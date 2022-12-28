Brother Rice boys basketball defeats Grand Blanc in top-3 showdown

SBLive's Michigan high school boys basketball Power 25 (Dec. 27-Jan. 1)

FERNDALE, Mich. — Both the Brother Rice Warriors and the Grand Blanc Bobcats came into Tuesday night’s game undefeated. The No. 2 Warriors (5-0) were able to hand the No. 3 Bobcats (3-1) their first loss of the season with a 56-45 victory.

Junior Brother Rice forward and Louisville commit Curtis Williams took home the game’s MVP award.

Here are four takeaways from tonight’s game:

Williams found a rhythm

Williams finished Tuesday’s game with 23 points, nine rebounds and three assists. The future Cardinal was also efficient in his scoring, going 8-for-14 from the field and 4-for-9 from behind the arc. Williams said the game started to open up for his teammates once he got himself going.

“This was a big game for us, (and) we really wanted to make it a statement game,” Williams said. “I had it going in the first half, I think I had 13 or 14 in the first half. Then they started face guarding me so that opened it up for my teammates so that was really big, just to not be selfish on my end and make sure they get going too.”

Strong Warrior defense

Brother Rice had a slow start to Tuesday night’s game and found itself down 20-15 at the end of the first quarter. After the Warriors gave up 20 points in the first quarter they held the Bobcats to 25 points for the remainder of the game. Brother Rice head coach Rick Palmer said his team stepped up to the challenge for the final three quarters.

“We gave up 20 points in the first quarter, (and) I challenged our guys that we think we’re the best defensive team in the state. No tricks, no gimmicks to what we do; we’re going to guard you man-to-man and we’re going to sit down and guard you,” Palmer said. “Our offense isn’t where it needs to be yet by any means, but if we’re going to be dominant on one side of the ball I’m glad we’re in December playing defense the way we’re playing.”

Something to prove

Brother Rice and Grand Blanc both have some highly touted players on its rosters. Aside from Williams, Brother Rice has junior guard and Toledo commit Xavier Thomas, as well as junior guard and Wisconsin commit Johnathan Blackwell. Blackwell had 14 points and eight rebounds, while Thomas had eight points to go along with six rebounds and two steals.

Grand Blanc’s senior point guard RJ Taylor is committed to Northern Iowa, and senior small forward Tae Boyd has multiple division two offers. Taylor finished with seven points and Boyd had eight.

Williams said his team’s ability to slow down the Bobcats’ biggest threats played a key role in their victory.

“Out of halftime our big thing was to get back,” Williams said. “We weren’t really doing that in the first quarter or the second quarter so after halftime (Palmer) came in just really emphasizing getting back on defense and getting back to stop the ball. They’re not really a half court team, so once we got back you (saw) RJ finished with seven or eight points, and Tae didn’t score in the second half. They were the two big factors so that’s why the score started getting how it was.”

Quick turnaround

Brother Rice plays River Rouge (3-1) at the North Farmington Holiday Extravaganza Wednesday afternoon in Farmington Hills, Michigan. The back-to-back set is Brother Rice’s first of two this season, with the second beginning on January 6 against De La Salle and ending on January 7 against East Kentwood. Palmer said he hopes the back-to-back games help prepare his team for a playoff run.

“We purposely scheduled some back-to-backs this year hoping to play a back-to-back in late March," Palmer said. "We got a long way to go before we get there so this will be a good test for us and River Rouge is every bit as talented as any team we’ve played.”