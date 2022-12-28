Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Milwaukee Life Center Food Pantry Helps End RecidivismGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
The Best Homemade Pierogies Can Be Found Inside This Small Wisconsin RestaurantTravel MavenMilwaukee, WI
Regional Grocery Store to Sell Property in WisconsinBryan DijkhuizenMenomonee Falls, WI
Milwaukee mail carrier shot and killed on the jobcreteMilwaukee, WI
Indians fell Spartans
WEST BEND — In the Kewaskum boys’ basketball team’s recent three-game losing streak, where the Indians averaged only 33 points a game, the hoop had to look the size of a pinprick. So, it was small wonder that after the Indians 16-0 run to open the second...
Lasers fall in Battle of the Titans
WALES — A loss would have been far from the end of the world for either team, as Wednesday’s nonconference matchup between Kettle Moraine and Notre Dame was a showcase, more than anything. And what a showcase it was, as two top-ranked, defending state champions with hopes of...
Warhawks win wild one
TOWN OF MERTON — With their backs to the wall and time running out, things did not look great Thursday night for the host Arrowhead boys hockey team at the Mullett Ice Center. The Warhawks watched as longtime rival Homestead rallied for three unanswered goals to take a 3-1...
Chargers hang tough in loss to No. 2 Brillion
MEQUON — No one can say that the 2-6 Kettle Moraine Lutheran boys basketball team is not battle-tested or resourceful. That point was proven emphatically Wednesday afternoon when the Chargers found a way to fight back from 19 points down at the halftime break against 10-0 and second-ranked in D3 polls Brillion at the Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook Shootout at Concordia University in Mequon.
Vikings top Suns at Holiday Classic
NEW BERLIN — There’s always a sense of pride playing in your host tournament, and that’s an opportunity New Berlin West has been presented with in recent years at the Viking Holiday Classic. The Vikings would have preferred to have entered Tuesday afternoon feeling a little sharper,...
John E. Kincaid
Jan. 12, 1943 - Dec. 26, 2022. John E. Kincaid, 79, formerly of Dousman, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 26, 2022, at Fairhaven in Whitewater. John was born on January 12, 1943, in Michigan, to Dean and Elizabeth (Sheller) Kincaid. He graduated from Whitewater High School in 1961. John...
Wayne F. Nettesheim
Nov. 8, 1939 - Dec. 20, 2022. Wayne F. Nettesheim of Waukesha died on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at the age of 83. He was born in Pewaukee on November 8, 1939, the son of Bernard and Fern (nee Curler) Nettesheim. Wayne was a lifelong resident of Waukesha, graduated in 1957 from Waukesha High School, and earned his bachelor’s degree in 1963 from Carroll College. He was an avid golfer and Wisconsin sports fan.
Dexter A. Badinger Jr.
Feb. 19, 1933 - Dec. 26, 2022. Dexter A. Badinger Jr., 89, of Mukwonago and previously of Eagle, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022, at Waukesha Memorial Hospital. Dexter was born on February 19, 1933, in Waukesha, the son of Dexter and Erla (Rhoads) Badinger. He moved to Eagle at a young age and would remain there for the majority of his life. On June 28, 1958, Dexter was united in marriage to Marlys Knowlton at the Eagle United Methodist Church where he was a lifelong member and choir member. The Lord blessed Dexter and Marlys with a loving daughter, Cindy. Dexter owned and operated Dexter’s Mat Service for the majority of his working career. He was a hard worker and took pride in providing for his family. Dexter was social and loved to gather with friends and family to enjoy their company. He was a member of the Eagle Lions Club and served as the Lions District Governor in 1996 through 1997. He also loved sports such as Bowling, Golf and both Baseball and Softball. Dexter was also a member of the Flying Crown Riders motorcycle club and he enjoyed his riding very much. Dexter had a big laugh that he was locally famous for and greeted everyone he met with kindness. He was passionate about being outdoors and enjoying God’s creation. Whether it was going for a walk, working in the yard or other household chores, he was happiest outside. He was a loving husband, father and friend and will be dearly missed.
Eric Matthew Schroeder
April 4, 1985 - Dec. 10, 2022. Eric Matthew Schroeder died unexpectedly on December 10, 2022. He is survived by his children Weston, 10, Tucker, 8, and Renette, 3 months; mother, Jennifer (Bloor) Schroeder, and stepfather, Brian Nold; brother and sister-in-law, Jeremy and Erin Schroeder; nieces and nephews, Trevor of Anchorage, AL, Carson, Jackson and Layla. He is further survived by grandfather Lloyd Bloor, aunt and uncles Jill Kral, J’lee and Russell Lang, Diane and Brent of McAfee, IA, Polly and Doug Bratz; cousins Justin, Carly, Abby, Sydney, Mackenzie, Ben, Dan, Kerry, Annie and Alex.
Joan L. MacGregor
Joan L. MacGregor of Waukesha was born to eternal life on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, surrounded by her loving family at AngelsGrace Hospice at the age of 88. She was born in Chicago on April 30, 1934, the only child of William and Anita (nee Kerrigan) Lamberty. Joan was a...
