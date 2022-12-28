Read full article on original website
Forest Area Boys Fall to North Clarion
FRILLS CORNER, Pa. – Scoring the first 65 points, North Clarion cruised to a 77-6 win over visiting Forest Area in non-conference action. The Wolves led 55-0 at halftime and 63-0 at the end of the third quarter before getting the first two points of the fourth quarter. Forest...
Warren Drops Heartbreaker to Salamanca
LIMESTONE, N.Y. – Tommy Nyquist’s half-court shot at the buzzer was off the mark as Salamanca (N.Y.) handed Warren its second loss of the season, 54-53, in the opening round of the Joe DeCarbo IAABO Showcase Large School Division at Allegany-LImestone (N.Y.) High School. Salamanca jumped out to...
Ike Boys Win High-Scoring Affair Against Northwestern
CORRY, Pa. – Eisenhower and Northwestern put on an offensive fireworks display in the consolation game of the Corry Tournament. In the end, the Knights came out on top of the Wildcats, 90-71. That’s right, 161 combined points . . . in regulation. Eisenhower had a 5-point lead...
No Points? No Problem as Sheffield Rallies for Win After Being Shutout in First Quarter; Kane Tops Youngsville at Sheffield Christmas Tournament
SHEFFIELD, Pa. – Sheffield did the unthinkable getting shutout in the first quarter but finding a way to rally and beat Smethport, 45-36, in the opening round of the Sheffield Sports Boosters Christmas Tournament. The Wolverines trailed 12-0 at the end of eight minutes of action and were down...
2022 in Review: The Year’s Top Sports Stories
WARREN, Pa. – With the year coming to an end, it’s time for our annual look back at the stories that mattered the most to our readers. Today’s offering will examine the sports stories that kept you on the edge of your seat. A cursory examination of...
Buffalo TV News Anchor Making Big Move
Another big change to local tv news is set to take place this weekend. WIVB's Kelsey Anderson is leaving her role as a morning news anchor and will make the shift to an evening anchor at the station. Anderson is an Orchard Park native and has been with WIVB since...
Poloncarz apologizes; 2 more storm deaths bring total to 40
Of those who died in Erie County, 17 were found outside, four were in cars and 11 were inside homes.
2022 in Review: The Year’s Top Column Pieces
WARREN, Pa. – With the year coming to an end, it’s time for our annual look back at the stories that mattered the most to our readers. We’ve already seen news and sports, now it’s time to see which columns caught your eye. 2022 in Review:...
‘It’s embarrassing’: County Executive displeased with Buffalo snow removal
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz called Buffalo's snow removal efforts "embarrassing" following the severe blizzard, prompting a response from Mayor Byron Brown.
2 Buffalo women help stabbing victim
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two women were left rattled Tuesday night after they say they helped someone who was stabbed near Seneca Liquors on Seneca Street. When 2 On Your Side's photojournalist arrived at the scene there was no police presence but there was blood on the ground. One witness tells us she saw the man stabbed outside and rushed to help him get into the store.
Pennsylvania equipment, personnel heading to Buffalo to help with snow
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM/AP) — On Thursday, Gov. Tom Wolf announced that Pennsylvania is sending snow removal equipment and personnel to Buffalo, New York, to support snow-clearing efforts there. More than three dozen deaths have been reported in western New York from the blizzard that raged across much of the country, with Buffalo in its crosshairs on Friday and […]
The Weather Channel
These Homes Were Encased In Ice During Winter Storm Elliott (PHOTOS)
Photos show homes and buildings along Lake Erie's shores encased in ice during Winter Storm Elliott. The area reached temperatures as low as 4 degrees Fahrenheit and winds gusted up to 79 mph during the storm. At least 34 people died in Erie county due Elliott. Winter Storm Elliott's strong...
This May Be The Biggest Emergency Snow Dump [PHOTO]
You may remember seeing a snow mound this tall after the first Snowvember storm in 2014, and after the “Blizzard of the Century,” another giant snow bank has returned. This snowbank is unlike any other one you have ever seen. Most snow banks may be 10 ft tall at the most, but this one is well over that.
Chautauqua County ready to assist Buffalo area with dig out
As the Buffalo area digs out from the "blizzard of the century", Chautauqua County is providing assistance to its neighbor to the north. County Executive P-J Wendel says several fire departments are ready to assist, including four members from the Forestville Fire Department's Rescue and ATV units. Wendel says he's been in touch with Erie County officials and is ready to assist if needed...
8 arrested for looting during winter storm in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. (CNN) - Police in Buffalo, New York have arrested eight people in connection to alleged looting during the recent winter storm. Police say three of those arrests were made by the department’s anti-looting detail. On top of the looting, officials say the deadly winter storm has paralyzed...
Western NY About to Get Hit with Snowstorm, Again
Western New York State is about to get walloped again with another whopping snowstorm. Meteorologists are forecasting another six to twelve inches of the white stuff for the area, coming on the heels of one of the worst storms in memory. At least 30 people died in the lake effect...
Military police enforce driving ban in snow-stricken Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — (AP) — State and military police were sent Tuesday to keep people off Buffalo’s snow-choked roads, and officials kept counting fatalities three days after western New York’s deadliest storm in at least two generations. Even as suburban roads and most major highways in...
Family home destroyed by fire on Niles Hill Road in Wellsville; family escapes, pets may have died (video and photos)
A family home at 4372 Niles Hill Road was completely destroyed by a fire Wednesday night in Wellsville. There did not appear to be any injuries to the family or the firefighters at the scene, but fire officials said they believe animals did not get out in time. Firefighters were...
Full cold emergency in New York state. More bodies are being searched under the snow
2022 is a year to be quickly forgotten by Americans, with the strongest snowstorm in decades. It caused lots of problems and damage in every field and most of all plenty of victims.
Venango County Photo of the Day
Five generations of females, including Beatrice Turner who recently turned 100! Pictured: Beatrice Turner, Judith Corbett, Michele Hartzell, Shelby Hartzell, and Eleanor White. Photo by Michelle Turk. Submitted by Shelby Hartzell.
