Here are the numbers for the Mega Millions drawing for Dec. 27, 2022

The Mega Millions jackpot stands at $565 million, the sixth-largest in Mega Millions history. The winning numbers were drawn on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022.

Mega Millions winning numbers

9-13-36-59-61; 11; Megaplier 2.

How to win Mega Millions prizes

The complete guide to winnings is:

5 matching numbers + Mega Ball: Jackpot.

5 matching numbers: $1 million.

4 matching numbers + Mega Ball: $10,000.

4 matching numbers: $500.

3 matching numbers + Mega Ball: $200.

3 matching numbers: $10.

2 matching numbers + Mega Ball: $10.

1 matching number + Mega Ball: $4.

Mega Ball matching $2.

When is the next Mega Millions drawing?

The next Mega Millions drawing will be held Dec. 30 at 11 p.m. ET. That's 9 p.m. in Arizona. Drawings are held Tuesdays and Fridays.