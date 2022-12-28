ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meade County, KY

Wave 3

Cat rescued in early morning St. Matthews house fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Fire crews early Friday morning worked to extinguish a house fire and save a furry friend who was trapped inside. The St. Matthews Fire Protection District was called to a fire in the 600 block of Breckinridge Lane around 8:15 a.m., according to officials. Rick Tonini,...
SAINT MATTHEWS, KY
Wave 3

Meade County Water District restoring service for customers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some customers who receive water service from the Meade County Water District should begin seeing service return, according to a release. The district said some areas may have lower than usual pressure, but customers should have some water available at the tap. Work is continuing to...
MEADE COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Woman dies, family loses mobile home in fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Fire confirmed one person died following a mobile home fire that took place in the Iroquois neighborhood on Wednesday evening. Amy Lunce said she owns the mobile home destroyed in at Kenwood Mobile Home Park. She is a mother of three children and does not have insurance.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Repairs to freeze-related flood damage could take months in some cases

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The deep freeze over the weekend brought a water-soaked Christmas for some families. Calls for service continue to come in from homeowners hit with broken pipes and water damage. In some cases, the spraying water, the soaked belongings, collapsed ceilings and submerged floors are just the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Repairs force emergency lane closure on Gene Snyder Freeway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An unscheduled lane closure on the Gene Snyder Freeway has been issued to make repairs on a drainage gate. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the right lane of KY 841 North at the entrance to the northbound bore of the East End Tunnel will be closed until 3 p.m. on Jan. 2.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WBKO

Grayson County wreck injures 3, causes power outage

GRAYSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Three people were injured and power was out for many residents on Wednesday, Dec. 28 in Grayson County after a wreck. Grayson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the intersection of KY 1214 and KY 479 around 7:45 a.m. where they found a 2013 Chevrolet pickup driven by Roger Beasley, 58, of Caneyville failed to stop at the intersection and hit a 2015 Ford pickup truck driven by Gerald Smith, 71, of Cub Run on the driver’s side.
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Anchorage Middletown Fire & EMS accepting applications

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Anchorage Middletown Fire & EMS is accepting applications. The recruiting academy starts in July. Applications are being accepted through the end of February. The department operates from 11 stations in the metro. Starting salary is almost $40,000, increasing to $46,000 after drill school. There’s also a...
MIDDLETOWN, KY
Wave 3

Broken pipes bring disaster to families celebrating Christmas

PROSPECT, Ky. (WAVE) - Frozen pipes lead to disaster as families return from the holidays to find their homes flooded. Keith Bush and his family were in Atlanta celebrating Christmas when he got word their home in Prospect had been hit by disaster. “At that time, I called a friend...
PROSPECT, KY
WISH-TV

Indiana State Police: Pedestrian dies in I-65 car crash in Clark County

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A pedestrian has died after a car crash on Thursday night on I-65 in southern Indiana, Indiana State Police say. According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, the crash happened sometime before 8:35 p.m. Thursday on I-65 southbound south of the interchange for U.S. 31 and the Lewis and Clark Parkway in Clark County. That’s in a commercial area for Clarksville and Jeffersonville, just about 2 miles north of the Ohio River and Louisville, Kentucky.
CLARK COUNTY, IN
Wave 3

Mister ‘P’ on the success of Mister ‘P’ Express

A West Louisville grocery store has temporarily closed after a car crashed into the building during the winter storm.
LOUISVILLE, KY

