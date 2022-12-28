ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here are the numbers for the Mega Millions drawing for Dec. 27, 2022

By The Arizona Republic staff
 2 days ago
The Mega Millions jackpot stands at $565 million, the sixth-largest in Mega Millions history. The winning numbers were drawn on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022.

Mega Millions winning numbers

9-13-36-59-61; 11; Megaplier 2.

Up for grabs:How did the Mega Millions jackpot get so big?

How to win Mega Millions prizes

The complete guide to winnings is:

  • 5 matching numbers + Mega Ball: Jackpot.
  • 5 matching numbers: $1 million.
  • 4 matching numbers + Mega Ball: $10,000.
  • 4 matching numbers: $500.
  • 3 matching numbers + Mega Ball: $200.
  • 3 matching numbers: $10.
  • 2 matching numbers + Mega Ball: $10.
  • 1 matching number + Mega Ball: $4.
  • Mega Ball matching $2.

When is the next Mega Millions drawing?

The next Mega Millions drawing will be held Dec. 30 at 11 p.m. ET. That's 9 p.m. in Arizona. Drawings are held Tuesdays and Fridays.

