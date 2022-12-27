Read full article on original website
Related
ktalnews.com
Fine New Year’s Weekend, severe storms Monday
It has been a bit of a dreary Friday after a super-soaking yesterday and last night. Despite the clouds today, your New Year’s eve and New Year’s Day are looking pretty good. We will see clouds hanging on but they will clear most of the area through Saturday. As I said yesterday, there will be no cold air coming our way. Morning low temperature Saturday morning will be in the mid 40s to low 50s and the upper 40s to low 50’s New Year’s morning. High temperatures Saturday will be in the 60s to near 70 and on New Year’s day either side of 70. This, of course, is well above normal.
Gizmodo
U.S. in for More Severe Weather as ‘Atmospheric River’ Arrives
2022 has been a year chock-full of severe weather worldwide, from heat waves and drought to hurricanes and floods. Even as we reach the end of December, the weather extremes haven’t let up. A so-called “atmospheric river” is dumping heavy precipitation along the West Coast from Oregon through California....
natureworldnews.com
Wet Conditions and Low Visibility Expected in the Eastern US as Storm Unloads More Rain
The recent weather forecast said that portions of the Eastern United States could expect heavy rain, resulting in wet conditions and low visibility. The weather on East Coast could expect soggy weather as people there anticipated the New Year's celebration and Holiday. Many residents rushed to stores and supermarkets in preparation for the much-awaited event.
Comments / 2