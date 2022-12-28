Read full article on original website
Related
thevidorian.com
CHARLES ALLEN ATWOOD
Charles Allen Atwood, 73 of Vidor died Friday, December 22nd, 2022 at his residence. A native of Jasper, TX, he was a lifelong resident of Vidor. Charles was a pipefitter and served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam conflict. Charles enjoyed riding his motorcycle. Cremation arrangements were entrusted to Memorial Funeral Home of Vidor. Services will be announced at a later time. Charles is survived by his wife of 33 years Jennifer Atwood of Vidor, TX, sons Allen and Charlie Atwood both of Vidor, TX, sisters Faye Simmons of Vidor, TX and Shirley Harris of Lumberton, TX, 7 grandchildren.
thevidorian.com
BOBBIE EARL LEDOUX
Bobbie Earl Ledoux, 69 of Vidor died Sunday, December 25th, 2022 at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont. A native of Warren, TX, she was a longtime resident of Vidor. Bobbie was a school bus driver for Vidor ISD for many years. Visitation will begin at 6:00 pm Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Memorial Funeral Home of Vidor. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am Friday, December 30, 2022 at Memorial Funeral Home with burial to follow at 12:00pm at Warren Cemetery in Warren, TX. Bobbie was preceded in death by her husband Julian 'Jeff' Ferguson Ledoux II, parents Robert Meyka and Bertha Wilkins, sister Elizabeth Ann Page, brothers Earl Freeman Asher, Loydd D. Asher, and Jacky Ray Asher. She is survived by her children Roger Glenn Lambeth of Houston, TX, Rocky Lee Lamberth of Vidor, TX and Royce Glenn Lamberth Jr of Houston, TX, step children Cindy Goynes and her husband Don, Tracy Wainscott and Kent Ledoux, brothers Robert 'Pete' Asher and Alfred Don Meyka.
thevidorian.com
CARL ERIC KLINKHAMMER
Carl Eric Klinkhammer, 84 of Vidor died Wednesday, December 21st, 2022 at Harbor Hospice House in Beaumont. A native of Port Neches, TX, he was a longtime resident of Vidor. Carl was Baptized at Trinity Baptist Church in Vidor and served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam conflict. He was a retired CAD Draftsman and a past president of Elk Club. Carl enjoyed painting especially in the later years of life. Cremation arrangements were entrustedto Memorial Funeral Home of Vidor. Services will be held at a later date. Carl was preceded in death by his brothers Gayle Page, John A. and Herman F. Klinkhammer. He was survived by his sisters Madeline Johnson of Port Neches, TX, Kristine Klinkhammer of Vidor, TX, Genie Edgerly of Vidor, TX, Nancy East of Rosenburg, TX, numerous nieces and nephews.
thevidorian.com
FORREST 'PUNK' RICHARD CLEVELAND
Forrest 'Punk' Richard Cleveland, 82, of Vidor, Texas died Saturday, December 24th, 2022 at his residence. He was a lifelong resident of Vidor and an avid fisherman and hunter. He retired from the Texas Highway Department. He loved to golf and was an all around outdoorsman. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Memorial Funeral Home of Vidor. A graveside service will be held 2:00 PM Wednesday, December 28th, 2022 at Williamson Cemetery in Vidor, Texas. Punk is survived by his children; Genia Powell of Vidor, TX, Kristy Cleveland of Vidor, TX, and Rachel Connor of Vidor, TX, four grandchildren; Dustin Dewees, Joshua Dewees, Chad Willis and Bella Johnson, as well as two great grandchildren Elijah Dewees and Eternity Dewees. He was preceded in death by his parents Joe and Juanita Cleveland and his brother Joe 'Jody' V. Cleveland.
thevidorian.com
JACKIE "JACK" DAVID GRIFFIN
Jackie 'Jack' David Griffin, 83, of Vidor died Saturday, December 24th, 2022, at harbor Hospice House in Beaumont, Texas. He was a longtime resident of Vidor and a member of Rose City Baptist Church, but he was attending First Baptist Church in Vidor. He was a retired Operations Supervisor for Dupont. Golfing was one of his favorite hobbies. He worked with Frank Collins to help take the children of MD Anderson place such as Disney World, Six Flags and even a Dude Ranch. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Memorial Funeral Home of Vidor. Jack is survived by his wife of 64 years Margaret Griffin of Vidor, TX, his children; Karla Kay Griffin of Vidor, TX, Michael David Griffin of Vidor, TX and Mark Todd Griffin and wife Becki of Houston, TX as well as four grandchildren Tanya Rachelle Williamson, Kami Diane Williamson, Riley Mason Griffin and Benjamin Wilson Griffin.
Beaumont (Texas) United's Wesley Yates III hits shot in final seconds to stun Pine Bluff in King Cotton Holiday Classic King Bracket title game
By Jeff Halpern | Photos by Tommy Land PINE BLUFF — One last-second shot gave Beaumont United’s Wesley Yates one year’s worth of redemption. Yates, a Washington signee, made the game-winning shot at the buzzer to give Beaumont (Texas) United a 53-52 victory over Pine Bluff in the finals ...
Family asking for help in finding missing Beaumont mother who was last seen December 9
BEAUMONT, Texas — A worried family is desperate for help as they search day and night for a 56-year-old Beaumont woman who has not been seen since early December. Laura Gutierrez’s family has not seen or heard from her since December 9, 2022. Her daughter, Julia Salazar, took to Facebook stating Gutierrez left her wallet and keys at a friend’s house on Avenue B in Beaumont.
MySanAntonio
7 questions with... Pippa's Closet owner Debbie Sanders
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. When Debbie Sanders adopted her dog, Pippa, she wanted more than just the usual bathing and grooming. The Nederland native eyed small amenities that could go a long way in caring for her pooch, including one-on-one time and an escape from the Southeast Texas elements.
Funeral arrangements set for beloved Beaumont pastor who died Christmas Day
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Catholic Diocese of Beaumont has announced funeral arrangements after the passing of a beloved pastor. Father Osigbheme “Sam” Igbafe, MSP, died on Sunday, December 25, 2022 at 9 p.m. at Village Creek Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Lumberton. (EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above...
kogt.com
House Fire Hwy. 87 North
Around 1am on December 30 the Orange County Emergency Services District #3 received a call of a home on fire in the 8000 of Hwy. 87 North. Firefighters arrived to flames coming from the structure. Assistance was provided by OCESD 4 and the Orange Fire Dept. No one was found...
Owner of popular Beaumont food truck searching for answers after her business was burglarized twice
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont food truck owner is sending a warning out after her business was broken into twice in one week. Vania Castelan owns Beaumont's beloved snow cone and Mexican treat stand 'Mabel's', which is located right off Concord Road. She says thieves set fire to her...
KLTV
National Weather Service confirms EF1 tornado in Tyler County
TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has confirmed an EF1 tornado touched down in Tyler County Thursday. The tornado happened near the Fred community at approximately 4:08 p.m. Thursday. The weather service said the tornado impacted areas around County Road 4600 and County Road 4595.
KFDM-TV
Beaumont PD at the scene of a shooting on Brandon Avenue
BEAUMONT — Officer Haley Morrow tells KFDM, a shooting occurred at Brandon and Nolan in Beaumont. Two individuals walking down the road were shot. One victim is in critical condition. No suspect information is available at this time. We will follow this story online and on air as more...
fox4beaumont.com
UPDATE: Auto-pedestrian fatality on College Street, victim identified
BEAUMONT — Justin Stanford has been identified as the victim of an auto-pedestrian crash Thursday night. Stanford attempted to cross College street and was struck by a Dodge Challenger. Stanford died as a result of the impact. Original Reporting:. The Beaumont Police Department is investigating an auto-pedestrian fatality in...
East Texas News
Rural hospitals at risk for closure
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. To say that rural hospitals face a challenge to remain open is not an overstatement. As of 2021, 71...
kjas.com
Report of trespasser turns into recovery of stolen RV
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department has announced that what began as a report of a trespasser turned into the recovery of a stolen recreational vehicle. According to a statement from the department, deputies responded on Wednesday to the 4000 block of Farm to Market Road 1131 in Evadale where it was reported that 60-year-old Douglas Costlow, of Evadale, was trespassing. Additionally, the complainant wanted two travel trailers and two vehicles belonging to Costlow to be removed.
1 adult, 1 teen escape house fire in Orange County early Wednesday morning
ORANGE, Texas — One adult and one teen are displaced after their home near Vidor caught fire Wednesday. Orange County Emergency Services Department #1 was called to the 4000 block of Byron Road at 1 a.m. They were assisted by the Bridge City Fire Department and West Orange Fire...
Beaumont Police, DPS outline risks of driving impaired ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations
BEAUMONT, Texas — New Year's Eve is approaching and Southeast Texans are preparing to ring in 2023 with family and friends. The Beaumont Police Department is sending a warning out about how driving under the influence can impact your life and the life of others. Across Texas, there were...
newtoncountynews.net
Sheriff Asking for Anyone That Has Seen Larkin to Call
Joshua Ian Larkin is still missing, and we are actively investigating his whereabouts. We are investigating his actions and movements prior to him being reported as missing. We are looking to talk to any individuals who may have encountered Mr. Larkin in the days prior to him being missing. We are asking for anyone who maybe have seen Mr. Larkin on or before Thursday, November 18th in around the Jasper, Kirbyville, and Newton areas to contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (409)379-3636 or 3637. We have placed additional photographs on our Facebook Page and provided them to the local media. Mr. Larkin who is a W/M, Ht. 6’0, weighs about 180 pounds, and is 38 years of age with short brown hair.
12newsnow.com
Oak Forest Elementary staff excited for opening of new campus in time for spring semester
VIDOR, Texas — Excitement is brewing over a new campus for a Vidor ISD elementary school in time for the spring semester, years after their old one received major storm-related damage. In 2017, Tropical Storm Harvey destroyed Vidor Middle School and Oak Forest Elementary. Due to the destruction, students...
