ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Do you have a ‘designated detonator?’ Abilene firework expert shares tips to ring in 2023 with care

By Noah McKinney
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TUucD_0jwBGL4I00

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – The clock strikes midnight and what do you hear throughout Abilene? Fireworks! As you ring in 2023, there are some safety concerns one local business owner wants to remind everyone.

The spectacle and celebration of ringing in the new year provides some fanfare for all the things we’ve seen and done in the past year, and some hope for a new year full of possibilities. Nowhere is this spectacle more apparent than in our grand fireworks tradition.

‘Tamales, for some reason, is like the ultimate gift’: Abilene families holiday tradition of making tamales

“It strikes awe in your heart and we absolutely love it,” Said Lex Smith, Co-Owner of BoomBah fireworks .

Smith’s love of fireworks, and the wonder they inspire, is rivaled only by her commitment to safety and the practicality of her trade.

“This is an explosive and that is a responsibility that you’re accepting the minute you take this responsibly on,” Smith said in reference to an artillery shell firework.

While a bright night sky can inspire and amaze, your dazzling December-January display can just as easily turn to disaster and spark a fire or worse if you’re not celebrating responsibly.

“During the new year’s you hear a lot about designated drivers, but something we also like to talk about is ‘designated detonators,'” warned Smith.

Taylor County Judge Bolls recounts fond memories of time in office

The packaging may be fun and colorful, but fireworks are far from toys and should be treated as such. What’s more, impaired judgment just doesn’t mix with explosives.

“[The bottom of a launching tube] is a small surface area. So, if this is an uneven surface, that’s a lot of firepower coming out so what we tell people to do is get some really heavy bricks,” Smith explained. “And that way, it’s solid and it doesn’t tip over when it ignites.”

Being aware of the warnings printed on each firework can also give you an idea of just how much bang your buck has bought you – an impact you don’t want to experience anywhere near the ground. That’s why it’s important to set off each firework on their own far from the others. This includes artillery shells, fountains and anything that can throw off a spark.

“Even though it doesn’t burst into the air, it can still tip over and you can’t outrun it. You don’t want to try,” advised Smith.

Because the new year is better enjoyed when the lights burn through the sky, not your lawn. A show as grand as the one you have planned deserves a proper backdrop like the open air.

How to prepare your home for winter weather in the Big Country

“It’s just a great unifier, something magical about it,” Smith laughed. “I love it.”

For the rest of the Big Country, Eastland County is currently under a burn ban. Other counties still have time to enact bans but have not yet done so. Before planning your festivities, check in with your local fire department to see if a ban is in effect in your area.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BigCountryHomepage

Where to get a free meal in Abilene this winter

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Hunger Coalition, known for its summer meal program, has some opportunities for those in need of a meal this winter. Take a look at the flyer below, provided by the Abilene Hunger Coalition, to learn where and how to get your free meal. This free winter meal program begins […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Happy birthday, Texas: Celebrating 177 years of statehood

BUFFALO GAP, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- 177 years ago on December 29, 1845, U.S. President James K. Polk signed The Republic of Texas into statehood, making Texas the 28th United State. Though as history goes, the timeline from start to finish was anything but straightforward. Each action and reaction shaping the area into the Lone Star state […]
TEXAS STATE
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Have You Seen Inside The Craziest Abandoned Mansion In West Texas?

First off, yes this house looks like the White House! And it's probably the most googled and questioned house in West Texas! If you ever head to Abilene State Park in Abilene Texas, ,more than likely, you have passed this abandoned house leading to the park on Buffalo Gap Road. The house looks abandoned but has had different owners throughout the years. It is behind a gate but is clearly visible from the street. But, thanks to this awesome video from the YouTube channel, Exploring With Project Bad, we are able to tour the house.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Looking for a job in 2023? Abilene’s hiring all over

ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – If your New Year’s resolution is to find a job, or maybe a different job, there are tons of employment opportunity all over Abilene – including an assortment of different career fields. Dyess Military & Family Readiness Center posted a long list of employment opportunities to its Facebook page Thursday. The […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

WARNING: Escaped inmates could be in Abilene area

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Escaped inmates could be on I-20 in the Abilene area. The Wood County, Texas Sheriff’s Office reported the Cisco Police Department attempted to make contact with a vehicle that had no license plate Tuesday, but instead of stopping, the vehicle evaded the stop. “The Chief of Cisco advised the male […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

900+ COVID-19 cases recorded in Taylor County during holidays

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Taylor County has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases, as data has shown hundreds of cases and a high positivity rate in recent result. Doctor Gary Goodnight, Medical Director for the Abilene-Taylor County Public Health District, told KTAB/KRBC family gatherings over the holiday weekend could have contributed to the higher numbers. […]
TAYLOR COUNTY, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Abilene area forecast: Thursday December 29th

From Meteorologist Clemente what a difference a week makes. Last week we were talking about temp in the single digits for Christmas and this week we are looking at readings into the 60’s to close out 2022. Mild weather is here! For today, look for mostly cloudy skies and a high of 67 degrees. The winds will be out of the west southwest at 10-15 mph. For tonight, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a low around 45 degrees. The winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph on the light side.
ABILENE, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Abilene area forecast: Friday December 30th

It’s the last of 2022 and we are closing it out with beautiful weather and those nice conditions will take us through the start of 2023. For today, look for mostly cloudy skies with mild weather and a high of 64 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at around 5 mph. Should be beautiful out there. For tonight, look for partly cloudy skies and a low around 45 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southwest at around 5-10 mph.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: More than $1,000 worth of Air Jordans stolen from Abilene home

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1100 block of Industrial Boulevard – Criminal MischiefA jacket and tools were reported stolen […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Early man killed in Brown County crash

BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Early man was killed during a crash in Brown County Wednesday evening. William Calhoun, 70, of Early, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Hwy 183 7 miles north of May, Texas around 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, according to a crash report from the Texas Department of […]
BROWN COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy