OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Lawyers for the man suspected of kidnapping an Omaha woman later found dead are planning to ask a judge to unseal documents in his case. The public defender for Aldrick Scott, who remains in the Douglas County Jail on a $10 million bond, will ask a county judge next week to unseal the warrants and affidavits in his case.

OMAHA, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO