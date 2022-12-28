Read full article on original website
Edge obtains emails from West Stockbridge Planning Board about Foundry special permit dispute
West Stockbridge — After a series of five contentious public hearings spread over two months and totaling nearly 14 hours, the town’s Planning Board approved The Foundry’s special permit application on December 5. One day after the application was approved, The Berkshire Edge made a Massachusetts Public...
Fire in Colrain requires assistance from other towns
A representative from the Colrain Fire Department confirmed all three engines were sent to a fire on Ed Clark Road.
Illegal dumping issue continues in Holyoke
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News continues to cover illegal dumping in some of the alleys of downtown Holyoke. The most recent incident: caught on camera. It is an ongoing problem in Holyoke: dumpsters like this one overflooded with trash illegally dropped off. The video Western Mass News received captured three people dumping trash in the alley between High and Maple streets Thursday evening. The incident caught on a security camera installed as part of mayor Garcia’s campaign against illegal dumping. Now, one local business store owner’s reaction to the trash filled alley ways.
Pedestrian safety concerns continue in West Springfield neighborhood
It's been one week since the deadly pedestrian accident on Piper Road in West Springfield that killed a 25-year-old woman and her dog.
After outcry over condition of roads over the holiday weekend, Pittsfield official defends city’s response to Friday’s storm
City Council President Peter Marchetti told WAMC Tuesday that he saw the torrent of social media posts expressing frustration over slippery, unplowed roads and received dozens of phone calls about the situation. He says he’s reached out to Commissioner of Public Utilities Ricardo Morales to find out more about what went wrong.
Northampton to decide on buying $3.3M vacant church from Eric Suher, report says
A long-vacant church at the corner of West and Elm streets in downtown Northampton now has a price tag following a city meeting earlier this month. Northampton officials discussed buying the church, which has been vacant since 1993 and is owned by Iron Horse Entertainment Group owner Eric Suher, for $3.3 million, according to the Daily Hampshire Gazette.
Lawmakers send Gov. Baker bill aimed at reducing traffic deaths in Mass.
State lawmakers sent Gov. Charlie Baker a revised road safety bill this week that aims to cut down the number of traffic fatalities by imposing new measures on drivers like minimum passing distances to protect pedestrians, cyclists, and those not in a vehicle from road-related injuries or death. It is...
Pittsfield Snow Removal Methods Questioned After Storm
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Pittsfield's Department of Public Services Highway Division met its match last weekend with a storm that impacted the roads for approximately four days. Last weekend marked the first serious snow event of the year in Berkshire County and significant snow accumulation mixed with plummeting temperatures made for a challenging cleanup.
Alert! Blood Pressure Tablets Recalled Due To Potential Cancer Risk
Heads up, fellow residents of Berkshire County. If you or a member of your family is currently taking medication to treat high blood pressure, you may want to continue reading. Once again, our friends at the Food and Drug Administration(FDA) are reaching out to help spread the word regarding this...
Cannabis retailer plans to occupy Route 202 Dunkin’ site in Westfield
WESTFIELD – Representatives of the Pioneer Valley Trading Co. came before the Planning Board on Dec. 20 seeking a special permit to relocate the retail portion of their planned marijuana operation to 475 Southampton Rd., the current site of a Dunkin’ Donuts that is moving to a new location. After the discussion, the hearing was continued to Jan. 17.
Berkshire region real estate sales
2 Daniels Court: Scott Jacobs of Adams to Anne M. Adamczyk-Read, $180,000 on 12/13/2022. 10 Glendale Drive: Christine M. Nimmons of Adams to Dennis C. Underwood and Nancy J. Underwood, $259,000 on 12/16/2022. 78 Friend Street: Kevin J. Downing and Anna S. Downing of Adams to Zachary D. Stedman, $75,000...
Welcome to Real Estate Friday!
Here’s what we have for you this week in The Edge Real Estate section:. Property of the Week – Cortney Dupont of Cohen+White Associates offers a stunning tri-level contemporary cabin surrounded by views with access to a pond. Transformations – Christopher Riggleman and Jonathon Loy, of Studio Riggleman,...
Free telehealth consultation available for Paxlovid COVID-19 treatment
Is Paxlovid right for you? Free telehealth consultation is available in Massachusetts to help you make that decision.
Crews put out fire in basement of Holyoke business
Holyoke firefighters have put out a fire at a business on Northampton Street Wednesday afternoon.
Christmas lights blamed in Columbia County house fire
Christmas lights are believed to have started a fire at a home on Day Road in Stockport, Columbia County. The fire happened at a home on Day Road, say firefighters. Five fire companies responded. No one was hurt. Investigators believe the home is repairable.
Developer buys former Federal Land Bank Building for 52-unit ‘Residences at The Vault’
SPRINGFIELD — Developer First Resource Companies plans to start construction in 2023 on its 52-unit affordable and work-force housing project in the 99-year-old Federal Land Bank Building at 300-310 State Street. “It’s got parking. It’s on a bus line. Near the train station,” said First Choice president and CEO...
TRAFFIC: Section of Northampton St. in Easthampton reopened
A portion of Northampton Street (Route 10) between O’Neill Street and Florence Road is closed until further notice due to a broken utility pole and wires down.
Local autobody owner to fix good Samaritan’s car for free as thank you for heroism
Town by Town: the Lorax, kinara lighting, and veterans memorial donation. Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Holyoke, and East Longmeadow. Nashes Mill Rd in Greenfield reopens following flooding and icy conditions. Updated: 6 hours ago. According to Greenfield Police, there was considerable damage to...
Elm Street Java House Under New Ownership of 'Billy J'
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Elm Street's coffeehouse is now under new ownership as "Billy J's Elm Street Java House." Owner William Jones, known as "Billy J," is keeping the same spirit of the cafe alive with some new menu items. "I bought it on Nov. 1 and was going to...
Neighbors, customers reeling from deaths of store owners in Huntington
HUNTINGTON – Many residents in Huntington are still reeling from the unexpected deaths of Huntington Liquor Store owners Evelyn Korfias and Gary Rom on Dec. 14. Gary Rom, 70, and Evelyn Korfias, 59, both of 12 Nagler Cross Rd., Huntington, were found deceased in their home by a friend. The cause of death is being investigated by the state medical examiner, but at this point, investigators do not suspect foul play was involved, according to a spokesperson for the Hampshire County district attorney’s office.
