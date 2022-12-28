McCONNELSVILLE — Makayla Kidd and Gianna Myers hit 3s during the decisive 10-2 run, as host Morgan (5-7) used a big second half to top Cambridge 45-36 on Tuesday night.

Kidd finished with a team-high 12 points and five rebounds, Odessa Smith added 11 points with six assists, Baylee Harmon grabbed 11 rebounds with six points and three blocks and Denae Worley had eight rebounds for Morgan, which led 17-16 at the half and 25-20 through three quarters.

Emma Krise poured in 21 points, nine came in the fourth, for the Lady Cats, who led 8-4 after one quarters.

Morgan reserves won 48-28, as Ellie Parsons had 10 points. Miranda Cole scored six for Cambridge.

Thursday's schedule features the Cambridge girls at St. Clairsville and the Buckeye Trail girls will head to Harrison Central.

Boys Basketball

Indian Valley 65, Cambridge 51: The visiting Bobcats took momentum into halftime with a 24-19 lead, but the Braves found plenty of offense in the second half, using a 23-7 third quarter to take control in the victory.

Indian Valley led 13-11 after one quarter and was up 42-31 going to the fourth.

Davion Bahr led the Bobcats with 17 points while Devin Ogle scored 13, and freshman Garrett Carpenter added 10 points off the bench.

Cambridge (2-5) returns to action Friday with a visit to rival John Glenn, while the Buckeye Trail boys head to Conotton Valley on Friday to round out area action.

Wheeling Park 80, Meadowbrook 16: The Colts fell behind 23-7 after one quarter and were defeated by the Patriots during the Todd Kalivoda Holiday Showcase at Toronto.

Sophomore Aiden Davis paced the Patriots with 18 points. Mykel Davis added 15 as 10 players scored. Amare Johnson, K.J. Demko and Jacob Huffman all added eight.

Colton Delancey had 10 points and Jake Burris added six for the Colts, who scored only two points in the second quarter and were blanked in the third.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: Roundup: Cambridge girls falter against Morgan