Here are the numbers for the Mega Millions drawing for Dec. 27, 2022
The Mega Millions jackpot stands at $565 million, the sixth-largest in Mega Millions history. The winning numbers were drawn on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022.
Mega Millions winning numbers
9-13-36-59-61; 11; Megaplier 2.
How to win Mega Millions prizes
The complete guide to winnings is:
- 5 matching numbers + Mega Ball: Jackpot.
- 5 matching numbers: $1 million.
- 4 matching numbers + Mega Ball: $10,000.
- 4 matching numbers: $500.
- 3 matching numbers + Mega Ball: $200.
- 3 matching numbers: $10.
- 2 matching numbers + Mega Ball: $10.
- 1 matching number + Mega Ball: $4.
- Mega Ball matching $2.
When is the next Mega Millions drawing?
The next Mega Millions drawing will be held Dec. 30 at 11 p.m. ET. That's 9 p.m. in Arizona. Drawings are held Tuesdays and Fridays.
