ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Planes to trains: KC passengers make switch after Southwest flight cancellations

By Sean McDowell
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aBM1D_0jwBHzXh00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Holiday travel plans have been ruined for millions of Americans.

Many of them in the Kansas City are left to find another way home, after Southwest Airlines cancels thousands of flights again on Tuesday.

KC-area family out thousands after canceled Southwest flight ruins Christmas trip

The crowds at Union Station prove some passengers are trading their wings for rails. As Tuesday afternoon wore on, and Southwest Airlines continued to cancel flights, Union Station continued to fill up with passengers desperate for a trip home.

Many passengers who’d originally been booked on Southwest chose Amtrak instead, when their flights were canceled. Only nine Southwest Airlines flights departed Kansas City International on Tuesday.

“It’s highly aggravating,” Dave Luce, a St. Louis native, said.

Southwest flight canceled? Here’s what you can do

Luce said he was due to fly home to St. Louis on Sunday after spending Christmas in Kansas City. However, he’s seen two flights canceled, and a train trip seemed like the best solution.

“I get the weather part of it, but it seems like Southwest wasn’t really prepared for it. It’s hard to imagine this level of disorganization resulted from a couple of bad days of weather,” Luce said on Tuesday.

Southwest Airlines blames the recent cold weather snap for the numerous flight delays and cancellations, and the company’s technical infrastructure couldn’t keep up. Southwest CEO Bob Jordan called this massive interruption in service “unacceptable.”

On Tuesday evening, Terminal B at KCI was crowded with hopeful travelers including Nancy Thompson, who hails from Atlanta.

Government to probe Southwest cancellations that stranded flyers

Due to numerous delays on Tuesday, she was faced with a return to Georgia after midnight, if she managed to depart Kansas City at all.

“I have to get home. I have surgery scheduled on the 30th,” Thompson said. “I’m really afraid they’re going to just cancel it. We see that in San Diego, where my flight is coming from, it keeps getting delayed and delayed and delayed. I keep getting my messages that say you’re delayed, delayed, delayed.”

Aside from planes and trains, automobiles are questionable too, Many Amtrak passengers commented they’d been unable to find rental cars locally, since the demand is high.

Southwest’s website has a section that mentions some travel expenses may be reimbursable from the air carrier.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMBC.com

Travelers rush to rental cars amid Southwest flight cancellations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A lot of travelers are turning to the roads after Southwest cancelled dozens of flights in and out of Kansas City early this week. Employees and travelers said lines snaked around the rental car center at KCI early Tuesday morning. By midafternoon, it was nearly empty of travelers.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMZU

Crews will close southbound U.S. 169 ramp to southbound I-35 Dec. 29-30

JACKSON AND CLAY COUNTIES – Crews with the Buck O’Neil Bridge replacement will CLOSE the ramp from southbound U.S. 169 to southbound Interstate 35 beginning at 7 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, until approximately 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30. Southbound I-35 will be reduced to ONE LANE from approximately I-70 to 12th Street during this time. This closure will allow crews to complete bridge painting work. Motorists will need to seek alternate routes during this time. There will be no signed detour. All work is weather permitting.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy