water to Shelby County residents from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Emergency Management and Homeland Security Warehouse at 6393 Haley Road. One case of water will be handed out per vehicle.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Warehouse employees told to work without water

This story has been updated with a statement from DHL Supply Chain. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW President Doug McGowen is assuring customers they are working around the clock to get water services restored. But that’s creating more questions about how other businesses should treat their employees. A worker at the DHL warehouse in the Airport […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

TEMA reports 2nd fatality in Shelby County due to cold weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Health has now confirmed two fatalities in Shelby County due to cold weather, according to a press release from The Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) The first Shelby County fatality was reported on Friday after a man died from weather conditions in Midtown.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

How long will it take for Memphis to have water again?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW’s President says “we’re moving in the right direction” when it comes to making repairs and getting water pressure back or even water back for people in the city. As of Tuesday afternoon, Memphis’ mayor said an estimated 15% of MLGW’s customers are without water due to a lack of water pressure. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MASE charter school suffers heavy water damage from burst pipes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis charter school is picking up the pieces Wednesday night after winter storms caused potentially millions of dollars worth of damage. Leaders at Memphis Academy of Science and Engineering (MASE) on Jefferson Avenue say they found multiple pipes broken at one of their school buildings on Christmas Day.
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy