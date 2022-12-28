Read full article on original website
IGN
M5 - Hojos Laboratory Chests
This section of IGN's Crisis Core wiki guide details all the Chest locations in the M5 series of side-quest Missions, called Hojo's Laboratory. Use the table below to jump to the section you need!. Only one Mission in the M5 series actually has Chests; the rest don't due to how...
IGN
M6-5 - Zack, the Corporation Crusher
This section of IGN's Crisis Core guide lists the locations of all Chests in the M6-5 series of Missions, titled "Zack, the Corporation Crusher". For more Collectible locations, check out our Story Collectibles page. We also have the main Walkthrough page, Tips and Tricks, How Tos, and Essential Side Quest Missions!
IGN
Hind of Weightless Recovery
"A lightweight hind that draws power from the chaos of the storm." This weapon attachment boosts DEFENSE and LUCK. When upgraded and equipped, it grants the Maelstrom Refresh perk. When the Maelstrom skill gauge if fully charged, successful Spear attacks have a Moderate LUCK chance to grant a Blessing of COOLDOWN.
IGN
Hind of Attuned Elements
"Fire and frost only become more deadly when fueled by wind." This weapon attachment boosts DEFENSE and RUNIC. When upgraded and equipped, this hind grants the Extinguish and Vaporize perk. Spear attacks against Burning or Frosted enemies deal bonus damage.
IGN
Pommels of the Nine Realms
"Pommels so powerful that they are said to slow time itself." This weapon attachment boosts RUNIC, VITALITY, and LUCK. When upgraded and equipped, these pommels grant the Momentous Shift. Activating Furious Immolation (L1 + Triangle while Immolation is full) triggers a Realm Shift.
IGN
Rond of Restoration
"A shield rond crafted to provide protection and healing in the most dire of times." This shield attachment boosts DEFENSE and VITALITY. When upgraded and equipped, it grants the Restoring Shield perk. On taking damage, Kratos has a LUCK chance to gain DEFENSE and for his next Shield Strike (Double Tap L1) hit to restore Health. The chance increases with lower Health.
IGN
Fortnite Update and Week 4 Challenges Dec 27
As we enter Week 4 of Fortnite's Chapter 4 Season 1, a newcomer with a familiar face enters the scene: the Heavy Shotgun has been Unvaulted in Fortnite, available for you to wreak havoc in all playlists. On top of this, Week 4 Weekly Quests kicks off with a brand new theme: Into the Wilds!
IGN
Grip of the Fallen Alchemist
"A grip originally forged by an alchemist who was said to ve experimenting with runic magic to increase their lifespan." This weapon attachment boosts STRENGTH, VITALITY, and LUCK. When equipped, it grants the Serpent's Health Burst. There is a high LUCK chance to grant a Health Burst on any successful hit with the Serpent's Snare skill.
IGN
Tom Eccleston
Tom Eccleston is a level 4 Templar Hunts Mission. Stay on the upper walkway near the road and head south to the end of the restricted area before jumping up on the ledge. Once on the ledge look for the end of the dock below. Line up correctly to complete the air assassination. For quick escape make a straight dash into the water.
BBC
World War Two: Thousands of bombs still left unexploded
There are potentially thousands of unexploded World War Two bombs around Wales, with emergency services still dealing with up to 20 callouts a year. With the coastal towns of Cardiff and Swansea key German targets, many are thought to be in these areas. At the start of the war, the...
IGN
Destiny 2: Where Is Xur Today? Location and Exotic Items for December 30-January 3
The bringer of new guns for the new year, Xûr, is now live in Destiny 2 for the weekend until next week's reset. If you're looking to get your some shiny new Exotic armor or weapons for your Guardian, look no further. Each week, Xûr has a random assortment...
IGN
How to Get Valorant Flashback
It is that time of year where we get to reflect on all that we accomplished the year before. From your top played song in 2022, to your most played game in 2022, there is plenty of activity and accomplishments to reflect on from our favorite apps, games, and websites.
IGN
Captain Hargrave II
Captain Hargrave II is a level 4 Templar Hunts Mission. Captain Hargrave II is aboard his ship in the center of the Thames. Get to the high mast of one of the ships surrounding him. Use the water to help you sneak to a good lookout point. Once you have some high ground take a look down into the mess of ships, noting the location of Captain Hargrave. Set up your Rope Launch to cross directly over the top of him.
IGN
Ending Explained
Like the rest of the Main Story, High on Life's ending has a few surprises for you to discover. While all roads end with a battle against the G3's leader, Garmantuous, you can prompt several different interactions before rolling credits. On top of that, High on Life features a Secret Ending that you can experience with just a few minutes of work.
IGN
Nintendo Switch: Japanese Video Game Company Had Plans to Introduce a Second-Generation Version of the Beloved Console
Following a disappointing run with the Wii U in the early 2010s, Nintendo made a huge jump when it released the Switch in 2017. The Nintendo Switch became one of the company's best-selling consoles. Now, five years later, we're still talking about it with no sight of a successor arriving anytime soon.
IGN
Part 00: Prologue
The game starts off innocuously enough with a series of cutscenes introducing the game's main character, Zack. Zack is a 2nd Class SOLDIER operative with exceptional skill, but with a rambunctious and easily antsy attitude. You'll be introduced to his mentor, Angeal, as well. And yes, even Sephiroth can be seen in the game's opening minutes. When you finally gain control for the first time, you'll do battle with a number of weak enemies that will be nothing but fodder for your sword.
IGN
Looking Back: 3 Craziest Elden Ring Stories of 2022 - IGN Daily Fix
One of the biggest hits in gaming this year was FromSoftware's Elden Ring, the latest in the soulsborne genre directed by the genre's founder, Hidetaka Miyazaki, with world building from one of the fantasy genre's brightest authors, George R. R. Martin. The game was beautiful, punishing, and completely engrossing, sucking up hundreds—even thousands—of hours of playtime from individual gamers. We've gone back and collected the three craziest Elden Ring stories, from players beating the game using a DDR dance mat, to the legendary folk hero Let Me Solo Her. We also have a special message from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. What was your favorite Elden Ring headline from this year? Let is know in the comments! Presented by NHTSA.
IGN
Eximius: Seize the Frontline - Official Season 3 Trailer
Eximius: Seize the Frontline is a 5v5 highly strategic FPS/RTS hybrid that focuses on squad-based combat. Eximius: Seize the Frontline is bringing Season 3 into the fold with improvements to the game including Unreal Engine 5 and revamped units including Support Crawler, APC, Specialist, and Service Ironguard. Unite the squadron in 7 new skins, including two premium options, and maximize potential on the battlefield with new key remapping and improved optimization systems. Cross-platform play will also be enabled for those on Epic Games Store and Steam, Season 3 for Eximius: Seize the Frontline will release on December 29 for PC.
IGN
Infinite Lagrange Comes to PC
Your new favorite sci-fi strategy game, Infinite Lagrange, is officially coming to PC. Infinite Lagrange is a massive, online sci-fi space simulation game that has been one of the best-rated titles in the strategy category since it debuted. It’s been ranked at the top of the download & recommendation list in the Apple app store and currently sits at 4.7 out of 5 stars with several thousand reviews. Now, developer NetEase, one of China’s top game studios, is bringing their beautiful and ambitious sci-fi strategy game to PC this holiday season with various visual and technical upgrades. Specular reflection, collision monitoring, and frame rate increases are just a few of the enhancements in the PC update. Comparing before and after screenshots, you can see the ships dynamically reflecting light sources around them. The visual differences are evident at a glance. The collision monitoring minimizes model penetration while also impacting players’ war strategy.
