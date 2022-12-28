Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
Sumrall has narrowed alcohol ordinance down to 3 options
SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Sumrall Board of Aldermen have compiled three different ordinances for consideration regarding alcohol sales in the town. One ordinance mirrors that of Lamar County, while the other two address concerns of locals and board members, including curfews on sales and potential punishment for ordinance infractions.
WDAM-TV
Lamar County awaiting the drawing back of the alcohol curtain
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Thanks to a recently-passed referendum, Lamar County residents will no longer have to cross the line into Forrest or Marion counties to obtain their beer and wine. Businesses like Piggly Wiggly in Lumberton are optimistic about the future, now that the county is no longer...
WDAM-TV
Glendale Utility District ‘boil-water’ notice lifted Wednesday
FORREST COUNTY Miss. (WDAM) - Some 1,500 customers of the Glendale Utility District in Forrest County are no longer under a boil-water notice. The utility got word Wednesday that water samples taken from around the district had come back “all clear and have been reported to the [Mississippi State Department of Health].”
WDAM-TV
Fitness centers gearing up for those resolving to get in shape in 2023
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Some Pine Belt fitness centers are preparing to welcome extra people who may want to get in shape in January as part of a New Year’s resolution. Crunch Fitness and The Family YMCA of Southeast Mississippi, in Hattiesburg, are offering incentives to become a member of their respective gym or special programs, to encourage making fitness goals and reaching them.
WDAM-TV
Roads to close Saturday for Midnight on Front Street event
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A few of the main downtown roads will close in preparation for Midnight on Front Street, Hattiesburg’s 2022 NYE Celebration, on Saturday. At 4 p.m., the following roads in Downtown Hattiesburg will close for event set-up: West Front Street, between Forrest Street and Mobile Street.
WDAM-TV
New Laurel police officers say public safety institute a challenge, but worth it
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department is adding two new officers to its ranks. Both just recently graduated from the Southern Regional Public Safety Institute at Camp Shelby. New officers Isaac Allen and Brandon Stringer said the academy was a challenge -- but it was worth it. Allen...
Crane weighing 99,000 pounds falls off trailer onto Mississippi highway. Crews work for more than 8 hours on clean up.
Crews work for a little more than eight hours to clean up an accident site after a crane reportedly weighing 99,000 pounds fell off a tractor-trailer on a Mississippi highway Wednesday. WDAM in Hattiesburg reports that the accident happened shortly before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 15 near the intersection...
deltanews.tv
The City in Mississippi Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
WDAM-TV
Project Linus comes to the Pine Belt
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Linus Van Pelt is well-known for his blue blanket on the pages of “Peanuts.”. Project Linus is all about blankets, too, and one day hopes to have the name recognition of an icon. The non-profit organization may be nationwide, but its design, at heart,...
Mississippi city begins curfew Jan. 1 — juveniles not allowed in public after 11 pm on weeknights
“It’s 10 p.m. Do you know where your children are?”. The question became a nightly standard on television in the late 1960s. Fast-forward five decades and modify the time, and it can be asked in Brookhaven. The City of Brookhaven’s new curfew will go into effect Jan. 1.
WDAM-TV
Family loses everything in house fire
City Arborist Andy Parker said it’s a service city leaders have offered for nearly two decades that aims to make the Hub City more eco-friendly. Laurel business to offer NYE celebration for third year. Updated: Dec. 26, 2022 at 9:58 PM CST. |. While the city may have dropped...
WDAM-TV
Southern Pines looking for answers after cat trap theft in Hub City
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Southern Pines Healthy Pet Clinic is hoping to find the person responsible for stealing their cat trap. The device was set up in Hattiesburg on 4th street between the Handy Pantry and the snow cone shop. It was used to catch cats, so the clinic could fix them and help find a potential home.
WDAM-TV
99,000 lbs. crane crashes on Hwy 15 causing traffic delays
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A very large crane, reportedly weighing 99,000 pounds, caused traffic delays after crashing into a Jones County highway. The accident occurred on Highway 15 north near the Highway 537 intersection around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28. According to the Jones County Fire Council, the...
WDAM-TV
WDAM 7′s First Alert Weather Team looks back at 2022 weather
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - From hail to tornados, WDAM 7′s Chief Meteorologist Patrick Bigbie looks back at the weather that impacted the Pine Belt this year. The year started with a quiet weather pattern. January and February were both fairly docile, but once March arrived, that all changed.
WDAM-TV
ATV theft ring ramps up in Laurel, Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A string of ATV thefts in Laurel and Jones County have law enforcement officers concerned for residents. Both the Laurel Police Department and Jones County Sheriff’s Department are working together on investigations. Although some people have been arrested in connection to the case because...
WDAM-TV
3 dogs rescued from afternoon house fire in Hattiesburg; 1 rushed to vet care
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Fire Department responded to a house fire Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of 5th Avenue and Corinne Street. According to HFD Assistant Chief Chris Carr, the department received a call about the fire around 1 p.m. Five fire engines arrived at the scene, according...
WDAM-TV
HPD seeking suspect in credit card fraud investigation
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect in an ongoing credit card fraud investigation. According to HPD, the suspect is wanted in connection to stolen credit cards reportedly used at the Walmart Supercenter on Highway 49. If you can identify the person pictured...
WDAM-TV
Pine Belt restaurants preparing to serve ‘good luck’ lunches on New Year’s Day
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Some Pine Belt restaurants are preparing to serve special traditional meals on New Year’s Day that include black-eyed peas and cabbage. Those foods, along with other favorites like greens or cornbread, are supposed to bring luck in the new year. Hattiesburg’s Gratefull Soul will open...
wtva.com
Man dead from weather exposure in south Mississippi
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The winter weather left one man dead in south Mississippi. According to the Pearl River County Emergency Management Agency (EMA), a motorist found a 57-year-old transient man dead Monday morning near Highway 26 and Interstate 59 in Poplarville. Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage said the...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Hinds County remains located near where vehicle of missing McComb woman was found
Further information has been released about some human remains found on Wynndale Road in Hinds County. Sheriff Tyree Jones said the decomposed remains were located near a water tower after someone saw a dog with some of the remains. Jones said the body appears to be that of a woman,...
