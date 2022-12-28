Read full article on original website
FORREST 'PUNK' RICHARD CLEVELAND
Forrest 'Punk' Richard Cleveland, 82, of Vidor, Texas died Saturday, December 24th, 2022 at his residence. He was a lifelong resident of Vidor and an avid fisherman and hunter. He retired from the Texas Highway Department. He loved to golf and was an all around outdoorsman. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Memorial Funeral Home of Vidor. A graveside service will be held 2:00 PM Wednesday, December 28th, 2022 at Williamson Cemetery in Vidor, Texas. Punk is survived by his children; Genia Powell of Vidor, TX, Kristy Cleveland of Vidor, TX, and Rachel Connor of Vidor, TX, four grandchildren; Dustin Dewees, Joshua Dewees, Chad Willis and Bella Johnson, as well as two great grandchildren Elijah Dewees and Eternity Dewees. He was preceded in death by his parents Joe and Juanita Cleveland and his brother Joe 'Jody' V. Cleveland.
BOBBIE EARL LEDOUX
Bobbie Earl Ledoux, 69 of Vidor died Sunday, December 25th, 2022 at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont. A native of Warren, TX, she was a longtime resident of Vidor. Bobbie was a school bus driver for Vidor ISD for many years. Visitation will begin at 6:00 pm Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Memorial Funeral Home of Vidor. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am Friday, December 30, 2022 at Memorial Funeral Home with burial to follow at 12:00pm at Warren Cemetery in Warren, TX. Bobbie was preceded in death by her husband Julian 'Jeff' Ferguson Ledoux II, parents Robert Meyka and Bertha Wilkins, sister Elizabeth Ann Page, brothers Earl Freeman Asher, Loydd D. Asher, and Jacky Ray Asher. She is survived by her children Roger Glenn Lambeth of Houston, TX, Rocky Lee Lamberth of Vidor, TX and Royce Glenn Lamberth Jr of Houston, TX, step children Cindy Goynes and her husband Don, Tracy Wainscott and Kent Ledoux, brothers Robert 'Pete' Asher and Alfred Don Meyka.
JAMES WOODROW WEST
James Woodrow West, 84 of Vidor died Monday, December 26th, 2022 at Paradigm at the Pines in Silsbee, TX. A native of Odessa, TX, he was a longtime resident of Vidor. James ministered at Church of the Nazarene in Vidor for years. He was a biblical scholar and a prolific reader. James was also known for telling the corniest jokes. Visitation will begin at 6:30: pm Friday, December 30, 2022 at Memorial Funeral Home of Vidor. Funeral services will be held at 9:00 am Saturday, December 31, 2022 at Memorial Funeral Home with burial to follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Hornbeck, LA at 2:00 pm. James was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years Dorothy West. He is survived by his children Anna Davis of Silsbee, TX, David West of Beaumont, TX, Wesley West of Dallas, TX, John West of Beaumont, TX, 6 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Parkinson's Foundation or Samaritan's Purse.
CARL ERIC KLINKHAMMER
Carl Eric Klinkhammer, 84 of Vidor died Wednesday, December 21st, 2022 at Harbor Hospice House in Beaumont. A native of Port Neches, TX, he was a longtime resident of Vidor. Carl was Baptized at Trinity Baptist Church in Vidor and served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam conflict. He was a retired CAD Draftsman and a past president of Elk Club. Carl enjoyed painting especially in the later years of life. Cremation arrangements were entrustedto Memorial Funeral Home of Vidor. Services will be held at a later date. Carl was preceded in death by his brothers Gayle Page, John A. and Herman F. Klinkhammer. He was survived by his sisters Madeline Johnson of Port Neches, TX, Kristine Klinkhammer of Vidor, TX, Genie Edgerly of Vidor, TX, Nancy East of Rosenburg, TX, numerous nieces and nephews.
Ashlyn Joy Granger
Ashlyn Joy Granger, 39, of Orange, Texas, left this world to be with Jesus on Monday, December 19, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Thursday, December 29, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Visitation will be held Thursday, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Born in Port...
Beaumont (Texas) United's Wesley Yates III hits shot in final seconds to stun Pine Bluff in King Cotton Holiday Classic King Bracket title game
By Jeff Halpern | Photos by Tommy Land PINE BLUFF — One last-second shot gave Beaumont United’s Wesley Yates one year’s worth of redemption. Yates, a Washington signee, made the game-winning shot at the buzzer to give Beaumont (Texas) United a 53-52 victory over Pine Bluff in the finals ...
7 questions with... Pippa's Closet owner Debbie Sanders
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. When Debbie Sanders adopted her dog, Pippa, she wanted more than just the usual bathing and grooming. The Nederland native eyed small amenities that could go a long way in caring for her pooch, including one-on-one time and an escape from the Southeast Texas elements.
