Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
crawfordcountynow.com
Colonel Crawford defense stymies Mohawk
NORTH ROBINSON — Colonel Crawford used a simple, but effective, strategy to defeat Mohawk, 43-25, Thursday night in girls Northern 10 Athletic Conference action. “We wanted to make it difficult for them to throw the ball inside,” said Lady Eagles coach Zac Bauer. “Klopp is a darn good player with good touch around the rim, so we knew we wanted to make it difficult.”
Key Ohio State Player Appears To Be Under The Weather This Week
Ohio State is three days away from facing No. 1 Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl. As the Buckeyes continue preparing for the Bulldogs, they're keeping an eye on running back Miyan Williams, the team's leading rusher. A short time ago, Ohio State beat writer...
saturdaytradition.com
C.J. Stroud shows off artistic skills, draws 'Brutus' at Ohio State media days
C.J. Stroud has some solid skills off the field, too. During the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl media day on Thursday, ahead of the College Football Playoff Semifinal, Stroud provided a little fun moment, utilizing his artistic abilities. Ohio State’s junior quarterback made media days a bit more exciting than answering questions...
Eleven Warriors
Teradja Mitchell “Locked In” with Ohio State for College Football Playoff Despite Entering Transfer Portal
Even though he entered the transfer portal earlier this month, Teradja Mitchell’s Ohio State career isn’t over yet. The fifth-year senior linebacker has remained with the Buckeyes throughout their preparation for the Peach Bowl, and he’ll be in uniform at Mercedes-Benz Stadium with Ohio State on Saturday ready to take the field if called upon to play against Georgia.
Cincinnati Reportedly Close To Hiring Ohio State Assistant
Cincinnati continues to poach members of Ohio State's staff. Last week, Matt Zenitz of On3Sports reported that the Bearcats are expected to name Buckeyes player personnel Zach Grant their new general manager. They're also in line to add another Ohio State assistant. Per Zenitz, Cincinnati is about to hire recruiting...
Eleven Warriors
Miyan Williams Absent, Matt Jones and C.J. Hicks On the Field for Ohio State Three Days Before Peach Bowl
Ohio State had only two scholarship running backs at practice three days before the Peach Bowl. With TreVeyon Henderson and Evan Pryor already sidelined by season-ending injuries, Miyan Williams was also not seen during the 15-minute viewing window allowed to reporters at Mercedes-Benz Stadium during Wednesday’s practice. That came one day after he was scratched from his scheduled interview session Tuesday, which Chip Trayanum said was because Williams was “under the weather.”
Urban Meyer offers 1 big key for Ohio State against Georgia
The Ohio State Buckeyes are regarded as clear underdogs for the College Football Playoff semi-final against Georgia, but Urban Meyer sees one thing the Buckeyes can do to improve their chances. Meyer was somewhat bullish about Ohio State’s capability of causing Georgia trouble, saying the Bulldogs’ secondary could be a spot where Buckeyes players could... The post Urban Meyer offers 1 big key for Ohio State against Georgia appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Expert Predictions for Georgia–Ohio State, Michigan-TCU
College football is ending 2022 with a bang. Who will play for the title?
Ohio State Player Claims He's Been Contacted By Other Schools
With the Peach Bowl just two days away, Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka made a surprising comment to the media. Egbuka told reporters at Ohio State's media day that he has been contacted by other schools to transfer. However, he won't enter the transfer portal because he's "content" at Ohio State.
Look: Ohio State Star Not Happy With Georgia Trip So Far
The Ohio State Buckeyes are in Atlanta for this weekend's Peach Bowl matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs. Buckeyes star linebacker Steele Chambers was looking forward to visiting one popular Atlanta tourist destination: the Georgia Aquarium. Unfortunately, those plans were stopped short. "We couldn't get into the aquarium. That sucked," Chambers...
Ohio State Star Sends Clear Message Before Georgia Game
Ohio State is heading into Saturday's College Football Playoff matchup with Georgia with something to prove, according to defensive end Jack Sawyer. Speaking with reporters today, Sawyer said the Buckeye defense and the team as a whole has a chip on its shoulder after losing at home to Michigan in the regular season finale.
Ohio State Football: Buckeyes have a major advantage in Peach Bowl
The Ohio State football team is set to take on the Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve. The Buckeyes have one major advantage. The Ohio State football team is set to embark on its most difficult challenge of the season as they take on the undefeated Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl. The Buckeyes come in as the underdog which is something they are not used to. But with that in mind, Ohio State has one major advantage heading into this matchup.
crawfordcountynow.com
Clarence “Butch” Heminger
Clarence “Butch” Heminger, 81, of Galion passed away Monday, December 26, 2022 at Crystal Care Center of Ashland. He was born March 5, 1941 in Galion and was the son of John and Mary (Black) Heminger. Butch married Linda F. (Luscaleet) on July 7, 1978 and she preceded him in death after 42 years on September 2, 2020.
crawfordcountynow.com
Anthony Wayne Mahon
Succumbed to his injuries due to a car accident on December 23rd. Anthony is survived by his loving parents Danny Mahon and Tina Wilson. And his brothers: Steven Kiess, Daniel Wilson , Joseph Wilson , Danny Mahon Jr. and Cody Mahon. And his loving family, his aunts, uncles, cousins and...
crawfordcountynow.com
Brian Gail Newell
Brian Gail Newell, 63, of Galion, Ohio, passed away peacefully on December 28, 2022 at home, surrounded by his family. Brian was born on April 28, 1959, to Gene and Rita Newell. He attended St. Joseph’s Elementary and parish. He graduated from Galion High School in 1977. After graduating from high school, Brian enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. He served at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.
crawfordcountynow.com
Jerome “Jerry” Joseph Dunn
Jerome “Jerry” Joseph Dunn, 97, of Crestline, passed away peacefully on December 26, 2022, with his family by his side. Jerry was born in Pittsburgh, PA on July 4, 1925, to the late John and Anna (Parker) Dunn. He married the love of his life, Josephine (Anatra) Dunn on February 3, 1951. They spent sixty-five years of marriage before she preceded him in death on December 31, 2016.
Turbo Car Wash eyes northwest Columbus location
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A new car wash could come to the former PNC building at Bethel and Sawmill roads in northwest Columbus. Turbo Wash owner and founder Nicholas Lacaillade said he is working now with the local civic association and neighbors to turn the bank site at 22510 Bethel Road into a […]
CBS Sports
College football predictions, odds: Expert picks for Georgia vs. Ohio State, Michigan vs. TCU bowl games
The College Football Playoff is upon us. After months of speculation about who would end up in college football's final four -- and another month of trying to figure out what will happen once the actual teams were announced -- we've reached the point where the only thing left to do is have the teams take the field and end the debate themselves.
Golf.com
The 15 best golf courses in Ohio (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Ohio. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Ohio. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
Ohio State Defender Has Honest Comment About Stetson Bennett
Heisman finalist Stetson Bennett has shown his ability to make plays with his legs on more than a few occasions this season. But Ohio State linebacker Steele Chambers says his team is prepared for it, specifically Bennett's moves in the open-field. "Stetson Bennett is a great player," Chambers told reporters...
Comments / 0