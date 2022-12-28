ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Newly released JFK documents point to what the CIA was hiding

Just seven weeks before the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy, the CIA intercepted a curious phone call to the Soviet Embassy in Mexico City. “My name is Oswald,” said the caller, speaking in broken Russian, seeking information about his request for a visa to return to Russia. It was indeed Lee Harvey Oswald, the Marxist misfit soon to be identified as Kennedy’s accused assassin. In this instance, Oswald didn’t get very far. Seeking an update on his visa request, the Soviet official who answered the phone told Oswald he had no update to give and then hung up on him.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger carried out study asking criminals how they chose victims

A man arrested in connection with the murder of four university students in Idaho conducted a study asking criminals how they selected their targets - and how they felt as they committed the crimes. As police records revealed that criminology student Bryan Kohberger had been arrested in Scranton, Pennsylvania, in connection with the November stabbing deaths of the students, it emerged just six months ago he had sought input from former criminals to understand their decision-making processes.He also wanted to know how they felt throughout the experience“Hello, my name is Bryan and I am inviting you to participate in...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Florida lawmaker behind ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill resigns after federal indictment for money laundering

After a federal grand jury indicted Florida state Representative Joseph Harding on felony counts of wire fraud and money laundering, the Republican behind legislation derided by opponents as the “Don’t Say Gay” law has resigned from office, effective immediately.Mr Harding, who gained national attention this year as a chief sponsor of a bill signed into law by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, is accused of defrauding the Small Business Administration to illegally obtain Covid-19-related federal loans.In a statement on 8 December announcing his resignation, Mr Harding said that while he cannot discuss the details of the allegation, “there will be...
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

How a Ponzi Scheme Mastermind Made Millions Off the Most Vulnerable

A con man who ran what the FBI called “the largest Ponzi scheme ever prosecuted in western New York”, and then tried to sell the federal government nonexistent COVID-19 masks during the pandemic, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.“I think you are a con man, the biggest con man I have ever had to deal with in this court,” U.S. District Judge Frank Geraci Jr. told Christopher Parris, 42, at his sentencing on December 19.Parris was convicted of defrauding over 1,000 victims who invested over $100 million as part of the scheme which involved a string of fake...
LOUISIANA STATE
RadarOnline

Arrest Made In University Of Idaho Quadruple Slayings, Suspect Bryan Christopher Kohberger In Custody

An arrest has been made in the University of Idaho murders that stole the lives of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, on November 13. RadarOnline.com has learned Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28 was taken into custody by local police and the FBI at 3 AM on Friday in Scranton, Pennsylvania.He was being held for extradition in Monroe County Court for first-degree murder in connection to the brutal murders. Kohberger reportedly graduated with a Master of Arts in Criminal Justice from DeSales University in Pennsylvania in May. He is listed as a Ph.D. student...
MOSCOW, ID
The Star

Men sentenced to prison for Ponzi scheme

The operators of a $4 million Ponzi scheme were sentenced to federal prison Tuesday afternoon. U.S. District Judge Frank D. Whitney ordered Austin Delano Page, 27, of Grover, to serve a little over eight years in prison, followed by two years of supervised release. Brandon Alexander Teague, 27, of Belmont,...
BELMONT, NC
jewishbusinessnews.com

Michael Greenfeld Extradited to Israel over Ponzi Scheme

Michael Greenfeld – also known as Michael Ben-Ari – was extradited back to Israel early Sunday morning from Bosnia. Greenfeld is accused on operating what local authorities have described as the biggest Ponzi scheme in Israel’s history, defrauding people out of $150 million. Yes, even Israel has...
The Hill

US Virgin Islands sues JPMorgan, alleging it turned ‘blind eye’ to Jeffrey Epstein

The U.S. Virgin Islands on Tuesday filed a lawsuit against banking giant JPMorgan Chase, accusing the Wall Street corporation of turning a “blind eye” toward the conduct of the late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. Virgin Islands Attorney General Denise George said in a complaint filed in a Manhattan District Court that JPMorgan Chase facilitated the…
Grunge

Grunge

6K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Grunge is the place to immerse yourself in weird news, fun facts and cool tidbits on history, entertainment, science, and plenty more. It's just like reading books...but exciting!

 https://www.grunge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy