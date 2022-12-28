Read full article on original website
Controversial Drag Queen Show in Florida InvestigatedJavier ManjarresFlorida State
The Miami Dolphins Must Consider These Starting Quarterbacks, Big Changes for 2023Anthony DiMoroMiami, FL
Top Miami Pizza Places - