People in their 30s and 50s are most likely to get less sleep than young adults and seniors
The amount of sleep adults got nightly declined from ages 19-35 but then plateaued through the mid-50s before climbing again, according to a new study from researchers in London and Lyon, France.
EverydayHealth.com
Xanax, Valium, and Other Benzodiazepines Prescribed for Sleep Disorders May Raise Overdose Risk in Younger People
Teens and young adults who are treated for sleep issues with benzodiazepines, a class of medication sometimes prescribed to treat anxiety and insomnia, may be at a higher risk of overdose, according to a new study, published November 22 in JAMA Network Open. Benzodiazepines, or "benzos," are a class of...
Woman diagnosed with dementia aged 57 reveals early signs everyone should know
A mother-of-two who was given the “devastating” news that she has Alzheimer’s at the age of 57 wants to encourage others who have similar symptoms to push for a diagnosis, as she has since realised that “life can be rich” despite the new challenges she now faces.Jude Thorp, 59, who lives in Oxford, said she first started noticing changes in her cognitive abilities when she was working at The National Theatre in 2016.Jude had extensive experience and loved her job, but she was struggling to complete easy tasks.“I was not really playing my best game the last time I...
Futurism
Doctors Fascinated by Man Who Took 40,000 Ecstasy Pills and Experienced Years of Terrible Symptoms
There's illicit drug use, and then there's the case of a patient known only as "Mr. A," who doctors say took more than 40,000 ecstasy tablets over the course of nine years. This cautionary tale has become something of an underground legend for culture vultures since his story came out in the Psychosomatics journal in 2006. Now, in a new interview with the iconic British style magazine The Face, Dr. Christos Kouimtsidis, a psychiatrist who coauthored the case study, explains why Mr. A's tale of epic drug use is still so compelling after all these years.
Tragic final texts from nurse who froze to death in her car reveal she thought emergency crews ‘didn’t care’
THE nurse who was found dead in her car in the Buffalo snowstorm revealed in her final text messages that she thought emergency crews "didn't care." Anndel Taylor's body was found in a snow-covered car on Christmas Eve, about 30 hours after she initially got stuck in the historic snowstorm.
Scientists hail new treatment for one of most common Long Covid symptoms
Scientists say they may have uncovered a new treatment for one of the most common symptoms of Long Covid.Researchers at Yale University managed to lift the “brain fog” of eight patients with the condition who were given a mixture of guanfacine, commonly used for ADHD, and an antioxidant called N-acetylcysteine (NAC), which in the UK is mainly used to treat paracetamol overdose and respiratory illnesses.So far, the treatment has only been tested on a small number of Long Covid sufferers, who were also mainly women, though researchers said the study looked promising for more extensive clinical trials.But given the...
CNET
How Alcohol Is Screwing With Your Sleep
It seems logical that a glass of wine could help if you're struggling to fall asleep -- after all, drinking does tend to make you tired eventually. It's still not the best idea, though. While alcohol can make you fall asleep faster, the trade-off is that the sleep itself won't be any good.
scitechdaily.com
New Research: Bad Sleep, Snoring, and Sleepiness During the Day Could All Increase Your Risk of Permanent Sight Loss
New findings highlight the importance of sleep therapy for those at risk and eye exams for poor sleepers. A recent UK Biobank study published in the journal BMJ Open suggests that poor sleep quality, including too much or too little sleep, daytime sleepiness, and snoring, may be associated with an increased risk of developing glaucoma, a condition that causes irreversible vision loss.
Healthline
How to Know If You’re Experiencing AFib or a Panic Attack
When your heart starts racing, your chest feels constricted, and you’re overcome by an intense feeling of foreboding, you may be experiencing atrial fibrillation (AFib) or a panic attack — or both. Atrial fibrillation is one of the most common forms of irregular or atypical heart rate, otherwise...
studyfinds.org
Following 5 precepts of Buddhism can help stressed out people avoid depression
CHIANG MAI, Thailand — Could becoming a Buddhist be the secret to avoiding depression and mental health issues? A new study finds that those who follow the five precepts of Buddhism are less likely to develop depressive symptoms — even if they’re under high levels of stress.
a-z-animals.com
Trazodone in dogs: How it works, and How Long it Lasts
As man’s best friend, dogs stick by our side through heartache, loneliness, and depression. And it probably comes as no shock to see your furry companion exhibit human-like emotions and conditions. Like people, dogs can experience stress and anxiety. Maybe they cower at loud noises or shake uncontrollably when traveling in the car. Or perhaps your dog experiences severe separation anxiety. If this sounds familiar, your vet may suggest an antidepressant. Learn about the benefits and side effects of trazodone in dogs, including how long it lasts and how you should use it.
