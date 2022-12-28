Read full article on original website
Warren donated $1 million to Abbott's campaign, then O'Rourke alleged it amounted to bribery. Now he's being suedVictorTexas State
Reunions and Acts of Kindness Come as Southwest Airlines Travel Fiasco ContinuesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas Community Pushes to Have Neighborhood Recognized as KoreatownLarry LeaseDallas, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Chef Point Bar And Restaurant is Closing Its Watauga Location After 20 Years In BusinessMadocWatauga, TX
Phoenix Suns blast Memphis Grizzlies in revenge rematch without injured Devin Booker
MEMPHIS – No early double-digit deficit. No giving up 39 points in the first quarter. No trailing by as many as 34 or losing by 25. The Phoenix Suns weren’t playing...
Ja Morant scores 34 points, Memphis Grizzlies defense struggles in blowout loss to Suns
The Memphis Grizzlies aren't sneaking up on anyone this season. They're getting the best shots of many teams. The Phoenix Suns, like the Golden State Warriors two days ago, were down two starters. The Grizzlies didn't match the energy of the Suns and fell 125-108 at FedExForum. Ja Morant led...
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Toronto Raptors: Live updates
Playing on the road has been unkind to the Memphis Grizzlies. After losing three of their last four away from home, Memphis is headed north of the border to face the Toronto Raptors. The Raptors (15-19 ) are not playing their best basketball right now. They have a 10-7 home...
NBA Odds: Grizzlies vs. Raptors prediction, odds and pick – 12/29/2022
The Memphis Grizzlies (20-13) visit the Toronto Raptors (15-19) on Thursday night. Action tips off at 7:40 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Grizzlies-Raptors prediction and pick. Memphis has lost four of its last five games but still sits in third place in the Western...
Yardbarker
NBA roundup: Luka Doncic's second straight triple-double carries Mavs
Luka Doncic recorded his eighth triple-double of the season, while Christian Wood scored 12 of his 21 points in the third period as the host Dallas Mavericks sprinted past the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday for their fifth consecutive victory. Doncic finished with 35 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists...
NBA Legend John Stockton Claims 'Thousands' Of Athletes Have Died From The Vaccine
John Stockton shares bizarre theory on COVID-19 vaccine.
Citrus County Chronicle
DeRozan scores 42 points, Bulls beat Bucks 119-113 in OT
CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan compared the Chicago Bulls' success this season against the Eastern Conference's best teams to being chased by a dog. They know they they have to keep going and can't slow down.
Suns are in serious trouble with Devin Booker sidelined at least four weeks
The Suns fell to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games during the 2021 NBA Finals, despite holding a 2-0 series lead. They had a franchise-best 64-18 campaign during the 2021-2022 regular season on their way to the No. 1 seed in the West before blowing leads of 2-0 and 3-2 in a Game 7 loss to the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Semifinals earlier this year.
Ja Morant sets career high in assists as Memphis Grizzlies get back on track vs. Raptors
Suddenly, the Memphis Grizzlies looked like they were having fun again. Ja Morant was doing the "griddy" dance; Dillon Brooks was screaming at the top of his lungs after big plays; Steven Adams was owning the rebounds; and the Grizzlies were throwing alley oops. Desmond Bane also was back knocking down 3-pointers.
Suns All-Star Devin Booker out at least 4 weeks with groin strain
Phoenix Suns All-Star guard Devin Booker will miss at least four weeks with a left groin strain
Citrus County Chronicle
DeAngelo caps Flyers rally for 4-3 OT win over Sharks
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Tony DeAngelo scored 1:10 into overtime to complete Philadelphia's rally from two goals down in the third period as the Flyers beat the San Jose Sharks 4-3 on Thursday night. “I just liked the way we stayed with it and found a way to...
Yardbarker
Suns Pull Off Road Upset Over Grizzlies
The Phoenix Suns managed to stop their three-game losing skid on Tuesday night after defeating the Memphis Grizzlies 125-108. After head coach Monty Williams made remarks that the team felt like prey following last Friday's loss to Memphis, the team's attitude and physicality was obvious even in the absence of notable scorers.
Suns' Devin Booker shut down at least one month with groin injury
All-Star guard Devin Booker won't be suiting up for the Phoenix Suns anytime soon. The team announced he is dealing with a groin strain and has been shut down for at least one month.
