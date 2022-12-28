ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Check your tickets: Here are Tuesday’s winning Mega Millions numbers

By Adam Poulisse, WFTV.com
 2 days ago
How would you like to ring in the new year as a millionaire?

How about with hundreds of millions in newfound wealth?

No ticket matched all five numbers and the Mega Ball in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing, which means Friday’s jackpot is swelling.

Tuesday’s winning numbers were 9, 13, 36, 59, 61 and the Mega Ball number was 11.

The Florida Lottery reported that one player matched 5-of-5 numbers, but missed the Mega Ball, for a prize of $1 million.

Friday’s jackpot has grown to an estimated $640 million.

The cash option is expected to be $328 million, lottery officials said.

