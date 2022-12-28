ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vidor, TX

FORREST 'PUNK' RICHARD CLEVELAND

Forrest 'Punk' Richard Cleveland, 82, of Vidor, Texas died Saturday, December 24th, 2022 at his residence. He was a lifelong resident of Vidor and an avid fisherman and hunter. He retired from the Texas Highway Department. He loved to golf and was an all around outdoorsman. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Memorial Funeral Home of Vidor. A graveside service will be held 2:00 PM Wednesday, December 28th, 2022 at Williamson Cemetery in Vidor, Texas. Punk is survived by his children; Genia Powell of Vidor, TX, Kristy Cleveland of Vidor, TX, and Rachel Connor of Vidor, TX, four grandchildren; Dustin Dewees, Joshua Dewees, Chad Willis and Bella Johnson, as well as two great grandchildren Elijah Dewees and Eternity Dewees. He was preceded in death by his parents Joe and Juanita Cleveland and his brother Joe 'Jody' V. Cleveland.
BOBBIE EARL LEDOUX

Bobbie Earl Ledoux, 69 of Vidor died Sunday, December 25th, 2022 at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont. A native of Warren, TX, she was a longtime resident of Vidor. Bobbie was a school bus driver for Vidor ISD for many years. Visitation will begin at 6:00 pm Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Memorial Funeral Home of Vidor. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am Friday, December 30, 2022 at Memorial Funeral Home with burial to follow at 12:00pm at Warren Cemetery in Warren, TX. Bobbie was preceded in death by her husband Julian 'Jeff' Ferguson Ledoux II, parents Robert Meyka and Bertha Wilkins, sister Elizabeth Ann Page, brothers Earl Freeman Asher, Loydd D. Asher, and Jacky Ray Asher. She is survived by her children Roger Glenn Lambeth of Houston, TX, Rocky Lee Lamberth of Vidor, TX and Royce Glenn Lamberth Jr of Houston, TX, step children Cindy Goynes and her husband Don, Tracy Wainscott and Kent Ledoux, brothers Robert 'Pete' Asher and Alfred Don Meyka.
JAMES WOODROW WEST

James Woodrow West, 84 of Vidor died Monday, December 26th, 2022 at Paradigm at the Pines in Silsbee, TX. A native of Odessa, TX, he was a longtime resident of Vidor. James ministered at Church of the Nazarene in Vidor for years. He was a biblical scholar and a prolific reader. James was also known for telling the corniest jokes. Visitation will begin at 6:30: pm Friday, December 30, 2022 at Memorial Funeral Home of Vidor. Funeral services will be held at 9:00 am Saturday, December 31, 2022 at Memorial Funeral Home with burial to follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Hornbeck, LA at 2:00 pm. James was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years Dorothy West. He is survived by his children Anna Davis of Silsbee, TX, David West of Beaumont, TX, Wesley West of Dallas, TX, John West of Beaumont, TX, 6 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Parkinson's Foundation or Samaritan's Purse.
CARL ERIC KLINKHAMMER

Carl Eric Klinkhammer, 84 of Vidor died Wednesday, December 21st, 2022 at Harbor Hospice House in Beaumont. A native of Port Neches, TX, he was a longtime resident of Vidor. Carl was Baptized at Trinity Baptist Church in Vidor and served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam conflict. He was a retired CAD Draftsman and a past president of Elk Club. Carl enjoyed painting especially in the later years of life. Cremation arrangements were entrustedto Memorial Funeral Home of Vidor. Services will be held at a later date. Carl was preceded in death by his brothers Gayle Page, John A. and Herman F. Klinkhammer. He was survived by his sisters Madeline Johnson of Port Neches, TX, Kristine Klinkhammer of Vidor, TX, Genie Edgerly of Vidor, TX, Nancy East of Rosenburg, TX, numerous nieces and nephews.
Ashlyn Joy Granger

Ashlyn Joy Granger, 39, of Orange, Texas, left this world to be with Jesus on Monday, December 19, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Thursday, December 29, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Visitation will be held Thursday, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Born in Port...
7 questions with... Pippa's Closet owner Debbie Sanders

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. When Debbie Sanders adopted her dog, Pippa, she wanted more than just the usual bathing and grooming. The Nederland native eyed small amenities that could go a long way in caring for her pooch, including one-on-one time and an escape from the Southeast Texas elements.
Rural hospitals at risk for closure

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. To say that rural hospitals face a challenge to remain open is not an overstatement. As of 2021, 71...
Family asking for help in finding missing Beaumont mother who was last seen December 9

BEAUMONT, Texas — A worried family is desperate for help as they search day and night for a 56-year-old Beaumont woman who has not been seen since early December. Laura Gutierrez’s family has not seen or heard from her since December 9, 2022. Her daughter, Julia Salazar, took to Facebook stating Gutierrez left her wallet and keys at a friend’s house on Avenue B in Beaumont.
Beaumont city manager believes hiring more city officials will benefit the community

BEAUMONT, Texas — The new year is expected to be filled with many new and exciting possibilities for the City of Beaumont. These upcoming possibilities include a luxury hotel in downtown Beaumont, the revitalization of Crockett Street and the hiring of more city officials. City Manager Kenneth Williams said the projects are a part of a restructuring plan he has for Beaumont.
National Weather Service confirms EF1 tornado in Tyler County

TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has confirmed an EF1 tornado touched down in Tyler County Thursday. The tornado happened near the Fred community at approximately 4:08 p.m. Thursday. The weather service said the tornado impacted areas around County Road 4600 and County Road 4595.
Sheriff Asking for Anyone That Has Seen Larkin to Call

Joshua Ian Larkin is still missing, and we are actively investigating his whereabouts. We are investigating his actions and movements prior to him being reported as missing. We are looking to talk to any individuals who may have encountered Mr. Larkin in the days prior to him being missing. We are asking for anyone who maybe have seen Mr. Larkin on or before Thursday, November 18th in around the Jasper, Kirbyville, and Newton areas to contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (409)379-3636 or 3637. We have placed additional photographs on our Facebook Page and provided them to the local media. Mr. Larkin who is a W/M, Ht. 6’0, weighs about 180 pounds, and is 38 years of age with short brown hair.
Dream Center of Southeast Texas opens women's recovery program

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Dream Center of Southeast Texas started a new program for women in recovery. The Supernatural Understanding for Conquering Chaos and Eradicating Self-Sabotage (S.U.C.C.E.S.S.) program is a three-phase recovery program. The S.U.C.C.E.S.S program includes a residential facility for up to 24 women who are recovering from...
UPDATE: Auto-pedestrian fatality on College Street, victim identified

BEAUMONT — Justin Stanford has been identified as the victim of an auto-pedestrian crash Thursday night. Stanford attempted to cross College street and was struck by a Dodge Challenger. Stanford died as a result of the impact. Original Reporting:. The Beaumont Police Department is investigating an auto-pedestrian fatality in...
