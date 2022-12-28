ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6 Churches for Sale in Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts You’ll Want as Your New Heavenly Home

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. If you're looking for a home that's rich in history, let's plenty of light in, has incredibly high ceilings, and is just a unique piece of property, then maybe you might want to consider a church.
NECN

Winter Storm May Drop 18 Inches of Snow on Parts of New England

A winter storm is on its way and winter storm warnings are in effect across the western stretch of New England from 7 p.m. Thursday this to 7 a.m. Saturday. Elevations near and over 1,000 feet out may see heavy wet snow accumulating up to a foot or a foot and a half in isolated areas. Heavy wet snow bringing a load on cables along with strong wind gusts will increase the risk of power outages.
Popculture

Popular Shredded Cheese Recall

Lidl shoppers have been urged check their homes for its own-brand Simply Grated Cheddar that has been flagged in an urgent recall. Plastic pieces were discovered present in the product, making it potentially unsafe for consumption. The U.K.'s Food Standards Agency (FSA) issued the alert on Nov. 23. According to the product details, this is a 500g bag of Simply Grated Cheddar with a "best if used by" date of Dec. 23, 2022. Lidl will fully refund consumers who have returned the affected products. The food's risk statement states, "This product may contain small pieces of plastic which makes it unsafe to eat." Those Lidl stores that sold the recalled product displayed a point of sale notice informing customers why the product was being recalled and what to do if they purchased it.
Joel Eisenberg

Update: Plans For Kohl’s Closings in 2023

A recent industry-wide downturn has renewed online speculation regarding the future of the company. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, CNN.com, BusinessInsider.com, and Google.com.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Big Lots Closing Plans for 2023

Photo byMike Kalasnik from Fort Mill, USA - Wal-Mart (Now Big Lots) Garner Station Raleigh, NC 2Uploaded. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Footwearnews and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Pennsylvania

Raystown Lake is the largest man-made lake in Pennsylvania. The lake itself is 8,000 acres, but the area around the lake is 29,000 acres. Therefore, there are lots of things to do in and around the lake. There are many picnic areas, boat launchers, beaches, trails, and hunting opportunities. While Pymatunong Reservoir is also a very big lake in Pennsylvania, much of it is located in Ohio. Therefore, we consider Raystown Lake as the largest lake in the state.
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Permanent Walmart Closings in 2023

Due to ongoing incidents of crime and a recent statement by the company’s CEO regarding the possibility of future store closures as a result, atop of the frequent reason of underperforming locations, questions have arisen as to current plans.