Beverly Stoll
Beverly Stoll, 97, of Sturgeon Bay and formerly of New Berlin, passed away on Dec. 8, 2022, in Sturgeon Bay. She was born in 1925 in Chicago to Ervin and Esther (Magritz) Joost. On March 9, 1946, she married Richard Stoll; he preceded her in death. Beverly and her husband...
Michael J. Cherveny, 74
Michael J. Cherveny of Cedarburg passed away peacefully on Friday, December 23, 2022, at the Lawlis Family Hospice in Mequon at the age of 74 years. Mike was born on May 6, 1948, in Sheboygan Falls, the son of the late Gilbert Cherveny and the late Dorothy (nee Nagel) Cherveny. He was later united in marriage to the late Judy Picard on February 15, 1969, in Sheboygan Falls. Together their marriage was blessed with three sons, Patrick, Eric, and Nathan.
Alice Carolyn Elmquist-Michelic
July 31, 1929 - Dec. 20, 2022. On December 20th, 2022, surrounded by her loving family, Alice Elmquist-Michelic, age 93, died peacefully in her New Berlin home from complications of influenza. Born in Chicago on July 31, 1929, her parents were Axel Emanuelson Elmquist and Bessie Alice Elmquist (nee Wenthe).
Alice M. Schulteis
Alice M. Schulteis (nee Kohl), formerly of Richfield, was called home to be with the lord on December 26, 2022 at Serenity Villa in Slinger at the age of 94. Alice was a faith-filled woman and a spiritual inspiration to all who loved her. Alice was born on November 30, 1928, to Joseph and Anna (nee Schmitt) Kohl. Alice attended St. Boniface grade school and graduated from Menomonee Falls High School. She was united in marriage to Albert T. Schulteis on October 22, 1947, at St. Boniface Catholic Church. Alice was ambitious and full of energy. Along with raising their five children, Alice also worked tirelessly alongside Albert on their family farm in Richfield and hauling milk. In addition, Alice and Albert owned vacation rentals (Memory Lane Cottages) on North Twin Lake in Conover. For 30 years they treated their guests like family, whether it was an afternoon of watersports or enjoying a cocktail overlooking the lake or snowmobiling in God’s country. Alice and Albert also enjoyed traveling abroad to Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and Ireland. Their travels also took them to Mexico, Florida, California and Branson, Missouri. Dancing was also something the inseparable couple enjoyed. Alice and Albert were known to tear up the dance floor, dancing the polka like no others. Some of Alice’s fondest memories were spending time with her children, grandchildren and great=grandchildren. Holidays were very important to Alice and she made sure there was an opportunity for all to gather.
Howard Turner
Aug. 24, 1939 - Dec. 26, 2022. Howard Turner, 83, of Sheboygan passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Monday, December 26, 2022, at the Gables on the Pond in Random Lake. He was born on August 24, 1939 in West Virginia, the son of Conley and Texie (nee Pennington) Turner. Howard served in the U.S. Army from 1961 to 1963. On January 31, 1964, Howard married Ruth Hammes in Heidelberg, Germany. He worked as a machinist at Mercury Marine for many years before retiring. He was an avid bowler in his earlier years and enjoyed his yard, exercising and long walks. Howard was “Poppop” to his beloved family.
Velma L. Olsen
Dec. 26, 1930 - Dec. 24, 2022. Velma LaVerne Olsen (nee Rose) of Hartford died on December 24, 2022, at the Hartford Aurora Hospital. She was born in Fond du Lac on December 26, 1930, to Henry Rose and Vernal (nee Johnson) Rose. In 1949, Velma graduated from Goodrich High School in Fond du Lac. She married Wallace Weller Jr. in 1950, and later married Curtis Melius of Hartford in 1960, who died in 1963.
Marian E. Martin
May 20, 1935 - Dec. 22, 2022. Marian E. Martin (nee Beine), age 87, passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Cedar Community in West Bend. Marian was born on May 20, 1935, in Hartford to Andrew and Eleanore (nee Kraemer) Beine. She was united in marriage to Douglas Martin on October 31, 1956, at St. Kilian Catholic Church.
Robert Richard Lapointe
April 5, 1946 - Dec. 13, 2022. Robert Richard Lapointe, age 76, passed away at home surrounded by his family and dogs on December 13, 2022, after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. Bob was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, on April 5, 1946, to Philippe and Isobel (nee McAuley).
Southwest Airlines fiasco impacted Waukesha residents
WAUKESHA — The Becker family in Waukesha had their Christmas holiday all planned out. The family was going to fly out Christmas Eve to Phoenix for the Wisconsin Badger bowl game. “We were going to leave there and got to Las Vegas for a few days and flew home...
Ann Elizabeth Smart (nee Fauerbach)
Dec. 6, 1954 - Dec. 26, 2022. Ann Elizabeth Smart (nee Fauerbach), 68, was born to eternal life with her family at her side on Monday, December 26, 2022. Ann was born in Madison on December 6, 1954, the daughter of Richard and Mary (Gorman) Fauerbach. She was a graduate...
