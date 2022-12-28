Read full article on original website
Counties continue to find water leaks caused by below-freezing temperatures
McDuffie County (WJBF)- “ I’ve lived in this community 40 years I can remember very few times it’s been like this cold we’ve had worse ice events and that sort of thing but for the extended cold I don’t remember that in a long time” said Jason Smith with McDuffie Co. Community Development. Near Thomson […]
WRDW-TV
Locally-owned business sees decreased foot traffic in Evans Towne Center
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With Stay Social closing, many are wondering what’s next for Evans Towne Center. Nailed It DIY Studio will be one of the only locally-owned businesses in the area. This is something the owner didn’t expect going into business here. She says she has seen foot...
Water main break affecting more than 100 residents, businesses in Aiken
Approximately 100 residents and businesses are affected by a water main break in the area of the Woodside neighborhood in Aiken, according to the city's Engineering & Utilities Department.
WRDW-TV
Pipes burst? What you should do (and not do) before mold grows
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Homeowners across the two-state are continuing to come home to find major plumbing issues from broken pipes. Now that the water has been mopped up and the pipes fixed, we asked the experts at PuroClean what sort of calls they’re dealing with. They say their phones are ringing off the hook.
WRDW-TV
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This morning temperatures will stay well above freezing with lows reaching the low to mid-40s. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s with mostly cloudy skies during the day. Winds will be light out of the east during the day. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out but most of the day is looking dry. Winds will be light out of the east generally less than 10 mph.
Rise in local house fires, experts share tips and warnings
In the winter, first responders say house fires are a major problem. NewsChannel 6 spoke with them about the causes, and how to keep homes and families safe.
WRDW-TV
Water main breaks affect service in Aiken, close lane in Harlem
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A water main break on Thursday affected about 100 customers, according to city officials. The break was at Sugarberry Drive and Green Ash Court in the Woodside subdivision. Also affected are Bellewood Drive and Hackberry Lane. Because of the nature of the leak, most of the...
WRDW-TV
‘We gotta have water’: Water service disruptions continue in the CSRA
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Water suppliers across the CSRA have had to make some big changes because of all of the busted pipes and water lines. Water trickles down the street; it’s not rain, instead busted pipes causing water to rush down the streets. This is causing multiple water outages, leaving many realizing how crucial it is to have water.
WRDW-TV
New bridge opens in Screven County after months of construction
SYLVANIA, Ga. (WTOC) - Drivers in one part of Screven County can once again save time and money after months of roadwork. The Georgia Department of Transportation closed a bridge on Ogeechee Road just outside Sylvania in January for contractors to replace it in what was supposed to be a six-month project.
WRDW-TV
Crews battle structure fire in Aiken, another in Augusta
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Firefighters responded overnight to a house fire on Coker Drive in Aiken. The Aiken Department of Public safety said the call came in at 12:32 a.m. Friday and the blaze was considered to be a working structure fire. It was unknown whether anyone was injured or...
WRDW-TV
Senior living facility in Martinez drying out after pipes burst
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some apartments and living facilities are still dealing with damage caused from pipes bursting in the freezing temperatures last weekend. Thrive Senior Living in Martinez had to evacuate 92 residents over the weekend. But Community President Melita Winnick says first responders were able to help get...
WRDW-TV
Here are some events in the CSRA to welcome 2023
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With Christmas over and New Year’s Eve nearly upon us, here are some options for celebration. For Augusta offices, transit and other government services go to the holiday schedule. Events for everyone. Noon Year’s Eve- Dec. 31 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Stars and...
WRDW-TV
Drop off Christmas tree to create a fish habitat or free mulch
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With the holiday season coming to a close, your first thought might be to throw out your old Christmas tree, but did you know you can recycle your tree?. Options include dropping it off at the lake, where it can be turned into a fish habitat,...
WRDW-TV
‘Nail in the coffin’: Stay Social owner speaks ahead of closure
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a fight to hold on to her liquor license, Stay Social’s Owner Renee Hajek says she plans to close her restaurant for good. She’s speaking out after one county revoking her license will stop her from running a business with alcohol for the next 10 years.
Grovetown grocery store manager honored after retiring from 49 years of work
Ron King is the manager at the KJ's in Grovetown, and on Friday friends, family, and coworkers surprised him with a retirement party.
WRDW-TV
Do you have frozen or broken pipes? Here’s advice from experts
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Freezing temps wreaked havoc on many of our pipes over the holiday weekend. If your pipes burst during the hard freeze, you may be wondering what you should do now. If they haven’t, you’re probably doing everything you can to make sure they don’t.
WRDW-TV
Fixing broken pipes yourself may not be a good idea; here’s why
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Homeowners are flocking to hardware stores trying to find supplies to fix their damaged and broken pipes. Plumbers are busier than ever, so some people are forced to take the frustrating situation into their own hands, but that may not be a good idea. Plumbers tell...
WRDW-TV
Neighbors call for Augusta leaders to address Riverwalk repairs
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Riverwalk is one of our biggest attractions locally, but one neighbor says the area is starting to have some concerns. From cracks in the concrete trash all along the path and even foul graffiti. “Start addressing the issues instead of continuing to let them...
WRDW-TV
Gas prices are steady here now, but twists and turns may be ahead
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Drivers can expect a wild ride in the year ahead as fuel price fluctuate quite a bit, GasBuddy predicts. But for the time being, prices are holding close to steady in the Augusta area. In its annual forecast, GasBuddy says to expect a cooling in the...
Temporary lane closure on Gordon Highway from East Milledgeville Court to Verday Street in Evans
EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Water Utility wants to inform drivers that there will be a temporary lane closure on Thursday starting at 9 A.M. until the work is complete. The temporary closure will be the eastbound lane on Gordon Highway from East Milledgeville Court to Verdery Street. Traffic officials say the traffic […]
