AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This morning temperatures will stay well above freezing with lows reaching the low to mid-40s. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s with mostly cloudy skies during the day. Winds will be light out of the east during the day. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out but most of the day is looking dry. Winds will be light out of the east generally less than 10 mph.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 17 HOURS AGO