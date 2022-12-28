Read full article on original website
Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand
A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
Dead man found in wheel bay of jet flown from Gambia to London's Gatwick airport
A dead man was found in the wheel bay of an airplane that flew from Gambia to Britain, Gambian authorities said this week. The unidentified body of a black male was found on a jet operated by TUI Airways — a British charter airline — that had flown from Gambia's capital of Banjul to London's Gatwick airport, Ebrima G. Sankareh, Gambia's government spokesman, said in a statement Tuesday.
Irish tourist dies after falling out of moving train in Thailand
An Irish tourist in Thailand died after falling out of a moving train, said the country’s police officials.Patrick Ward, 45, was travelling on Tuesday with a tour group from Thai capital Bangkok to Kanchanaburi town.At a brief stop over the river Kwai, the group made its way to the Sai Yok waterfall, a popular tourist destination.Ward fell when he opened the door of the train carriage near a slope, according to the police.The tourist had opened a door in the train carriage and fell 7-8 metres down a slope when the train slowed down at a scenic spot, police...
Where in the world? The big Boxing Day travel quiz
1. Which airline had to suspend a policy allowing staff to wear gender-neutral uniforms on a flight taking the England football team to the World Cup in Qatar?. 2. Which holiday destination did Boris Johnson return home from in late October to not run in the Tory party leadership race?
An Invasion of Giant Asian Hornets in Europe All Started With a Single Queen
Invasive species have a notorious ability to spread rapidly through unprepared ecosystems, wreaking havoc along their way. The Asian hornet (Vespa velutina), is no exception, expanding its habitat by more than 80 kilometers (50 miles) a year while preying on honeybees, hoverflies and other insects. Nearly 20 years ago, the beefy little stingers made their debut appearance in Europe, eventually jumping the channel where they were spotted on UK soil in 2016. Genetic analysis has now revealed their rapid and widespread infestation across the west was likely the result of just one wasp making the jump to France from China in 2004. "Our...
London's luxury retail trailing Milan and Paris, warns Harrods boss
London’s luxury retail scene is being outcompeted by rival European cities, the managing director of British department store Harrods has warned. Michael Ward, who has been at the helm of Harrods since 2005, told The Telegraph that the government’s decision to scrap VAT-free shopping for tourists at the start of last year has put overseas shoppers off the English capital.
Over 30 Emirates Lounges Open Globally
Flying Emirates this holiday season? Travelers will be happy to hear that over 30 Emirates lounges have opened worldwide just in time for the holiday travel season. Emirates has opened up luxury lounges in key markets around the world. A few airports that got new lounges include Auckland, Bangkok, Birmingham, Boston, Cairo, Cape Town, Colombo, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Glasgow, Hamburg, London Gatwick, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Manchester, Melbourne, Milan, Munich, New York, Paris, Perth, Rome, San Francisco, Singapore, and Sydney. So if you find yourself in one of these airports, stop by the lounge if you have time to relax before your flight.
