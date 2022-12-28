Shockers women’s basketball sets school record in final non-conference game

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita State University’s 105-38 victory in its final non-conference game against South Carolina State will now forever be in the record books as the single largest margin of victory in school history.

The 67-point blowout win was highlighted by the Shockers having five players score 10 or more points in the matchup. This victory also marked the first time the Shockers have eclipsed the 100-point mark this season.

“You know, tonight is a great example of what’s great about the game of basketball when you have five players on the floor that are playing together and working together,” explained Shocker’s Head Coach Keitha Adams. “I thought we showed some tremendous team play and some unselfishness, we shared the ball, we passed the ball, had a good balance of scoring inside and out. It was fun. In the second half, that group really got in a rhythm with one another and just played together. I think good things happen when you play unselfishly, and we had that tonight.”

The Shockers will open the AAC portion of their schedule on Friday at home against the University of Cincinnati.

