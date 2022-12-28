ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

North Texas apartments still dealing with the aftermath of freezing temperatures

By Olivia Leach
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OfvSz_0jwBGKBZ00

North Texas apartments still dealing with the aftermath of freezing temperatures 02:50

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Some apartments across North Texas are still dealing with the aftermath of this past week's frigid temperatures.

On Tuesday, Sterlingshire apartment residents crowded in the parking lot to express just how fed up they are with the property's management. Many say they've gone days without heat or water in their units.

"I lost water since before Christmas...the day before Christmas," one resident said.

Ariel Garcia, the administrator for Dallas' Western Division of Code Compliance, said these are absolutely terrible conditions.

"We hate to hear any citizen have to go without," Garcia said.

Dallas Code Compliance has been on site investigating. They say the problems stem from frozen pipes that caused major leaks and outages, and that technicians are on site working to fix it.

However, residents say not enough is being done.

"The whole house is cold...we can only put on so many clothes to stay warm," Kimberly Hodge said.

Hodge uses a motorized scooter to get around, but she says the elevators in her building have been out since Friday.

"I've been trapped in my home since Friday due to the elevators not working, now we have no water, no heat, and you have elderly stuck up on the fourth floor because they can't leave their homes," Hodge said.

The elevator is back on as of Tuesday evening, but still—she says she's worried how she would manage in an emergency.

"It was devastating. I'm [in] panic mode 24/7 because most of the time I am home alone and what if a fire breaks out? What am I supposed to do?" Hodge said.

The city delivered a truck full of water pallets for tenants and a private citizen even pitched in to bring 70 more pallets.

"My bossman saw it online, so he says he's gonna buy some water," said Michael Crosby, who drove a truck full of water into the complex Tuesday afternoon. "He's doing what he can do."

Code Compliance says they'll be holding the property accountable until the problem is fixed.

NRP Group, the owner of the property, has since stated the following:

"Our on-site management and maintenance teams have been diligently working to resolve the weather-related water issues as quickly as possible. All residents continue to have power and our team is actively working to restore water for those impacted residents."

And the Sterlingshire apartments are not alone. At the Lake Colony apartments in Garland, residents like Brittney Serrano haven't had water since Christmas Eve.

"When they turned water back on it started coming through the wall," Serrano said.

Other residents have had to use their pool to fill up jugs just to flush their toilets.

Plumbers have since been trying to locate and fix the leaks, and property management and volunteers have also provided bottled water for tenants to use for their daily needs.

"It's been difficult but at least we have heat and electricity," Serrano said.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox4news.com

Dallas weather: Chance of severe storms Monday

There is a chance North Texas could see some severe storms on Monday. While most of the weekend will be warm, dry and a little breezy to bring in the New Year, things are expected to change with the next upper level system and cold front. Right now there is...
DALLAS, TX
101.5 KNUE

A New H-E-B Being Built in Forney, Texas is Big News for East Texas Fans

East Texans want an H-E-B in their town. Tyler, Longview, Lindale, Jacksonville, it doesn't matter, residents want an H-E-B. H-E-B's have been popping up in the North Texas area and East Texans will drive to those to get some groceries. I am here with some good news as the City of Forney, just on the other side of Terrell, has given the approval for H-E-B to build a store. The kicker is, it won't be very far from a Brookshire's, going against the heavily rumored hand shake agreement between the two companies.
FORNEY, TX
dallasexpress.com

A 2023 DFW Housing Crash?

After a roughly two-year party during the pandemic, North Texas’ housing market has begun to wind down. In spring 2022, elevated home prices and rising mortgage rates started to weigh on prospective buyers. In 2022 alone, mortgage rates nationally more than doubled, climbing from under 3% to well over 7%. As of December 28, the average rate for a 30-year fixed loan stood at 6.64% in Texas.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Plumbers in high demand across North Texas as travelers return to broken pipes

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Plumbers were in high demand Monday in North Texas as homeowners turned their attention from the holiday, to damage from last week's deep freeze.The terrible timing of the pre-Christmas cold front meant many people elected for a quick fix for burst pipes when things began to thaw out Christmas Eve, often capping lines to get through the weekend and limit emergency service pricing.Now in need of permanent repairs, plumbers had schedules filling up quickly for the week, while still working with limited staff.While the damage was mild compared to the major Texas freeze of 2021, the...
FORT WORTH, TX
easttexasradio.com

Mississippi Inmates Believed To Be In West Texas

Two escaped inmates from Mississippi who left a stolen van in Lake Fork Sunday were spotted between Dallas and Abilene. Cisco police officers tried to make contact with a silver Toyota Camry, which had a white man and black man inside. The vehicle evaded officers and headed westbound on Interstate 20 from Cisco. The driver matched the description of one of the Mississippi inmates, but officers didn’t get a good enough look at the black occupant to get an identification. Payne had also previously escaped from the Choctaw County Jail.
ABILENE, TX
Local Profile

Barbeque Restaurant Evacuates Customers After Cold Weather Pipe Burst

Burst pipes caused by the weekend’s cold weather lead one North Texas barbecue spot to evacuate diners, while a second narrowly avoided disaster. NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth reports that customers were evacuated from Hurtado’s Barbecue in Little Elm on Friday during lunch after water rushed out into the dining room. A burst pipe caused a ceiling collapse in the restaurant’s prep room.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Large fire destroys abandoned warehouse near Dallas, Grand Prairie border

