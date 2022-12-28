ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Barrington, MA

Comments / 0

Related
westernmassnews.com

Illegal dumping issue continues in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News continues to cover illegal dumping in some of the alleys of downtown Holyoke. The most recent incident: caught on camera. It is an ongoing problem in Holyoke: dumpsters like this one overflooded with trash illegally dropped off. The video Western Mass News received captured three people dumping trash in the alley between High and Maple streets Thursday evening. The incident caught on a security camera installed as part of mayor Garcia’s campaign against illegal dumping. Now, one local business store owner’s reaction to the trash filled alley ways.
HOLYOKE, MA
wamc.org

After outcry over condition of roads over the holiday weekend, Pittsfield official defends city’s response to Friday’s storm

City Council President Peter Marchetti told WAMC Tuesday that he saw the torrent of social media posts expressing frustration over slippery, unplowed roads and received dozens of phone calls about the situation. He says he’s reached out to Commissioner of Public Utilities Ricardo Morales to find out more about what went wrong.
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Snow Removal Methods Questioned After Storm

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Pittsfield's Department of Public Services Highway Division met its match last weekend with a storm that impacted the roads for approximately four days. Last weekend marked the first serious snow event of the year in Berkshire County and significant snow accumulation mixed with plummeting temperatures made for a challenging cleanup.
PITTSFIELD, MA
thereminder.com

Cannabis retailer plans to occupy Route 202 Dunkin’ site in Westfield

WESTFIELD – Representatives of the Pioneer Valley Trading Co. came before the Planning Board on Dec. 20 seeking a special permit to relocate the retail portion of their planned marijuana operation to 475 Southampton Rd., the current site of a Dunkin’ Donuts that is moving to a new location. After the discussion, the hearing was continued to Jan. 17.
WESTFIELD, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Berkshire region real estate sales

2 Daniels Court: Scott Jacobs of Adams to Anne M. Adamczyk-Read, $180,000 on 12/13/2022. 10 Glendale Drive: Christine M. Nimmons of Adams to Dennis C. Underwood and Nancy J. Underwood, $259,000 on 12/16/2022. 78 Friend Street: Kevin J. Downing and Anna S. Downing of Adams to Zachary D. Stedman, $75,000...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Welcome to Real Estate Friday!

Here’s what we have for you this week in The Edge Real Estate section:. Property of the Week – Cortney Dupont of Cohen+White Associates offers a stunning tri-level contemporary cabin surrounded by views with access to a pond. Transformations – Christopher Riggleman and Jonathon Loy, of Studio Riggleman,...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
iBerkshires.com

Elm Street Java House Under New Ownership of 'Billy J'

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Elm Street's coffeehouse is now under new ownership as "Billy J's Elm Street Java House." Owner William Jones, known as "Billy J," is keeping the same spirit of the cafe alive with some new menu items. "I bought it on Nov. 1 and was going to...
PITTSFIELD, MA
thereminder.com

Neighbors, customers reeling from deaths of store owners in Huntington

HUNTINGTON – Many residents in Huntington are still reeling from the unexpected deaths of Huntington Liquor Store owners Evelyn Korfias and Gary Rom on Dec. 14. Gary Rom, 70, and Evelyn Korfias, 59, both of 12 Nagler Cross Rd., Huntington, were found deceased in their home by a friend. The cause of death is being investigated by the state medical examiner, but at this point, investigators do not suspect foul play was involved, according to a spokesperson for the Hampshire County district attorney’s office.
HUNTINGTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy