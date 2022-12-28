Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Denver hound dogs' siren call adorableDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver is on Track to Spend $3 Million Supporting Migrants this YearTom HandyDenver, CO
Swedish church built in 1888 may become Denver landmarkDavid HeitzDenver, CO
UPDATE: Active shooter Attacks Jehovah’s witness center in Colorado throws Molotov cocktail into building Says PoliceOlu'remiThornton, CO
Where to see New Year’s Eve fireworks in DenverBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Denver weather: More sunshine, melting snow
Mostly sunny skies over Denver Friday, but snow will move into the Western Slope later today for a weekend snow storm. Travis Michels forecasts. Mostly sunny skies over Denver Friday, but snow will move into the Western Slope later today for a weekend snow storm. Travis Michels forecasts. 8-year-old the...
Denver digs out of the heavy snow
Denver plows worked overnight Wednesday and will be out again on Thursday after a heavy snow hit the region. Ashley Michels reports. Denver plows worked overnight Wednesday and will be out again on Thursday after a heavy snow hit the region. Ashley Michels reports. Suncor refinery shuts down, to stay...
Amtrak boots 2 older women, dog, in Grand Junction
A video shows two women getting removed from an Amtrak train because of their dog, stranding the cross-country travelers in Grand Junction. Joshua Short reports. Amtrak boots 2 older women, dog, in Grand Junction. A video shows two women getting removed from an Amtrak train because of their dog, stranding...
Why so few fire rebuild permits in Boulder County?
Of the nearly 1,100 homes that burned down in the Marshall Fire, 157 were lost in the unincorporated areas of Boulder County. But 70% have yet to apply to rebuild. Rob Low reports. Why so few fire rebuild permits in Boulder County?. Of the nearly 1,100 homes that burned down...
Live updates: Dicey drive in Denver as snow is bogging down smaller vehicles
Road conditions across the Denver metro area greatly depend on where you are. Heavy and wet snow fell overnight across much of the area reaching snowfall rates of up to two inches per hour.
Roads remain dicey across metro
The main streets are starting to improve but side streets are still snow-packed and icy. Lisa D'Souza reports. The main streets are starting to improve but side streets are still snow-packed and icy. Lisa D'Souza reports. Suncor refinery shuts down, to stay closed for months. The Suncor refinery in Commerce...
Winter weather could cancel, delay flights again
As winter weather moves back into Colorado, passengers at Denver International Airport are bracing for another round of potential delays and cancellations.
Rain turns to snow as storm hits the metro
The Denver metro saw rainfall turn to snow on Wednesday night as a storm moved into the state. Greg Nieto reports. The Denver metro saw rainfall turn to snow on Wednesday night as a storm moved into the state. Greg Nieto reports. Denver weather: Snowmelt begins, another chance ahead. After...
Snowfall totals from last night's heavy snow event that buried the Denver metro area in fresh snow
We said the snow would be heavy! And goodness was it. Even after a slow changeover for some Wednesday evening, much of the greater metro area managed to see the high-end (and more!) snowfall totals we discussed were possible in yesterday's update. Below is a look at some of these...
LIVE UPDATES: Parts of Colorado received up to 17 inches of snow, multiple roads on eastern plains closed, delayed openings
Delayed openings across Denver metro Many city governments, schools, shopping centers and other facilities will open late Thursday because of the overnight snow storm. The Cities of Boulder, Lakewood, Centennial and Broomfield will open at 10 a.m. Arvada City Hall and Municipal Court are closed due to a power outage. Cherry Creek Schools, including daycare,...
Parts of Colorado get up to 17 inches of snow as storm moves through state
New Castle — 14 Genesee — 12.1 inches. Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado Springs — 2 inches. Multiple roads across Colorado have closed due to safety reasons, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. Here are the latest closures:. Interstate 70 eastbound is closed between E-470 (3...
Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Snow tapers off leaving behind dicey conditions
As the snow begins to taper off Thursday morning, roads remain slushy and snow-covered, thankfully sunshine is back in the afternoon. Travis Michels forecasts. Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Snow tapers off leaving …. As the snow begins to taper off Thursday morning, roads remain slushy and snow-covered, thankfully sunshine is...
Plow driver’s truck stolen hours before winter storm
A Wheat Ridge plow operator said his truck and plow were stolen just after 7 a.m. Wednesday from his home near 35th Avenue and Miller Street. Evan Kruegel reports. Plow driver’s truck stolen hours before winter storm. A Wheat Ridge plow operator said his truck and plow were stolen...
Trucker accused of running over man in Aurora
Police say a man was run over by a trucker in Aurora. Rogelio Mares speaks with the victim's family, who gave insight into what they say happened. Police say a man was run over by a trucker in Aurora. Rogelio Mares speaks with the victim's family, who gave insight into what they say happened.
Heavy, wet snow creates traffic problems, impressive snow totals
Thursday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day as heavy and slushy snow impacts roadways across the state.
Denver's minimum wage rising
How does Denver's minimum wage compare to the rest of the country? DJ Summers reports. How does Denver's minimum wage compare to the rest of the country? DJ Summers reports. Suncor refinery shuts down, to stay closed for months. The Suncor refinery in Commerce City will be closed for months,...
Lakewood man identified in deadly avalanche on Berthoud Pass
The coroner has identified the snowboarder who died earlier this week in an avalanche on Berthoud Pass.
Aurora reaches new murder record in 2022
DENVER (KDVR) — The violent crime wave of 2020 has not died down in Denver or Aurora. Both Aurora and Denver set new violent crime records in 2022, though Denver’s murders have not climbed at the same rate as Aurora’s. Aurora’s murders, aggravated assaults and robberies are...
Pipes burst? You should get your foundation checked
With all the recent temperature changes, you should be aware of possible foundation issues in your home especially if you had a pipe burst. Carly Moore reports. Pipes burst? You should get your foundation checked. With all the recent temperature changes, you should be aware of possible foundation issues in...
Denver weather: Snowmelt begins, but another snow chance is ahead
After a heavy snowfall, Denver's weather will see some snowmelt before the next snow chance arrives.
