A man arrested in connection with the murder of four university students in Idaho conducted a study asking criminals how they selected their targets - and how they felt as they committed the crimes. As police records revealed that criminology student Bryan Kohberger had been arrested in Scranton, Pennsylvania, in connection with the November stabbing deaths of the students, it emerged just six months ago he had sought input from former criminals to understand their decision-making processes.He also wanted to know how they felt throughout the experience“Hello, my name is Bryan and I am inviting you to participate in...

MOSCOW, ID ・ 6 HOURS AGO