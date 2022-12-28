James Woodrow West, 84 of Vidor died Monday, December 26th, 2022 at Paradigm at the Pines in Silsbee, TX. A native of Odessa, TX, he was a longtime resident of Vidor. James ministered at Church of the Nazarene in Vidor for years. He was a biblical scholar and a prolific reader. James was also known for telling the corniest jokes. Visitation will begin at 6:30: pm Friday, December 30, 2022 at Memorial Funeral Home of Vidor. Funeral services will be held at 9:00 am Saturday, December 31, 2022 at Memorial Funeral Home with burial to follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Hornbeck, LA at 2:00 pm. James was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years Dorothy West. He is survived by his children Anna Davis of Silsbee, TX, David West of Beaumont, TX, Wesley West of Dallas, TX, John West of Beaumont, TX, 6 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Parkinson's Foundation or Samaritan's Purse.

VIDOR, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO