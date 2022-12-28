Read full article on original website
Related
Wave 3
Cat rescued in early morning St. Matthews house fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Fire crews early Friday morning worked to extinguish a house fire and save a furry friend who was trapped inside. The St. Matthews Fire Protection District was called to a fire in the 600 block of Breckinridge Lane around 8:15 a.m., according to officials. Rick Tonini,...
WLKY.com
New Albany nonprofit sustained thousands worth of damage after busted pipe caused flooding
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — While the brutal winter weather system that hit over the weekend is gone, many are still dealing with the impact. Christmas for Angela Graf didn't end the way she thought it would. The executive director of Hope Southern Indiana admits, she thought the alarm that went off was nothing at first.
Wave 3
Meade County Water District restoring service for customers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some customers who receive water service from the Meade County Water District should begin seeing service return, according to a release. The district said some areas may have lower than usual pressure, but customers should have some water available at the tap. Work is continuing to...
Wave 3
Woman dies, family loses mobile home in fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Fire confirmed one person died following a mobile home fire that took place in the Iroquois neighborhood on Wednesday evening. Amy Lunce said she owns the mobile home destroyed in at Kenwood Mobile Home Park. She is a mother of three children and does not have insurance.
Wave 3
Preparations underway for mayoral inauguration, open house at Metro Hall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro will be welcoming in a new mayor for the first time in 12 years on Monday. On Friday, crews were preparing Metro Hall for the inauguration of Mayor-Elect Craig Greenberg, which is scheduled to begin Monday morning at 10 a.m. Greenberg previously stated the...
wdrb.com
KSP: 91-year-old woman dies in collision with semi in Breckinridge County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 91-year-old woman from Cloverport, Kentucky, died after crashing her vehicle into a semi Wednesday evening in Breckinridge County. According to Kentucky State Police, officers responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of U.S. 60 and Kentucky 144. The preliminary investigation showed that Marian Novak...
Wave 3
Repairs to freeze-related flood damage could take months in some cases
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The deep freeze over the weekend brought a water-soaked Christmas for some families. Calls for service continue to come in from homeowners hit with broken pipes and water damage. In some cases, the spraying water, the soaked belongings, collapsed ceilings and submerged floors are just the...
Wave 3
Repairs force emergency lane closure on Gene Snyder Freeway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An unscheduled lane closure on the Gene Snyder Freeway has been issued to make repairs on a drainage gate. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the right lane of KY 841 North at the entrance to the northbound bore of the East End Tunnel will be closed until 3 p.m. on Jan. 2.
Wave 3
‘It’s against the law’: Louisville police urge not to fire guns celebrating New Year’s
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is warning city residents to not fire guns to celebrate New Year’s. In a video released by LMPD on Friday, Lt. Col. Steve Healey said there has been a rise in gunfire over the New Year’s holiday over the years.
KSP: Missing Elizabethtown man found dead days later in Marion County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky State Police is investigating after finding a man dead days after he was reported missing in Marion County. Kevin Elder, 56, of Elizabethtown, was reported missing on Dec. 23 police said. KSP added he was last known to have been in Raywick in Marion County.
Wave 3
State investigating dangerous carbon monoxide levels in dozens of Southern Indiana homes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It was a silent nightmare of a Christmas in Clarksville and New Albany. More than 100 calls were made to Clarksville and New Albany Fire reporting carbon monoxide poisoning. The cause has not yet been determined. The Clarksville Fire Department issued an alert Saturday to local...
WBKO
Grayson County wreck injures 3, causes power outage
GRAYSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Three people were injured and power was out for many residents on Wednesday, Dec. 28 in Grayson County after a wreck. Grayson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the intersection of KY 1214 and KY 479 around 7:45 a.m. where they found a 2013 Chevrolet pickup driven by Roger Beasley, 58, of Caneyville failed to stop at the intersection and hit a 2015 Ford pickup truck driven by Gerald Smith, 71, of Cub Run on the driver’s side.
Wave 3
Anchorage Middletown Fire & EMS accepting applications
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Anchorage Middletown Fire & EMS is accepting applications. The recruiting academy starts in July. Applications are being accepted through the end of February. The department operates from 11 stations in the metro. Starting salary is almost $40,000, increasing to $46,000 after drill school. There’s also a...
Wave 3
Broken pipes bring disaster to families celebrating Christmas
PROSPECT, Ky. (WAVE) - Frozen pipes lead to disaster as families return from the holidays to find their homes flooded. Keith Bush and his family were in Atlanta celebrating Christmas when he got word their home in Prospect had been hit by disaster. “At that time, I called a friend...
WBKO
Crash in Grayson county leaves three injured
The latest news and weather. The latest news and weather. The latest news and weather.
WISH-TV
Indiana State Police: Pedestrian dies in I-65 car crash in Clark County
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A pedestrian has died after a car crash on Thursday night on I-65 in southern Indiana, Indiana State Police say. According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, the crash happened sometime before 8:35 p.m. Thursday on I-65 southbound south of the interchange for U.S. 31 and the Lewis and Clark Parkway in Clark County. That’s in a commercial area for Clarksville and Jeffersonville, just about 2 miles north of the Ohio River and Louisville, Kentucky.
Wave 3
Jeffersontown Police hold a ground-breaking ceremony for new headquarters
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A groundbreaking ceremony took place on Thursday for the new Jeffersontown Police Headquarters. According to a release, the new headquarters will be located on Taylorsville Road near Jeffersontown City Hall. The new facility will go up on open land next to the current police headquarters. The...
wdrb.com
New Albany's Riverview Tower now a pile of rubble as crews wrap up demolition
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A leveled construction site is all that's left of the former Riverview Tower in downtown New Albany. Crews started demolishing the 50-year-old structure on Scribner Drive, right off the Interstate 64 West exit into the city, in October. The building was torn down floor by...
For My Money, This Indiana State Trooper’s Traffic Reminder Could Be Louder…For the People in the Back
Whether it was in western New York, Pennsylvania, or Ohio this summer or recently during trips to Nashville in Louisville, I was amazed at drivers who seemed to forget something... You don't drive slow in the left lane. It honestly didn't happen nearly as much during a WEEK in the...
Wave 3
Mister ‘P’ on the success of Mister ‘P’ Express
A West Louisville grocery store has temporarily closed after a car crashed into the building during the winter storm. Broken pipes bring disaster to families celebrating Christmas. Updated: 6 hours ago. Frozen pipes lead to disaster as families return from the holidays to find their homes flooded. State investigating dangerous...
Comments / 0