CNET
Do You Know Your Chronotype? Your Sleep and Productivity Depend On It
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. If you've made your way to this article, chances are you're looking for remedies to sleep better. You've tried melatonin, spicing up your nighttime routine and even waking up early in hopes of getting rid of your insomnia. But, what if your body naturally prefers a different daily schedule? This happens because everyone is programmed to function better during different peak hours.
The sleep switch: the hormone supplement sending Australian children to sleep
Taking melatonin used to be the habit of the jet-lagged traveller as a way to shortcut the weary bewilderment of a confused body clock. Then it was discovered by parents. “Pretty much all the kids I see, by the time they get to me, they’ve used melatonin,” says Dr Chris Seton, a paediatric sleep physician at the Woolcock Institute and the children’s hospital at Westmead in Sydney.
L.A. Weekly
Using CBD For The Treatment Of Mood Disorders And Sleep Disorders In Older Adults
View the original article about Using CBD For The Treatment Of Mood Disorders And Sleep Disorders In Older Adults at Trusted Hemp Extract. Getting older is always accompanied by a decline in mental and physical health. While the changes are inevitable, there are effective ways and means to stay in shape and be at peace at any age. Taking care of mental and physical health have become a priority to older individuals in the wake of increased awareness regarding the importance of maintaining a healthy and balanced lifestyle at all ages.
Science Reveals Cause of Smell Loss in COVID-19
An ongoing immune assault underlies the loss of smell that many people have after a COVID-19 infection. Some regain their sense of smell, but others do not, even years later. Researchers said their findings will be key to designing treatments. TUESDAY, Dec. 27, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- One of the...
scitechdaily.com
Lack of Sleep Can Harm Children’s Brain and Cognitive Development
Research finds getting less than nine hours of sleep nightly is associated with cognitive difficulties, mental problems, and less gray matter in certain brain regions. Elementary school-age children who get less than nine hours of sleep per night have significant differences in certain brain regions responsible for memory, intelligence, and well-being compared to those who get the recommended nine to 12 hours of sleep per night, according to a new study led by University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) researchers. Such differences correlated with greater mental health problems, like depression, anxiety, and impulsive behaviors, in those who lacked sleep. Inadequate sleep was also linked to cognitive difficulties with memory, problem-solving, and decision-making. The findings were published recently in the journal Lancet Child & Adolescent Health.
verywellmind.com
What Is Sleep Paralysis?
Sleep paralysis is a sleep disorder characterized by a total inability to move or speak while in the transition between wakefulness and sleep,. It is typically accompanied by intense fear and vivid hallucinations that make it difficult for the person to distinguish between reality and dream. Symptoms can last anywhere from seconds to minutes, but generally don’t persist longer than 20 minutes.
KXLY
Alcohol-Related Problems Common Eight Years After Metabolic, Bariatric Surgery in Teens
FRIDAY, Dec. 30, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Nearly half of adolescents who undergo metabolic and bariatric surgery (MBS) screen positively for alcohol use disorder, symptoms of alcohol-related harm, or alcohol-related problems eight years after surgery, according to a study published online Nov. 17 in the Annals of Surgery. Gretchen...
Psychedelic drugs may launch a new era in psychiatric treatment, brain scientists say
Psychedelic drugs were a hot topic at this year's Society for Neuroscience meeting. Researchers hope the drugs can help people with disorders like depression and PTSD.
ahchealthenews.com
Are you getting ‘junk sleep’?
You already know that junk food can cause you health problems. But “junk sleep” is gaining popularity, and chances are you probably have experienced it yourself. “Junk sleep” is a term being used for sleep that does not result in feeling rested and is lacking quality. If you find yourself falling asleep with the TV on, overheating under the covers, snoring or you are experiencing joint pain, you may not feel as rested the next day.
