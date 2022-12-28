ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Susanville, CA

Related
krcrtv.com

CHP investigating fatal head-on crash in Susanville on Tuesday

LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. — Highway Patrol officials in the Susanville area are investigating a fatal crash near the Bogard Visitor Center on Tuesday this week. Officials said 66-year-old Debbie Guaspari-Larosa of Napa, Calif. was driving a '09 Ford F-150 east on Highway 44 at around 5:19 p.m. At the same time, an unidentified 51-year-old woman from Provo, Utah, was driving a '06 Buick west on Hwy 44.
SUSANVILLE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Washoe County makes final preparations ahead of rainstorm

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County is making its final preparations ahead of a winter storm that could bring between one to four inches of rainfall for the Reno area. While the Truckee River is expected to crest below flood levels, local officials are working to notify those who live near the river of the potential danger it could pose.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
actionnewsnow.com

1 dead, 3 injured in 2-car crash on Highway 44 on Tuesday

SUSANVILLE, Calif. - CHP - Susanville says that one person died in a two-car crash on Tuesday at around 5:19 p.m. on Highway 44, east of the Bogard Rest Area. A driver in a pickup truck was traveling eastbound on Highway 44, the driver of the second car was traveling westbound on Highway 44. Both vehicles crashed head-on, for unknown reasons.
SUSANVILLE, CA
2news.com

Heavy Police Presence Cleared from Sun Valley

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says there was currently heavy law enforcement present in the area of West 2nd Avenue and Chocolate Drive in Sun Valley Thursday afternoon. The incident has been cleared. Washoe Sheriff says there is no danger to the public or any suspects outstanding. We are working...
SUN VALLEY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Person in custody after stolen vehicle stopped in Sun Valley

SUN VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - A suspect is in custody after the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office boxed in a stolen vehicle late Thursday afternoon. It happened at West Second Avenue and Chocolate Drive. The sheriff’s office said the vehicle was stopped when a deputy pulled up next to it....
SUN VALLEY, NV
kunr.org

Sandbag filling locations in Carson City, Washoe and Lyon Counties

The City of Reno’s Director of Utility Services, Trina Magoon, explained how sandbags can be used. “Sandbags can be used to build a little wall to protect your home from runoff or ponding water,” Magoon said, “Typically, they’re stacked in a brick wall formation at locations you want to protect from flooding, so at your doors, or other parts of your yard that you want to protect if you have low-lying areas.”
LYON COUNTY, NV
Lassen County News

Traffic stop leads to big drug bust

A traffic stop of a speeding car in Lassen County led to a big drug bust. According to a statement from the California Highway Patrol, Madison Phillip Treat, 25, of Woodenville, Washington, was pulled over about 8 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21 near the Honey Lake Motocross Park from driving a 2021 KIA Forte at 110 miles-per-hour.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
2news.com

Inmate Dies after Hospital Transport from the Washoe County Detention Facility

On December 28, 2022, a Washoe County Detention Facility inmate passed away after being transported by REMSA to a local hospital for treatment after experiencing a medical event. After receiving notification of the inmate’s passing, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detectives responded to the hospital. The initial investigation found...
2news.com

Free New Year's Eve Bash Planned for Community Seniors

On Dec 31, the Washoe County Senior Coalition and Circle of Life Hospice are sponsoring a free Senior New Year's Eve bash. It's happening from 3 to 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve, December 31, at the Washoe County Senior Service Center at 1155 E. Ninth Street in Reno. The...
RENO, NV

