Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic Robnett-Payne House built in 1857 in Fulton, Missouri was relocated and rehabilitated over 20 years agoCJ CoombsFulton, MO
Historic Pitcher Store built in 1897 near Fulton, Missouri has either been moved or destroyedCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 1929 Pierce Pennant Motor Hotel in Columbia, Missouri was converted to a retirement center in 1959CJ CoombsColumbia, MO
The 1935 Coca-Cola Bottling Company building in Columbia, Missouri now houses a baker and independent theatreCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Related
KOMU
KOMU 8's Mizzou Xtra: Dec. 29
Join KOMU 8's Kyle Helms as he breaks down Missouri basketball's back-to-back wins against nationally-ranked teams and shares some of Mizzou's best plays of the year in a special year-end edition of the Tiger Top 5. Sports Director Ben Arnet also sits down with Dave Matter, Mizzou beat writer for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Watch with early access streaming or on Saturdays at 9 a.m. on KOMU 8.
WKYT 27
Kentucky women’s basketball team comes up short at Missouri
COLUMBIA, Mo. – Robyn Benton scored 22 points and Jada Walker had 15 but a late rally came up just short as the Kentucky women’s basketball team lost at Missouri 74-71 on Thursday night. Blair Green had 13 points for the Cats and Maddie Scherr had 11 points,...
KRMS Radio
Wreck On HWY 17 Injures One Person
Another single vehicle wreck in the Lake Area leaves an occupant of the vehicle with injuries. The Highway Patrol says an SUV driven by 58 year old Jeanie Delong of Holts Summit was heading south on Missouri 17 near Saline Road when it crossed the centerline and ran off the left side of the roadway.
247Sports
Missouri head coach Dennis Gates speaks after blowout win over Kentucky
Missouri improved to 13-1 on Monday with a resounding 89-75 victory over Kentucky (8-5) in their SEC opener. The victory marks the Tigers' second win over the Wildcats in their last three games. Despite handing Kentucky its second-worst loss of the season, Missouri head coach Dennis Gates said his team played just "OK."
scoopswithdannymac.com
Bernie: Thanks To Coach Dennis Gates, It’s Fun To Care About Mizzou Basketball Again.
Welcome to Mizzou Arena, Kentucky. Welcome to the Gates of Hell. As in the Dennis Gates of Hell. In a frolicsome, joyous Wednesday night in CoMo, Missouri left visiting Kentucky thunderstruck with an 89-75 thrashing that turned into an unofficial celebration of a new era of basketball under the dynamic first-year coach Gates. The Tigers’ performance was so thoroughly impressive, it inspired ESPN’s Dick Vitale to go on Twitter after the game to call Gates “a rising star.”
Missouri River dips to record low at Jefferson City
The Missouri River has reached its lowest level on record at Jefferson City thanks to an ice jam. The post Missouri River dips to record low at Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
939theeagle.com
Ice jam impacting key river that flows through mid-Missouri
The National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis says warmer weather over the next few days is expected to help an ice jam on the Missouri River in mid-Missouri. The NWS says the ice jam is between Glasgow and Boonville, causing record low flows at Jefferson City and at Hermann.
KRMS Radio
Few Details Known After High-Speed Pursuit Through Parts of Lake Area
Few details are being released at this time after a high-speed pursuit which apparently started Thursday night in Osage Beach. What is known is that the suspect vehicle led authorities including Miller County and the highway patrol along eastbound-54 towards Cole County with speeds reportedly reaching 100-plus miles-per-hour. It’s not...
College Basketball Odds: Kentucky vs. Missouri prediction, odds and pick – 12/28/2022
The Kentucky Wildcats take on the Missouri Tigers. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Kentucky Missouri prediction and pick. The Kentucky Wildcats are in real trouble. If you follow college basketball fairly closely and keep up with the sport every year, you have probably seen the shocking statistic at some point over the past few weeks: Kentucky is 4-13 in its last 17 games against ranked opponents. Upper-tier teams normally get the better of Kentucky these days. Coach John Calipari is legitimately under fire from the Kentucky fan base. He is in a genuine, undeniable slump. He used to be the coach who could wobble at times in the regular season but get everything fixed in March, when it really mattered. Now that Kentucky is struggling in the current regular season, there is very little hope — if any at all — that Calipari can fix this team and its flaws when March Madness rolls around. It’s an acute crisis for a Kentucky team whose main flaw is obvious: the lack of elite shooting. Kentucky has been caught without prime shooters in recent years. The offense bogs down and there isn’t a knockdown sniper to rescue possessions. Big man Oscar Tshiebwe just doesn’t have enough help, and that’s what UK’s opponents are going to focus on when they study game tape.