Rural hospitals at risk for closure
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. To say that rural hospitals face a challenge to remain open is not an overstatement. As of 2021, 71...
'We will miss our customers': Owners of James & Jon BBQ will no longer operate food truck
BEAUMONT, Texas — The owners of James and Jon BBQ took to Facebook Friday announcing they will no longer operate their food truck. "Beaumont, we are sad to make the announcement that we will not be operating our food truck anymore," the owners said in a Facebook post. The...
Family asking for help in finding missing Beaumont mother who was last seen December 9
BEAUMONT, Texas — A worried family is desperate for help as they search day and night for a 56-year-old Beaumont woman who has not been seen since early December. Laura Gutierrez’s family has not seen or heard from her since December 9, 2022. Her daughter, Julia Salazar, took to Facebook stating Gutierrez left her wallet and keys at a friend’s house on Avenue B in Beaumont.
Funeral arrangements set for beloved Beaumont pastor who died Christmas Day
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Catholic Diocese of Beaumont has announced funeral arrangements after the passing of a beloved pastor. Father Osigbheme “Sam” Igbafe, MSP, died on Sunday, December 25, 2022 at 9 p.m. at Village Creek Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Lumberton. (EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above...
Beaumont city manager believes hiring more city officials will benefit the community
BEAUMONT, Texas — The new year is expected to be filled with many new and exciting possibilities for the City of Beaumont. These upcoming possibilities include a luxury hotel in downtown Beaumont, the revitalization of Crockett Street and the hiring of more city officials. City Manager Kenneth Williams said the projects are a part of a restructuring plan he has for Beaumont.
Beaumont man turns to Jack Brooks Airport for help after work trip flight canceled by Southwest
BEAUMONT, Texas — Travelers who counted on Southwest Airlines to get them home suffered through another wave of canceled flights Wednesday. The airline cancelled around 2,500 flights, leaving thousands stranded across the country. The airline’s CEO said it could be next week before the flight schedule returns to normal.
National Weather Service confirms EF1 tornado in Tyler County
TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has confirmed an EF1 tornado touched down in Tyler County Thursday. The tornado happened near the Fred community at approximately 4:08 p.m. Thursday. The weather service said the tornado impacted areas around County Road 4600 and County Road 4595.
Oak Forest Elementary staff excited for opening of new campus in time for spring semester
VIDOR, Texas — Excitement is brewing over a new campus for a Vidor ISD elementary school in time for the spring semester, years after their old one received major storm-related damage. In 2017, Tropical Storm Harvey destroyed Vidor Middle School and Oak Forest Elementary. Due to the destruction, students...
Sheriff Asking for Anyone That Has Seen Larkin to Call
Joshua Ian Larkin is still missing, and we are actively investigating his whereabouts. We are investigating his actions and movements prior to him being reported as missing. We are looking to talk to any individuals who may have encountered Mr. Larkin in the days prior to him being missing. We are asking for anyone who maybe have seen Mr. Larkin on or before Thursday, November 18th in around the Jasper, Kirbyville, and Newton areas to contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (409)379-3636 or 3637. We have placed additional photographs on our Facebook Page and provided them to the local media. Mr. Larkin who is a W/M, Ht. 6’0, weighs about 180 pounds, and is 38 years of age with short brown hair.
Owner of popular Beaumont food truck searching for answers after her business was burglarized twice
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont food truck owner is sending a warning out after her business was broken into twice in one week. Vania Castelan owns Beaumont's beloved snow cone and Mexican treat stand 'Mabel's', which is located right off Concord Road. She says thieves set fire to her...
Beaumont mothers in need could soon find free help in upcoming donation-based community store
BEAUMONT, Texas — The new year is expected to bring a new opportunity for Beaumont mothers in need to get help for free. Rachel Lomas is a Beaumont mother who came up with the idea of Calder Corner Store, a donation-based community store that will help mothers in need.
Dream Center of Southeast Texas opens women's recovery program
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Dream Center of Southeast Texas started a new program for women in recovery. The Supernatural Understanding for Conquering Chaos and Eradicating Self-Sabotage (S.U.C.C.E.S.S.) program is a three-phase recovery program. The S.U.C.C.E.S.S program includes a residential facility for up to 24 women who are recovering from...
UPDATE: Auto-pedestrian fatality on College Street, victim identified
BEAUMONT — Justin Stanford has been identified as the victim of an auto-pedestrian crash Thursday night. Stanford attempted to cross College street and was struck by a Dodge Challenger. Stanford died as a result of the impact. Original Reporting:. The Beaumont Police Department is investigating an auto-pedestrian fatality in...
