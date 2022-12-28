ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

NBA roundup: Luka Doncic's second straight triple-double carries Mavs

Luka Doncic recorded his eighth triple-double of the season, while Christian Wood scored 12 of his 21 points in the third period as the host Dallas Mavericks sprinted past the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday for their fifth consecutive victory. Doncic finished with 35 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists...
Suns are in serious trouble with Devin Booker sidelined at least four weeks

The Suns fell to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games during the 2021 NBA Finals, despite holding a 2-0 series lead. They had a franchise-best 64-18 campaign during the 2021-2022 regular season on their way to the No. 1 seed in the West before blowing leads of 2-0 and 3-2 in a Game 7 loss to the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Semifinals earlier this year.
DeAngelo caps Flyers rally for 4-3 OT win over Sharks

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Tony DeAngelo scored 1:10 into overtime to complete Philadelphia's rally from two goals down in the third period as the Flyers beat the San Jose Sharks 4-3 on Thursday night. “I just liked the way we stayed with it and found a way to...
Suns Pull Off Road Upset Over Grizzlies

The Phoenix Suns managed to stop their three-game losing skid on Tuesday night after defeating the Memphis Grizzlies 125-108. After head coach Monty Williams made remarks that the team felt like prey following last Friday's loss to Memphis, the team's attitude and physicality was obvious even in the absence of notable scorers.