Watch: John Calipari, Oscar Tshiebwe, Cason Wallace Speak to Media Following Missouri Loss
Kentucky head coach John Calipari and players Oscar Tshiebwe and Cason Wallace spoke to the media following the Wildcats' 89-75 loss to Missouri on Wednesday night in Columbia. The press conferences can be seen above: More on Kentucky's loss to Mizzou here. Game notes from the loss can ...
Missouri man dies after struck by pickup
MILLER COUNTY — A Missouri man died in an accident just before 7p.m. Wednesday in Miller County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 1987 Chevy 1500 driven by Cory W. Dunn, 35, Eldon, was westbound on Business Route 54 just east of East View Drive. The pickup struck...
Missouri considers raising teacher pay to increase retention
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Half of Missouri teachers leave the profession by their fifth year, according to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. The state is hoping increased salaries will prevent that. The DESE has proposed several ways to extend pay raises for teachers. Missouri still sits at the bottom nationwide when it comes The post Missouri considers raising teacher pay to increase retention appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
abc17news.com
Tracking mild weather and possibilities for stormy weather
TODAY: Temperatures moving into the high 40's, and partly cloudy, clearing skies. TOMORROW: It's New Year's Eve, and it's looking less likely for any rain to be observed in the area. Temperatures are trending to be warmer tomorrow, with partly cloudy skies. As the New Year's Eve night moves on, temperatures do start to move back down into the low 40's.
Columbia man charged with several felonies following chase through city
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man was accused of several crimes on Thursday morning after leading a Boone County Sheriff’s Deputy on a chase. Brian D. Murphy, 58, was charged with resisting arrest, driving while revoked and possession of a controlled substance. He is being held on a $25,000 bond at the Boone County Jail. The post Columbia man charged with several felonies following chase through city appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
What’s the Strangest Hidden Missouri Attraction? Meet Boathenge
What's the true definition of a hidden attraction? When you have an attraction in a state where someone was born yet they know nothing about it. That's the case with Boathenge, truly the strangest hidden attraction in Missouri that I've never heard of. Congrats to Only In Your State for...
abc17news.com
Two taken to hospital in northeast Columbia crash
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Two people were hospitalized after a crash Wednesday in northeast Columbia. The head-on collision between a sedan and a pickup truck happened before 9 a.m. at Mexico Gravel Road and Vandiver Drive. Columbia Fire Department Capt. Jeff Coffman said two people were taken from the scene by ambulance but he didn't know the extent of their injuries.
abc17news.com
Large police presence near Providence Road and Interstate 70 in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) There is a large police presence at the Interstate 70 eastbound on-ramp at Providence Road. The Boone County Joint Communications tweeted that there was a collision in the area. An ABC 17 News reporter saw several police units on both sides of the exit, including a K-9...
mymoinfo.com
Ameren Missouri Public Hearing for Another Rate Increase
(Farmington) The Consumers Council of Missouri is an intervenor in a pending rate increase case from Ameren Missouri. Ameren is asking the Missouri Public Service Commission to approve a request to raise their rates by 11.64-percent, which would be spread evenly across all customer classes. This includes a proposed increase...
kwos.com
Strong turnout for opening of Columbia’s new Tacos4Life
The dining room and the drive-through at Columbia’s new Tacos4Life restaurant on East Green Meadows have been busy. Their three-day soft opening was earlier this month. Reporter Zola Crowder from Zimmer’s “Inside Columbia” magazine says that for every meal that’s purchased at Tacos4Life, one meal is donated to a nonprofit to help feed starving children. Zola reports that during the soft opening, enough donations were raised to cover more than 35,000 meals.
‘Significant damage’ caused at Faurot Field after pipe burst on Christmas Eve
Water pipes that burst over the weekend caused “significant damage” at Faurot Field, according to a University of Missouri spokesman. The post ‘Significant damage’ caused at Faurot Field after pipe burst on Christmas Eve appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Comments / 0