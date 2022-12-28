Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
CHP investigating fatal head-on crash in Susanville on Tuesday
LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. — Highway Patrol officials in the Susanville area are investigating a fatal crash near the Bogard Visitor Center on Tuesday this week. Officials said 66-year-old Debbie Guaspari-Larosa of Napa, Calif. was driving a '09 Ford F-150 east on Highway 44 at around 5:19 p.m. At the same time, an unidentified 51-year-old woman from Provo, Utah, was driving a '06 Buick west on Hwy 44.
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe County makes final preparations ahead of rainstorm
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County is making its final preparations ahead of a winter storm that could bring between one to four inches of rainfall for the Reno area. While the Truckee River is expected to crest below flood levels, local officials are working to notify those who live near the river of the potential danger it could pose.
actionnewsnow.com
1 dead, 3 injured in 2-car crash on Highway 44 on Tuesday
SUSANVILLE, Calif. - CHP - Susanville says that one person died in a two-car crash on Tuesday at around 5:19 p.m. on Highway 44, east of the Bogard Rest Area. A driver in a pickup truck was traveling eastbound on Highway 44, the driver of the second car was traveling westbound on Highway 44. Both vehicles crashed head-on, for unknown reasons.
krcrtv.com
Traffic Alert: Highway 44 blocked near Old Station due to multi-vehicle crash
LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. — BREAKING, DEC. 27, 6 PM:. Highway 44 is currently blocked just east of the Bogard Rest Area due to a multi-vehicle traffic collision, according to Caltrans District 2. The blockage is occurring roughly 30 miles west of Susanville and 24 miles from Old Station. There...
2news.com
Heavy Police Presence Cleared from Sun Valley
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says there was currently heavy law enforcement present in the area of West 2nd Avenue and Chocolate Drive in Sun Valley Thursday afternoon. The incident has been cleared. Washoe Sheriff says there is no danger to the public or any suspects outstanding. We are working...
KOLO TV Reno
Person in custody after stolen vehicle stopped in Sun Valley
SUN VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - A suspect is in custody after the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office boxed in a stolen vehicle late Thursday afternoon. It happened at West Second Avenue and Chocolate Drive. The sheriff’s office said the vehicle was stopped when a deputy pulled up next to it....
kunr.org
Sandbag filling locations in Carson City, Washoe and Lyon Counties
The City of Reno’s Director of Utility Services, Trina Magoon, explained how sandbags can be used. “Sandbags can be used to build a little wall to protect your home from runoff or ponding water,” Magoon said, “Typically, they’re stacked in a brick wall formation at locations you want to protect from flooding, so at your doors, or other parts of your yard that you want to protect if you have low-lying areas.”
Lassen County News
Traffic stop leads to big drug bust
A traffic stop of a speeding car in Lassen County led to a big drug bust. According to a statement from the California Highway Patrol, Madison Phillip Treat, 25, of Woodenville, Washington, was pulled over about 8 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21 near the Honey Lake Motocross Park from driving a 2021 KIA Forte at 110 miles-per-hour.
sparkstrib.com
Washoe County considering fines for illegal camping, raising fears for homeless
Washoe County commissioners took first steps this week toward criminalizing unauthorized camping — a move that would align the law in unincorporated areas with policies in Reno and Sparks, but that has been criticized as being overly harsh to homeless people. Commissioners voted 3-2 on Tuesday to start the...
2news.com
Inmate Dies after Hospital Transport from the Washoe County Detention Facility
On December 28, 2022, a Washoe County Detention Facility inmate passed away after being transported by REMSA to a local hospital for treatment after experiencing a medical event. After receiving notification of the inmate’s passing, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detectives responded to the hospital. The initial investigation found...
2news.com
Free New Year's Eve Bash Planned for Community Seniors
On Dec 31, the Washoe County Senior Coalition and Circle of Life Hospice are sponsoring a free Senior New Year's Eve bash. It's happening from 3 to 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve, December 31, at the Washoe County Senior Service Center at 1155 E. Ninth Street in Reno. The...
