HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Some Pine Belt fitness centers are preparing to welcome extra people who may want to get in shape in January as part of a New Year’s resolution. Crunch Fitness and The Family YMCA of Southeast Mississippi, in Hattiesburg, are offering incentives to become a member of their respective gym or special programs, to encourage making fitness goals and reaching them.

HATTIESBURG, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO