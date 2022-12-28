Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Man found dead in burning house in southwest Detroit
Detroit fire officials are investigating the cause of a blaze at a home early Thursday on the city's southwest side where one person died. Crews were called to the single-family dwelling on the 4900 block of Florida around 4:45 a.m., said James Harris, the Detroit Fire Department's community relations chief and public information officer.
fox2detroit.com
Man dead after fire engulfs home on Detroit's southwest side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - One person was killed after a home became engulfed in flames on Detroit's southwest side. The Detroit Fire Department said it had pulled the body of a man, who was disabled and used a wheelchair, from the home. There were fears that there may have been more victims, but they later said only one person was home.
1 dead in early morning house fire as Detroit firefighters investigate reports of possibly more trapped inside
At least one person is dead after a fire broke out at a home on Detroit’s west side early Thursday morning, Detroit fire officials confirmed.
Neighbors grieve man killed by morning house fire in Detroit
Neighbors say the heat from a house fire was so intense, they didn’t need coats outside on their block this morning.
fox2detroit.com
Fatal fire in Southwest Detroit • Shooting outside liquor store leaves 1 dead • Warm-up on the way
THURSDAY NEWS HIT - At least one person has been confirmed dead after a home became engulfed in flames on Detroit's southwest side. The Detroit Fire Department said it had pulled at least one body from the home, though it's possible that more people were living there when it caught on fire.
fox2detroit.com
20 displaced after apartment fire leads to busted pipes
DETROIT (FOX 2) - It wasn't a pretty sight inside a Southwest Detroit apartment building after a combination of flooding and fire displaced some 20 people. At least one person ended up in the hospital with smoke inhalation due to the fire, which started in an upper floor of the 12-story complex.
fox2detroit.com
1 dead, plenty of questions remain after house fire in Southwest Detroit
Firefighters have already confirmed at least one person died after a fire broke out at a home on Florida Street in Southwest Detroit. Three people stayed at the home, but only one person has been recovered, the fire department said.
At least 1 dead after home catches on fire, collapses in Detroit
According to police, one person is dead after a home set fire in Detroit. The incident happened on Florida Street at around 4:45 a.m. Thursday.
fox2detroit.com
Burst pipes flood Eastpointe home for young and expecting mothers
Gianna House, a home that helps young mothers and those who are expecting, now needs help after pipes broke during the freezing weekend. The building was flooded and multiple floors were damaged as water trickled down from the third floor.
fox2detroit.com
Riverview apartment residents living in hotel after flooding in numerous buildings
RIVERVIEW, Mich. (FOX 2) - Many residents of Riverview Crossings were forced to leave their apartments over the holiday weekend and relocate to a hotel. "They said, 'We're not going extending no more, you can move back in.' I'm going to move back into this (expletive). I don't think so," Donald Madaris said.
Water damages pushes tenants out in the cold
(CBS DETROIT) - Tenants at the La Colonnade Apartments in Southgate say their holiday season is ruined following floods that damaged their units and they say management has done nothing to make accommodations.Latesha Moore says she came home to a nightmare on Christmas."The apartment above me water leaked down to my apartment and tore my roof up and water damaged my whole home," Moore said. Residents says management told them to refrain from returning to their units because of the hazardous conditions. "We woke up to a big flood starting in the dining room," Cherice Moore said about the experience." It hit the...
Demolition options on the table for vacant Ypsilanti-area shopping center in 2023
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - The vacant storefronts in an Ypsilanti-area shopping plaza whose decline can be measured in decades may not be long for this world. At least six demolition contractors have sized up the Gault Village Shopping Center in Ypsilanti Township this year, preparing bids for township officials to bring it to the ground.
fox2detroit.com
Firefighters rescue injured worker by rappelling him off 5-story building in Southfield
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Southfield Fire Department made a daring rescue Thursday after a worker was injured on the top of a five-story building. "I've trained for 16 years for it, but it's the first time I've been on duty when we've had one," said Lt. Zach McKee. "Every day is different."
fox2detroit.com
Warren trailer park conditions have residents, city officials fed up
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Residents at the Landmark Estates mobile home community in Warren are speaking out about what they call deplorable living conditions. "A lot needs to be addressed here," said David Denmark. "I feel the owners are denying the fact that they’re responsible. "Landmark Estates residents...
fox2detroit.com
Search is underway for suspect in deadly carjacking outside Detroit liquor store
DETROIT (FOX 2) - UPDATE: The vehicle stolen was discovered on Seven Mile in Detroit on Thursday. A search is underway for the gunman involved in a deadly carjacking on Detroit's east side after video caught the moment he walked up to the victim and shot her in the abdomen.
travelnowsmart.com
Detroit Hot Tub Suites and Hotel In-Room Jacuzzi Tubs
If you are looking for a hotel in Detroit, then there are plenty of options to choose from. One of the more popular choices is the SpringHill Suites by Marriott. They offer great amenities and great rooms. Another option is the Baymont by Wyndham Canton. This hotel also offers a wonderful spa and is located just outside of the city.
WNEM
Shopping mall asks tenant to pay for damage caused by water main break
FLINT TWP, Mich. (WNEM) - Genesee Valley Center Mall in Flint Township was closed all day Monday following a water main break. The shopping center tried to return to normal operations on Tuesday morning, but according to a Facebook post, mall officials closed the shopping center again until further notice.
Man charged with firing shots at driver outside Detroit gas station
(CBS DETROIT) - A 27-year-old man has been charged with firing shots at a driver outside a gas station on Detroit's west side. The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. on April 25 at a gas station near Livernois and Waverly Street. Police say James Taylor, 27, of Detroit, was caught on camera firing shots at another driver. When the victim fled from his car, Taylor allegedly circled the gas station several times trying to find him. Police say Taylor then took the victim's car from the gas station. Fortunately, no one was hurt during the incident. "The type of brazen behavior alleged in this case is shocking, and it is a miracle that someone was not injured or killed," U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said. "We will not tolerate it any longer."Police say Taylor was on a pretrial release in Wayne County for a different felony offense and on a tether at the time of the shooting. Taylor was arraigned Wednesday, Dec. 28 on two counts of felon in possession of a firearm and one count of felon in possession of ammunition. Each charge carries a maximum of 10 years in prison. He has been detained pending trial.
Large house fire in Washtenaw County leaves man hospitalized, $100k in structure damage
The Manchester Township Fire Department said they received the call around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. They responded to the home in a rural area on Jacob, near Struthers and Washburn, and found the homeowner standing in the middle of the road.
fox2detroit.com
Suspect fatally shoots woman outside Detroit liquor store, drives off in victim's vehicle
(FOX 2) - A woman was killed outside a liquor store Wednesday night in Detroit after someone wielding a gun approached and shot her in the stomach. According to a source with the Detroit Police Department, the fatality happened around 10:40 p.m. on Grand River Avenue at the Beverage One Liquor Store, near Outer Drive.