DALLAS - Investigators are trying to figure out what sparked a large fire at an abandoned warehouse in Dallas Tuesday morning. More than 60 firefighters were called to the intersection of West Jefferson Boulevard and Loop 12/Walton Walker Boulevard around 6 a.m. That's right on the Dallas and Grand Prairie border near Hensley Field.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Argument in Dallas store ends with deadly gunfire

DALLAS - Police are investigating after they say an argument inside a northwest Dallas convenience store turned deadly. It happened just after midnight Friday at the Cool zone off Royal Lane. Officers found two men in the parking lot with gunshot wounds when they responded to the store. They believe...
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

Texas Bill Would Offer Tax Credits for Grocery Stores that Open in Food Deserts

Anga Sanders, who lives in the heart of South Oak Cliff, once shopped for groceries at an Albertsons at Lemmon and McKinney avenues, but the store closed years ago. The area where she lives, home to some 20,000 Dallas residents, is a food desert, meaning there are no healthy food options within a 5-mile radius. The Albertsons where Sanders shopped was about 13 miles away.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Southwest plans return to normal operations after a week of chaos

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — After thousands of cancelled flights, out-of-place luggage, and frustrated customers, Dallas-based Southwest Airlines announced Thursday it plans to return to normal operations with minimal disruptions Friday.An airline news release said, "We are encouraged by the progress we've made to realign Crew, their schedules, and our fleet. With another holiday weekend full of important connections for our valued Customers and Employees, we are eager to return to a state of normalcy."Since Tuesday, Southwest has operated a reduced flight schedule so it could move its planes, pilots, and flight attendants to their proper places.On Thursday, Flightaware said Southwest had...
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt.com

8 Dallas-Area Homes Are Among The Most Expensive Listings in Texas

Dallas dominates the most expensive single-family home listings in Texas for December. Eight D-FW dwellings are on this month’s list, released Wednesday by the Houston Association of Realtors. The local homes include:. 1469 Sunshine Lane, Southlake, $19.9 million. 3808 Potomac Ave., Highland Park, $18.9 million. 9250 Meadowbrook Drive, Dallas,...
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Best of 2022: Dallas ISD discusses academic calendars, short-term rental regulations and more top news stories in Lake Highlands, Lakewood

Woodrow Wilson High School is among the Dallas ISD schools to have adopted the base calendar for the 2022-23 school year. (Community Impact staff) Here is a list of the five most popular Community Impact stories from Lake Highlands and Lakewood in 2022, based on website traffic. 1. Dallas ISD...
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Shell Shack announces date for Lake Highlands restaurant opening

Shell Shack is opening its second Dallas location Jan. 9 at 6770 Abrams Road in the Creekside Shopping Center. (Courtesy Shell Shack) Shell Shack is opening its second location in Dallas Jan. 9 at the Creekside Shopping Center. The seafood restaurant will be located in the Lake Highlands area of Dallas at 6770 Abrams Road, Ste. 180. Shell Shack offers a seafood menu with crab, shrimp and crawfish dishes in a casual dining atmosphere. The company first opened in 2013 and has multiple locations in Texas. 844-588-2722.
DALLAS, TX
CW33

Three Texas cities rank among the happiest in the US, study finds

(NEXSTAR) – Happiness doesn’t grow on trees, but it may be a little easier to come by in parts of Texas, a new study has found. Reviewing federal and local government data across 13 metrics based on personal finances, well-being, and quality of life, SmartAsset ranked nearly 165 of the nation’s largest cities to find where Americans are happiest.
TEXAS STATE
101.5 KNUE

Take a Trip Back in Time at This A-Frame Whataburger in Mesquite, Texas

Whataburger has been a Texas staple since 1950. Yes, 70 plus years of serving great burgers. One of the signatures of Whataburger has always been their A-frame buildings. Sadly, as Whataburger has progressed and modernized itself, those original buildings are slowly fading away. One of the last few of those original A-frame Whataburger stores can be found just a short drive from East Texas in Mesquite.
MESQUITE, TX
Upworthy

Man wearing headphones dances on Texas city street all day, everyday spreading joy to passersby

Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 16, 2021. It has since been updated. To dance like no one is watching is to experience freedom like no other. Not many people can live a carefree life where they don't let the worries of the world get the better of them. But not only does Jaylan Ford from Arlington, Texas, embody this spirit he also helps cheer up those who have seen him in action. Ford has been making the rounds on the internet for being that guy who can be seen passionately jamming to songs by the side of the busy intersection on Cooper Street. He goes back there every single day to spread joy.
ARLINGTON, TX
KTEN.com

What's behind the Southwest Airlines meltdown?

(KTEN) — Holiday season air travel is still a very real nightmare for thousands of travelers. Dallas-based Southwest Airlines had the most cancellations with almost 2,700 on Tuesday and another 2,500 on Wednesday. According to FlightAware, Southwest's home base at Dallas Love Field tallied 102 of those cancellations on...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

1 dead following shooting near popular Fort Worth bar El Chingon

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth police are asking for public assistance after one person died in a shooting near the El Chingon bar early Friday morning.At about 1:11 a.m. Dec. 30, police were sent to a shooting call at the intersection of Bledsoe Street and Currie Drive.When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his lower-right back.Witnesses at the scene were uncooperative with responding officers, police said. However, officials believe a fight from the bar moved to a nearby parking lot where the shooting occurred.  Police said the suspect then fled on foot.The victim was transported to Harris Hospital in critical condition but was ultimately pronounced dead.No one is in custody at this time and this remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4342.  
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
170K+
Followers
24K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy