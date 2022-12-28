ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

KDVR.com

Denver weather: More sunshine, melting snow

Mostly sunny skies over Denver Friday, but snow will move into the Western Slope later today for a weekend snow storm. Travis Michels forecasts. Mostly sunny skies over Denver Friday, but snow will move into the Western Slope later today for a weekend snow storm. Travis Michels forecasts. 8-year-old the...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Denver digs out of the heavy snow

Denver plows worked overnight Wednesday and will be out again on Thursday after a heavy snow hit the region. Ashley Michels reports. Denver plows worked overnight Wednesday and will be out again on Thursday after a heavy snow hit the region. Ashley Michels reports. Suncor refinery shuts down, to stay...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Amtrak boots 2 older women, dog, in Grand Junction

A video shows two women getting removed from an Amtrak train because of their dog, stranding the cross-country travelers in Grand Junction. Joshua Short reports. Amtrak boots 2 older women, dog, in Grand Junction. A video shows two women getting removed from an Amtrak train because of their dog, stranding...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KDVR.com

Why so few fire rebuild permits in Boulder County?

Of the nearly 1,100 homes that burned down in the Marshall Fire, 157 were lost in the unincorporated areas of Boulder County. But 70% have yet to apply to rebuild. Rob Low reports. Why so few fire rebuild permits in Boulder County?. Of the nearly 1,100 homes that burned down...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
KDVR.com

Roads remain dicey across metro

The main streets are starting to improve but side streets are still snow-packed and icy. Lisa D'Souza reports. The main streets are starting to improve but side streets are still snow-packed and icy. Lisa D'Souza reports. Suncor refinery shuts down, to stay closed for months. The Suncor refinery in Commerce...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Rain turns to snow as storm hits the metro

The Denver metro saw rainfall turn to snow on Wednesday night as a storm moved into the state. Greg Nieto reports. The Denver metro saw rainfall turn to snow on Wednesday night as a storm moved into the state. Greg Nieto reports. Denver weather: Snowmelt begins, another chance ahead. After...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

LIVE UPDATES: Parts of Colorado received up to 17 inches of snow, multiple roads on eastern plains closed, delayed openings

Delayed openings across Denver metro Many city governments, schools, shopping centers and other facilities will open late Thursday because of the overnight snow storm. The Cities of Boulder, Lakewood, Centennial and Broomfield will open at 10 a.m. Arvada City Hall and Municipal Court are closed due to a power outage. Cherry Creek Schools, including daycare,...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Snow tapers off leaving behind dicey conditions

As the snow begins to taper off Thursday morning, roads remain slushy and snow-covered, thankfully sunshine is back in the afternoon. Travis Michels forecasts. Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Snow tapers off leaving …. As the snow begins to taper off Thursday morning, roads remain slushy and snow-covered, thankfully sunshine is...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Plow driver’s truck stolen hours before winter storm

A Wheat Ridge plow operator said his truck and plow were stolen just after 7 a.m. Wednesday from his home near 35th Avenue and Miller Street. Evan Kruegel reports. Plow driver’s truck stolen hours before winter storm. A Wheat Ridge plow operator said his truck and plow were stolen...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Trucker accused of running over man in Aurora

Police say a man was run over by a trucker in Aurora. Rogelio Mares speaks with the victim's family, who gave insight into what they say happened. Police say a man was run over by a trucker in Aurora. Rogelio Mares speaks with the victim's family, who gave insight into what they say happened.
AURORA, CO
KDVR.com

Denver's minimum wage rising

How does Denver's minimum wage compare to the rest of the country? DJ Summers reports. How does Denver's minimum wage compare to the rest of the country? DJ Summers reports. Suncor refinery shuts down, to stay closed for months. The Suncor refinery in Commerce City will be closed for months,...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Aurora reaches new murder record in 2022

DENVER (KDVR) — The violent crime wave of 2020 has not died down in Denver or Aurora. Both Aurora and Denver set new violent crime records in 2022, though Denver’s murders have not climbed at the same rate as Aurora’s. Aurora’s murders, aggravated assaults and robberies are...
AURORA, CO
KDVR.com

Pipes burst? You should get your foundation checked

With all the recent temperature changes, you should be aware of possible foundation issues in your home especially if you had a pipe burst. Carly Moore reports. Pipes burst? You should get your foundation checked. With all the recent temperature changes, you should be aware of possible foundation issues in...
DENVER, CO

