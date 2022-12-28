ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

NBC Sports

Harden not interested in long-term deal: report

When ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Christmas Day that James Harden is "seriously considering" a return to the Houston Rockets next season, tiny alarm bells started ringing all across Sixers-land. Harden's commitment to the Sixers has always seemed tenuous at best, with an apparent desire to play with a star...
FOX Sports

Doncic has another triple-double, Mavs beat Rockets 129-114

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic followed his 60-point triple-double two nights earlier with 35 points in his NBA-best eighth triple-double of the season, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday night. Doncic, who recorded the NBA’s first game with 60 points and 21 rebounds to...
DALLAS, TX

