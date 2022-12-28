Read full article on original website
Regional Chain Wegmans is Planning on Opening New Locations
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Last Sears Store in New York Permanently Closes
Sears has also announced that nearly a hundred more stores will be closing in the coming weeks, including locations in California, Washington, and Hawaii. Photo by(Phillip Pessar/Flickr)
NECN
Police in NH, Maine and Vermont Responded to 500 Crashes During Weekend Storm
This weekend's snow and rain storm might not have been a major weather event in Massachusetts and southern New England, but it certainly was up north. State police in New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont said they responded to over 500 crashes and slide-offs from Friday through Saturday as snow and ice coated roadways.
6 Churches for Sale in Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts You’ll Want as Your New Heavenly Home
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. If you're looking for a home that's rich in history, let's plenty of light in, has incredibly high ceilings, and is just a unique piece of property, then maybe you might want to consider a church.
Almost 500,000 Are Without Power Across Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire
New England has been experiencing an influx of extreme weather this holiday season, after torrential rain and strong gusts of wind slammed the Boston area, as well as parts of Maine and New Hampshire just before Christmas. Since the holiday, almost 500,000 in New England have been experiencing power outages....
Local Grocery Store is Permanently Closing
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
NECN
Winter Storm May Drop 18 Inches of Snow on Parts of New England
A winter storm is on its way and winter storm warnings are in effect across the western stretch of New England from 7 p.m. Thursday this to 7 a.m. Saturday. Elevations near and over 1,000 feet out may see heavy wet snow accumulating up to a foot or a foot and a half in isolated areas. Heavy wet snow bringing a load on cables along with strong wind gusts will increase the risk of power outages.
Popculture
Popular Shredded Cheese Recall
Lidl shoppers have been urged check their homes for its own-brand Simply Grated Cheddar that has been flagged in an urgent recall. Plastic pieces were discovered present in the product, making it potentially unsafe for consumption. The U.K.'s Food Standards Agency (FSA) issued the alert on Nov. 23. According to the product details, this is a 500g bag of Simply Grated Cheddar with a "best if used by" date of Dec. 23, 2022. Lidl will fully refund consumers who have returned the affected products. The food's risk statement states, "This product may contain small pieces of plastic which makes it unsafe to eat." Those Lidl stores that sold the recalled product displayed a point of sale notice informing customers why the product was being recalled and what to do if they purchased it.
Update: Plans For Kohl’s Closings in 2023
A recent industry-wide downturn has renewed online speculation regarding the future of the company. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, CNN.com, BusinessInsider.com, and Google.com.
Big Lots Closing Plans for 2023
Photo byMike Kalasnik from Fort Mill, USA - Wal-Mart (Now Big Lots) Garner Station Raleigh, NC 2Uploaded. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Footwearnews and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Ice cream recall: This brand was recalled in 7 states, including Pennsylvania
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Weis Markets has recalled 108 containers of Weis Quality Sea Salt Caramel Ripple Ice Cream due to undeclared soy and coconut products the dessert might contain, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The product may have been distributed to as many as 197...
Last Bed Bath & Beyond in Major U.S. Location Permanently Closing
The latest store to shutter continues the financially challenged company’s previously announced spate of mass closures. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Silive.com, BedBathandBeyond.com, and Google.com.
The wealthiest person in Vermont is giving away millions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
Vacationing family finds massive blue lobster 'walking around on the beach' in Cape Cod
A big blue lobster found on a Cape Cod beach by a visiting family from Pennsylvania leads to memorable effort to return it to the ocean.
The World’s Largest Chocolate Maker Has Been in Missouri 90 Years
When you think of large chocolate factories where do you think of? No, I'm not talking about the famous Willy Wonka movie, but truly one of the world's largest chocolate makers which just so happens to reside in Missouri. I found this factoid buried in the middle of an interesting...
This Small North Carolina Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of North Carolina, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of charming towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Tar Heel State?
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Pennsylvania
Raystown Lake is the largest man-made lake in Pennsylvania. The lake itself is 8,000 acres, but the area around the lake is 29,000 acres. Therefore, there are lots of things to do in and around the lake. There are many picnic areas, boat launchers, beaches, trails, and hunting opportunities. While Pymatunong Reservoir is also a very big lake in Pennsylvania, much of it is located in Ohio. Therefore, we consider Raystown Lake as the largest lake in the state.
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Massachusetts
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
Plans For Permanent Walmart Closings in 2023
Due to ongoing incidents of crime and a recent statement by the company’s CEO regarding the possibility of future store closures as a result, atop of the frequent reason of underperforming locations, questions have arisen as to current plans.
natureworldnews.com
5 Aggressive Turkeys Terrorize Massachusetts Town, Forcing Residents to Stay Home
Massachusetts residents in Woburn are victims of bullying as a gang of five turkeys led by Kevin; some people haven't even been able to live their homes because of the turkey gang. It can be frustrating on some days, Woburn resident Meaghan Tolson told the Guardian. For instance, if an...
