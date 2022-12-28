ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Mega Millions: Here are Tuesday’s winning numbers for the $565M jackpot

By Nexstar Media Wire, Addy Bink
KTSM
KTSM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41EbJB_0jwBI18v00

(NEXSTAR) – Just months after a record-setting jackpot was hit, another record Mega Millions jackpot is brewing. It could all end if a ticket matches the numbers drawn Tuesday night, seen below.

Since the last drawing on Friday, the Mega Millions jackpot grew to an estimated $565 million. If a ticket matches all six numbers drawn Tuesday, it’ll mark the sixth largest jackpot in Mega Millions history and the second record-setting jackpot of 2022.

Here are the winning numbers for Tuesday’s drawing: 9, 13, 36, 59, and 61, and Mega Ball 11. The Megaplier was 2x.

Southwest Airlines cancels most flights Tuesday: What went wrong?

Tickets sold in California and Florida for an Oct. 14 drawing shared the last Mega Millions jackpot of $502 million. The lottery’s top prize has been building anew over 20 drawings held since then.

In July, a Mega Millions ticket worth nearly $1.4 billion was sold in Illinois. It was the third-largest lottery prize in U.S. history and wasn’t claimed for nearly two months . The largest lottery prize on record was hit in November when a Powerball ticket sold in California matched the winning numbers for a $2.04 billion jackpot .

If there is no winner in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing, the jackpot could potentially surpass the fifth-largest prize in game history of $648 million, which was shared by tickets in California and Georgia in December 2013.

How are Mega Millions jackpots calculated?

Here are the 10 largest Mega Millions jackpots to date:

  1. $1.537 billion: Oct. 23, 2018 (SC)
  2. $1.337 billion: July 29, 2022 (IL)
  3. $1.050 billion: Jan. 22, 2021 (MI)
  4. $656 million: Mar. 30, 2012 (IL, KS, MD)
  5. $648 million: Dec. 17, 2013 (CA, GA)
  6. $565 million (est)
  7. $543 million: July 24, 2018 (CA)
  8. $536 million: July 8, 2016 (IN)
  9. $533 million: Mar. 30, 2018 (NJ)
  10. $522 million: June 7, 2019 (CA)

The next Mega Millions drawing will be Friday at 11 p.m. ET.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states and the District of Columbia. Tickets are $2 and there are a total of nine ways to win a prize.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

Woman arrested after knife assault, deadly shooting in East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Friday afternoon, officials with the El Paso Police Department provided an update to Monday evening’s deadly shooting on the city’s Eastside. EPPD officials say 27-year-old Jenny Lee Rojo was arrested and charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon after 41-year-old Adrian Maldonado was found dead at […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Man shot during physical altercation in far east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officers with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office responded to an emergency call regarding a gunshot victim in far east El Paso on the 300 block of Citadel Dr. The call came at 3:18 a.m. early this morning and according to officers on the crime scene, several subjects had been […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

City Representative calls out Mayor on migrant response; Mayor responds

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Outgoing El Paso city council District 6 Representative Claudia Rodriguez, sent a lengthy statement out last night on the city’s migrant response. Rodriguez says she asked mayor Oscar Leeser to issue an emergency declaration. She says Leeser told her Congresswoman Veronica Escobar and El Paso County judge Ricardo Samaniego asked […]
EL PASO, TX
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Police Warns Kroger Customers in Ohio

Photo byJonesdr77 at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnlineand for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
MORAINE, OH
KTSM

Checkpoint apprehensions increase as migrants attempt to leave El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The United States Border Patrol El Paso Sector says migrants are using buses to leave the El Paso area and are being encountered at check points. “Migrants unfortunately are getting away from agents and attempting to exit El Paso. That means that our checkpoint operations have increased,” said Carlos Rivera, […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Owner of Abilene day care accused of giving 2-year-old Benadryl arrested

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The owner of an Abilene day care accused of giving a 2-year-old child Benadryl without parental permission has been arrested. Sondra Mata was arrested for Endangering a Child last week in connection to the allegations. Court documents state an employee of Maw’s Day Care told the 2-year-old’s mother Mata had been […]
ABILENE, TX
KTSM

Woman accused of murder misses court date; Obituary confirms her death

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An arrest warrant has been issued after a Rio Grande Valley woman accused of murder failed to appear in court. However, it appears she died. ValleyCentral learned Wednesday that she has died, getting confirmation from Salinas Funeral Home of Elsa’s website. The obituary posted by the funeral home states she died […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
KTSM

Shipping containers along Rio Grande used to block, slow down migrants

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A line of nine metal shipping containers were seen on the bank of the Rio Grande Tuesday, creating a wall to block or slow down migrants from crossing into the United States, according to the Texas Division of Emergency Management. When asked about the shipping containers Tuesday, Deputy City Manager […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UPDATE: One man dead after shooting in East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department Crimes Against Persons Unit responded to a shooting in East El Paso Wednesday morning near the 1400 block of N. Zaragoza Road. Police say one man has died from his injuries. According to an EPPD spokesperson, the victim along with two other people were leaving […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Dec. 30, 2022

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful.  Anyone with information on the location of […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

PD: Man fatally shot in East El Paso, suspect still at large

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Police are still searching for the gunman after a shooting on the morning of December 28, at the 11/11 bar, located at 1440 North Zaragoza Upon arriving at the scene, officers found the victim had been shot by an individual with a rifle who had emerged from a vehicle. The […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Man hospitalized after being mauled by 10 dogs in Ciudad Juarez

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 23-year-old man was walking to a nearby store in Ciudad Juarez on Dec. 25 when he was mauled by 10 dogs. According to our news partners across the border, Julio Cesar Diaz Ramirez was attacked by the dogs which left multiple lesions on different parts of his face and […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UTEP goes down fighting in 79-73 double OT defeat at UAB

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Tae Hardy (22 points), Shamar Givance (17 points, season-most 10 assists), Calvin Solomon (campaign-best 16 points, season-high 11 rebounds) and Otis Frazier III (14 points) all hit double figures in scoring and UTEP held UAB to 36.4 percent shooting, but it wasn’t enough as the Miners fell in double overtime, 79-73, inside […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy