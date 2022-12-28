ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WOWT

Douglas County Attorney charging Aldrick Scott with murder of Cari Allen

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Attorney’s Office announced Friday that they’re upgrading the charges filed against Aldrick Scott. Scott, 47, of Topeka, Kan., had previously been charged with kidnapping Cari Allen of Omaha. According to a news release from Chief Deputy Attorney Brenda Beadle’s office, the county is officially charging Scott with first-degree murder of Allen, use of a firearm, and tampering with evidence.
1011now.com

Lancaster County man arrested for stalking again

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lancaster County man with a history of stalking has been arrested again for the same crime. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Division arrested Jeffrey Dieken, 45, of Hickman for stalking and violation of a protection order following a month-long investigation. LSO said...
WOWT

Aldrick Scott charged with first-degree murder

Mild through the weekend before our next storm system brings in rain/snow and a cool down. Aldrick Scott formally charged in Cari Allen's death. Aldrick Scott has been formally charged with first-degree murder in the death of Omaha mother Cari Allen. Real estate trends in Omaha for 2023. Updated: 2...
WOWT

Lincoln woman arrested for stealing thousands from new casino

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln woman was arrested this week, accused of stealing thousands of dollars from Lincoln’s Warhorse Casino. An arrest affidavit alleges 37-year-old Diamond Helmstadter used a Texas woman’s I.D. to get inside the casino, then used a Lincoln man’s check to get cash advances from the casino multiple times.
News Channel Nebraska

Auburn man enters plea to hired killing plot

AUBURN - Charles Kanode, 36, of Auburn has entered a no contest plea to conspiracy to commit murder. Prosecutors say Kanode attempted to hire an inmate at the Nemaha County jail to kill his ex-wife, her two minor children and her grandmother. Kanode was being held at the jail on...
WOWT

Aldrick Scott formally charged in Cari Allen's death

High mortgage rates are cooling down Omaha's housing market. The few remaining tenants of a closed apartment complex now have moved out. An accident involving a truck spilled gravel over lanes of I-680 and caused its closure Friday. Man's social media story deserves apology. Updated: 2 hours ago. A man...
klin.com

LSO Apprehend Stalker Through Undercover Operation

Following a month-long investigation, members of the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Division arrested Jeffrey Dieken, 45, of Hickman, for stalking and violation of a protection order. Dieken was taken into custody through an undercover operation at Highway 77 and Old Cheney. Dieken believed that his victim was...
WOWT

Family memorializes Omaha woman killed in hit-and-run

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha family is remembering their loved one nearly two months after her life was taken in a pedestrian hit-and-run accident. “This is our last, I won’t say goodbye, but this is our last chance to memorialize her.”. Dale Schuman lost his 29-year-old daughter, Jerica,...
WOWT

Aldrick Scott’s lawyers to ask county to unseal investigation documents

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Lawyers for the man suspected of kidnapping an Omaha woman later found dead are planning to ask a judge to unseal documents in his case. The public defender for Aldrick Scott, who remains in the Douglas County Jail on a $10 million bond, will ask a county judge next week to unseal the warrants and affidavits in his case.
klin.com

Teen in Waverly Stabbing to be Tried in Lancaster County

The 15-year-old being tried as an adult for allegedly stabbing a schoolmate in October will be tried in Lancaster County. KLIN News learned that Shane Moore, 15, will be arraigned in district court on Jan. 25. Moore’s bail was set at $1 million, and he waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday.
KETV.com

One person critically injured after incident in west Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said one person was critically injured after an incident Thursday night in west Omaha. At 6:51 p.m., police responded to a reported shooting victim in a neighborhood near 156th and Pacific streets. After investigation, authorities said the caller was "extremely intoxicated and possibly fell,"...
klkntv.com

Lincoln man caught multiple times with guns and drugs is sent to prison

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Lincoln man will spend three years in federal prison for possessing multiple firearms while using drugs. U.S. District Court Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Jakerrius Jachun Gill on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Gill pleaded guilty on Sept. 20. He had...
WOWT

Omaha Police make arrest in 2015 cold case

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have arrested a man in connection with the 2015 homicides of two men. Cavin Cooper, 35, was arrested Wednesday on two counts each of first-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony, and one count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
Western Iowa Today

Three arrested in Mills County

(Glenwood) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports three arrests. On Thursday, 21-year-old Nicholas Turnbull, of Red Oak, was arrested for Driving Under Suspension. 38-year-old Lambert Campuzano, of Columbus, NE, and 35-year-old Clayton Shane Geick, of Council Bluffs, were arrested in separate incidents on Friday. Campuzano is charged with OWI 1st and Geick Violated a No Contact Order.
News Channel Nebraska

Body of missing Omaha woman found; death not believed to be suspicious

OMAHA, Neb. – A missing Omaha woman has been found dead. According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, authorities located the body of 55-year-old Monica Helm. Helm had last been seen Thursday, Dec. 22 at roughly 1 p.m. near her home around 93rd Avenue and Redick Avenue. The...
