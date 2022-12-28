ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Juvenile dies after being shot in Allentown, Pa.

By 6abc Digital Staff
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 4 days ago

Police are investigating after a juvenile died from a gunshot wound in Allentown on Tuesday night.

It happened in the 600 block of North Front Street shortly before 7:30 p.m.

Police say officers responded to the scene for an unknown problem, only to find the juvenile shot.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he died, police say.

There was no immediate word on the circumstances of this shooting.

The name and age of the juvenile who died have not been released.

Natalie Serrano
4d ago

The deplorables on here with your ignorant comments ... just know trouble WILL come your way and your families will endure these same unfathomable sentiments! Evil dwells in your black cold hearts and you'll NEVER be happy living like that. I pray for the family of the deceased.

Brandon Weaver
4d ago

Now if we could get a couple hundred immigrants up here the shootings should go down.

flip
4d ago

praying for you and I hope they get the people who did this

