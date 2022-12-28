LeBron leads LA past Orlando in front of record Magic crowd

ORLANDO, Fla. -- LeBron James scored a team-high 28 points and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Orlando Magic 129-110 Tuesday night.

Markelle Fultz led the Magic with 16 points. Franz Wagner and Wendell Carter Jr. added 15 points each. Tuesday featured the largest crowd in Amway Center history with 19,482 fans.

Orlando entered Tuesday winning eight of its last nine games for the first time since 2011. The Magic (13-22) visit the Detroit Pistons on December 28 before hosting the Washington Wizards on December 30.

