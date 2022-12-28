The Kentucky Wildcats take on the Missouri Tigers. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Kentucky Missouri prediction and pick. The Kentucky Wildcats are in real trouble. If you follow college basketball fairly closely and keep up with the sport every year, you have probably seen the shocking statistic at some point over the past few weeks: Kentucky is 4-13 in its last 17 games against ranked opponents. Upper-tier teams normally get the better of Kentucky these days. Coach John Calipari is legitimately under fire from the Kentucky fan base. He is in a genuine, undeniable slump. He used to be the coach who could wobble at times in the regular season but get everything fixed in March, when it really mattered. Now that Kentucky is struggling in the current regular season, there is very little hope — if any at all — that Calipari can fix this team and its flaws when March Madness rolls around. It’s an acute crisis for a Kentucky team whose main flaw is obvious: the lack of elite shooting. Kentucky has been caught without prime shooters in recent years. The offense bogs down and there isn’t a knockdown sniper to rescue possessions. Big man Oscar Tshiebwe just doesn’t have enough help, and that’s what UK’s opponents are going to focus on when they study game tape.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO