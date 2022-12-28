Read full article on original website
WOWT
Douglas County Attorney charging Aldrick Scott with murder of Cari Allen
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Attorney’s Office announced Friday that they’re upgrading the charges filed against Aldrick Scott. Scott, 47, of Topeka, Kan., had previously been charged with kidnapping Cari Allen of Omaha. According to a news release from Chief Deputy Attorney Brenda Beadle’s office, the county is officially charging Scott with first-degree murder of Allen, use of a firearm, and tampering with evidence.
1011now.com
Lancaster County man arrested for stalking again
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lancaster County man with a history of stalking has been arrested again for the same crime. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Division arrested Jeffrey Dieken, 45, of Hickman for stalking and violation of a protection order following a month-long investigation. LSO said...
WOWT
Elkhorn man mistakenly identifies his neighbors as thieves online, posts apology
Omaha, Neb. (WOWT) - An Elkhorn man is eating a big piece of humble pie this holiday season. While out of town, Franc Harwart’s Ring camera captured someone taking newly delivered packages off his front porch. He assumed they were thieves and posted the pictures online, asking for help identifying them.
WOWT
Aldrick Scott charged with first-degree murder
Mild through the weekend before our next storm system brings in rain/snow and a cool down. Aldrick Scott formally charged in Cari Allen's death. Aldrick Scott has been formally charged with first-degree murder in the death of Omaha mother Cari Allen. Real estate trends in Omaha for 2023. Updated: 2...
WOWT
Lincoln woman arrested for stealing thousands from new casino
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln woman was arrested this week, accused of stealing thousands of dollars from Lincoln’s Warhorse Casino. An arrest affidavit alleges 37-year-old Diamond Helmstadter used a Texas woman’s I.D. to get inside the casino, then used a Lincoln man’s check to get cash advances from the casino multiple times.
News Channel Nebraska
Auburn man enters plea to hired killing plot
AUBURN - Charles Kanode, 36, of Auburn has entered a no contest plea to conspiracy to commit murder. Prosecutors say Kanode attempted to hire an inmate at the Nemaha County jail to kill his ex-wife, her two minor children and her grandmother. Kanode was being held at the jail on...
1011now.com
Polygamist cult leader accused of trafficking women and girls in Lincoln enters not guilty plea
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A polygamous leader accused of taking more than 20 wives, including underage girls, pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to kidnapping and tampering with evidence charges stemming from a federal investigation into his community on the Utah-Arizona border. Samuel Bateman, 46, is accused of moving minors across...
WOWT
Aldrick Scott formally charged in Cari Allen's death
High mortgage rates are cooling down Omaha's housing market. The few remaining tenants of a closed apartment complex now have moved out. An accident involving a truck spilled gravel over lanes of I-680 and caused its closure Friday. Man's social media story deserves apology. Updated: 2 hours ago. A man...
klin.com
LSO Apprehend Stalker Through Undercover Operation
Following a month-long investigation, members of the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Division arrested Jeffrey Dieken, 45, of Hickman, for stalking and violation of a protection order. Dieken was taken into custody through an undercover operation at Highway 77 and Old Cheney. Dieken believed that his victim was...
WOWT
Family memorializes Omaha woman killed in hit-and-run
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha family is remembering their loved one nearly two months after her life was taken in a pedestrian hit-and-run accident. “This is our last, I won’t say goodbye, but this is our last chance to memorialize her.”. Dale Schuman lost his 29-year-old daughter, Jerica,...
Wapello County Woman arrested in Montgomery County
(Red Oak) The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested 32-year-old Siearre J. Ahea Smith of Agency, Iowa, on six counts of driving while barred. Deputies transported her to the Montgomery County Jail and held her on a $2,000 bond.
KETV.com
Teenager charged as adult in stabbing will face trial in Lancaster County
WAVERLY, Neb. — A 15-year-old who is being charged as an adult in a stabbing will face trial in Lancaster County court. Shane Moore is charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault and two counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony after allegedly stabbing a 15-year-old male multiple times in October.
WOWT
Aldrick Scott’s lawyers to ask county to unseal investigation documents
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Lawyers for the man suspected of kidnapping an Omaha woman later found dead are planning to ask a judge to unseal documents in his case. The public defender for Aldrick Scott, who remains in the Douglas County Jail on a $10 million bond, will ask a county judge next week to unseal the warrants and affidavits in his case.
klin.com
Teen in Waverly Stabbing to be Tried in Lancaster County
The 15-year-old being tried as an adult for allegedly stabbing a schoolmate in October will be tried in Lancaster County. KLIN News learned that Shane Moore, 15, will be arraigned in district court on Jan. 25. Moore’s bail was set at $1 million, and he waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday.
Glenwood Police make arrest for Possession of a Controlled Substance
(Glenwood) A Glenwood teen has been arrested on a drug charge. 19-year-old Seven Barrett was taken into custody on Thursday for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Bond was set at $1,000 cash or surety.
KETV.com
One person critically injured after incident in west Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said one person was critically injured after an incident Thursday night in west Omaha. At 6:51 p.m., police responded to a reported shooting victim in a neighborhood near 156th and Pacific streets. After investigation, authorities said the caller was "extremely intoxicated and possibly fell,"...
klkntv.com
Lincoln man caught multiple times with guns and drugs is sent to prison
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Lincoln man will spend three years in federal prison for possessing multiple firearms while using drugs. U.S. District Court Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Jakerrius Jachun Gill on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Gill pleaded guilty on Sept. 20. He had...
WOWT
Omaha Police make arrest in 2015 cold case
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have arrested a man in connection with the 2015 homicides of two men. Cavin Cooper, 35, was arrested Wednesday on two counts each of first-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony, and one count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
Three arrested in Mills County
(Glenwood) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports three arrests. On Thursday, 21-year-old Nicholas Turnbull, of Red Oak, was arrested for Driving Under Suspension. 38-year-old Lambert Campuzano, of Columbus, NE, and 35-year-old Clayton Shane Geick, of Council Bluffs, were arrested in separate incidents on Friday. Campuzano is charged with OWI 1st and Geick Violated a No Contact Order.
News Channel Nebraska
Body of missing Omaha woman found; death not believed to be suspicious
OMAHA, Neb. – A missing Omaha woman has been found dead. According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, authorities located the body of 55-year-old Monica Helm. Helm had last been seen Thursday, Dec. 22 at roughly 1 p.m. near her home around 93rd Avenue and Redick Avenue. The...
