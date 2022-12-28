Read full article on original website
Newly released JFK documents point to what the CIA was hiding
Just seven weeks before the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy, the CIA intercepted a curious phone call to the Soviet Embassy in Mexico City. “My name is Oswald,” said the caller, speaking in broken Russian, seeking information about his request for a visa to return to Russia. It was indeed Lee Harvey Oswald, the Marxist misfit soon to be identified as Kennedy’s accused assassin. In this instance, Oswald didn’t get very far. Seeking an update on his visa request, the Soviet official who answered the phone told Oswald he had no update to give and then hung up on him.
The latest JFK document release: A smoking gun, or did Oswald act alone?
The reticence of successive presidents to release classified JFK-assassination documents has fed conspiracy theories.
A Florida pastor and his son used COVID-19 relief money to try to buy a $3.7 million Disney World mansion, federal prosecutors allege
Prosecutors charged Evan and Joshua Edwards with bank fraud for allegedly lying about their ministry to get an $8.4 million loan.
Trump Issues 'Dangerous' Warning After Tax Returns Released
"The radical, left Democrats have weaponized everything, but remember, that is a dangerous two-way street!" former President Donald Trump cautioned.
Ghislaine Maxwell's estranged husband is selling his $7 million oceanfront property — and the proceeds will go to Maxwell's massive unpaid legal fees
Maxwell, a Jeffrey Epstein associate and convicted sex trafficker, is accused of owing her former legal team nearly $1 million.
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger carried out study asking criminals how they chose victims
A man arrested in connection with the murder of four university students in Idaho conducted a study asking criminals how they selected their targets - and how they felt as they committed the crimes. As police records revealed that criminology student Bryan Kohberger had been arrested in Scranton, Pennsylvania, in connection with the November stabbing deaths of the students, it emerged just six months ago he had sought input from former criminals to understand their decision-making processes.He also wanted to know how they felt throughout the experience“Hello, my name is Bryan and I am inviting you to participate in...
Federal Authorities: Bishop Embezzled Churchgoer's Retirement Savings for Luxury Purchases
Bishop Lamor Whitehead has been arrested and charged with extortion and fraud.
Mar-a-Lago guests were partying and taking dips in the pool only 60 feet away from classified docs, per new New York Times investigation
According to The New York Times, Trump hosted 50 political events in the first 19 months after leaving office with classified documents vulnerable.
Alabama family sentenced by feds for running 'one of the largest cockfighting enterprises' in the US
The Justice Department has announced the sentencing of the seventh and final member of an Alabama family accused of running an “expansive cockfighting operation.”
Crime Scene Cleanup Was 'Clue' Idaho Murders Had Been Solved: Ex-FBI Agent
"That is something that you do toward the end when you truly believe you have all the evidence you need," the agent said.
Florida lawmaker behind ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill resigns after federal indictment for money laundering
After a federal grand jury indicted Florida state Representative Joseph Harding on felony counts of wire fraud and money laundering, the Republican behind legislation derided by opponents as the “Don’t Say Gay” law has resigned from office, effective immediately.Mr Harding, who gained national attention this year as a chief sponsor of a bill signed into law by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, is accused of defrauding the Small Business Administration to illegally obtain Covid-19-related federal loans.In a statement on 8 December announcing his resignation, Mr Harding said that while he cannot discuss the details of the allegation, “there will be...
Bernie Madoff's lawyer says Sam Bankman-Fried should 'shut up'
Attorney Ira Lee Sorkin, who represented Bernie Madoff, advises Sam Bankman-Fried to "shut up" and "don't talk" following the fallen FTX founder's $250 million bail posting.
How a Ponzi Scheme Mastermind Made Millions Off the Most Vulnerable
A con man who ran what the FBI called “the largest Ponzi scheme ever prosecuted in western New York”, and then tried to sell the federal government nonexistent COVID-19 masks during the pandemic, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.“I think you are a con man, the biggest con man I have ever had to deal with in this court,” U.S. District Judge Frank Geraci Jr. told Christopher Parris, 42, at his sentencing on December 19.Parris was convicted of defrauding over 1,000 victims who invested over $100 million as part of the scheme which involved a string of fake...
Arrest Made In University Of Idaho Quadruple Slayings, Suspect Bryan Christopher Kohberger In Custody
An arrest has been made in the University of Idaho murders that stole the lives of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, on November 13. RadarOnline.com has learned Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28 was taken into custody by local police and the FBI at 3 AM on Friday in Scranton, Pennsylvania.He was being held for extradition in Monroe County Court for first-degree murder in connection to the brutal murders. Kohberger reportedly graduated with a Master of Arts in Criminal Justice from DeSales University in Pennsylvania in May. He is listed as a Ph.D. student...
Men sentenced to prison for Ponzi scheme
The operators of a $4 million Ponzi scheme were sentenced to federal prison Tuesday afternoon. U.S. District Judge Frank D. Whitney ordered Austin Delano Page, 27, of Grover, to serve a little over eight years in prison, followed by two years of supervised release. Brandon Alexander Teague, 27, of Belmont,...
Kwame Kilpatrick tells judge: My $1.5 million debt is paid off. Let me travel
Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick may have had his sentence commuted by then-President Donald Trump, but he still has some loose ends to tie up with the federal government. Kilpatrick is still on supervised release — a condition he is now asking a judge to end — and he owes $1.5 million in...
Man admits $1.2M romance scam against St. Louis woman
A Texas man appeared in federal court to admit his role in a months-long romance scam against a St. Louis woman.
Michael Greenfeld Extradited to Israel over Ponzi Scheme
Michael Greenfeld – also known as Michael Ben-Ari – was extradited back to Israel early Sunday morning from Bosnia. Greenfeld is accused on operating what local authorities have described as the biggest Ponzi scheme in Israel’s history, defrauding people out of $150 million. Yes, even Israel has...
Defense in Trump Organization trial says CFO's tax dodge was 'solely to benefit himself'
NEW YORK — The Manhattan district attorney's office failed to prove former President Donald Trump's namesake real estate firm is guilty of tax fraud, a defense attorney insisted Thursday during closing statements in the criminal tax fraud trial of the Trump Organization. Two entities of the Trump Organization --...
US Virgin Islands sues JPMorgan, alleging it turned ‘blind eye’ to Jeffrey Epstein
The U.S. Virgin Islands on Tuesday filed a lawsuit against banking giant JPMorgan Chase, accusing the Wall Street corporation of turning a “blind eye” toward the conduct of the late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. Virgin Islands Attorney General Denise George said in a complaint filed in a Manhattan District Court that JPMorgan Chase facilitated the…
