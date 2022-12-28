Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Full cold emergency in New York state. More bodies are being searched under the snowRoxana AntonBuffalo, NY
Death Count Passes 50 In US "Blizzard Of The Century"Raj GuleriaErie County, NY
One family who lives on a church campus decided to open their doors to 130 strangers in BuffaloRaj guleriaBuffalo, NY
Blizzard of 2022 wreaks havoc in Buffalo, NY as looting strikes city's storesEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
Related
wnypapers.com
National Grid: Power to be restored Wednesday to all WNY customers impacted by blizzard
Company thanks customers as well as local, state officials for partnership and support. National Grid would like to thank its local, state and national partners who have helped clear access so that the company’s field force could reach customers after an historic blizzard resulted in 108,000 Western New York customers losing power. As part of its emergency response, National Grid deployed more than 3,200 restoration experts – including line, service, tree, damage assessment and public safety workers – and expects the approximately 158 customers who remain without service because of this storm to have power restored today.
mychamplainvalley.com
Flood preparations begin in western New York
Buffalo, NY — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on December 28 additional support will be sent to western New York in preparation for expected flooding due to melting snow and warm temperatures leading into the weekend. “Governor Hochul is committed to helping Western New Yorkers recover from this devastating storm...
Poloncarz apologizes; 2 more storm deaths bring total to 40
Of those who died in Erie County, 17 were found outside, four were in cars and 11 were inside homes.
National Grid, NYSEG customers eligible for reimbursement requests
Additionally, small businesses affected also have the opportunity to file requests.
Smallest Villages in Central and Upstate New York
The smallest village in New York state is in Dering Harbor. The Suffolk County village is home to only 11 people. What are the smallest villages in Central and Upstate New York? Here's the top 10. 1. Herrings in Jefferson County 90. Herrings is named after two brothers who owned...
wnypapers.com
State agencies to prepare flood response assets in WNY ahead of potential flooding
Expected snowmelt from unseasonably warm temperatures. √ Pumps, sandbags & other resources available to local governments ahead of expected flooding due to melting snow and warm temperatures. √ Nearly 800,000 sandbags and more than 300 pumps and generators available to deploy from state's stockpiles to mitigate flood-related issues. √ Numerous...
whcuradio.com
NYS gas tax suspension to end Jan. 1
ALBANY, N.Y. (WHCU) — New York’s gas tax holiday is set to end New Year’s Day. The six-month suspension of the state’s gas tax began in June, as gas prices across the Empire State began to soar. State officials say it’s saved drivers an estimated 48 cents a gallon.
iheart.com
Investigation Expands into RG&E, NYSEG
New York State's Department of Public Service has expanded its investigation into billing problems with Rochester Gas and Electric and New York State Electric and Gas. The state says its Consumer Advocate will host a series of public forums beginning next month to hear customer concerns over RG&E and NYSEG first hand.
New York state expands investigation of billing complaints against RG&E and NYSEG
The state plans to hold a series of public forums in affected areas starting in January to hear from consumers about their concerns on the billing problems.
Snowmobilers rescue those in need during blizzard, frustrated with lack of plan
Snowmobilers in WNY helped rescue those in need during the Christmas blizzard this weekend. As city and county leaders defend their stances on snowmobile policy, one snowmobile group leader says he’s been trying to get a plan in place for some time.
Reimbursements available for spoiled food and medications during blizzard
You may be eligible for reimbursement on food or prescription medications that spoiled due to extended outages during the blizzard.
mylittlefalls.com
DEC Announces Adoption of Advanced Clean Cars II Rule for New Passenger Cars and Light-Duty Truck Sales
All New Cars, Pickup Trucks, and SUVs Sold In New York To Be Zero-Emission by 2035. Requirements are Crucial to Help Implement Newly Finalized Climate Act Scoping Plan, Further Electrify Transportation Sector, and Improve Health of Communities. New York State Department of Environmental Conversation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos announced today...
‘Stay home’: Gov. Hochul, state officials, give briefing on winter storm in Buffalo
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz confirmed that 25 deaths have occurred in Erie County as a result of the storm.
Gotham Gazette
Fossil Fuel Front-Group Seeks to Halt New York’s Climate Progress
It’s beyond dispute that the fossil fuel industry has perpetrated a multi-decade misinformation campaign that has led some policymakers, the media, and much of public opinion down a rabbit hole of climate denial. Now they’ve got their sights on New York State’s climate legislation and initiatives. The...
WKTV
Gas, oil, and propane furnaces to be phased out in NY
New York’s Climate Action Council approved plans to phase out gas, propane, and oil burning furnaces. The Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, signed into law in 2019, authorized the Climate Action Council to come up with a plan to reduce gas emissions. Under this plan the gas, oil, and propane furnaces would be replaced with energy efficient electric heat pumps.
Clean-up disputes continue as Cheektowaga plow workers walk off the job for two hours
(Correction: This story has been updated to show that Town Supervisor Diane Benczkowski referred to social media posts by Councilman Brian Pilarski as “hinging on libel and slander” after the quote was incorrectly attributed as a reference to another party.) CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Cheektowaga Highway Superintendent Mark Wegner confirmed to News 4 that highway […]
walkablewilliamsville.com
National Grid reimbursement for customers experiencing loss of power for 72 hours or more and food or medicine spoilage
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY (December 28, 2022) – To access the relevant PDFs click here and here. National Grid customers in Western New York that experienced a loss of power for 72 hours or greater during the recent blizzard may be eligible to receive reimbursement for spoiled food and medicine under New York State PSL 73. It is important to note that customers have 14 days to file their claim. National Grid has proactively emailed our customers (see attached) to inform them of this program, but we are reaching out to you to make sure you have all of the information necessary to inform your constituents of this opportunity.
NYSEG investigated for billing errors
NYSEG is under investigation by the state for alleged billing mistakes.
Thruway, and some other roads in Western NY have reopened
The NYS Thruway reopened Tuesday after having been closed to all traffic going westbound from Henrietta to the PA state line since last Friday due to the blowing and drifting snow.
New York Police On Alert This Weekend
The new years can't get here fast enough for some. Saying goodbye to 2022, especially after the recent storms, may be a breath of fresh air for you. The lights and confetti are ready and hopefully you have made your plans for the ball drop. Going out? There are some...
Comments / 2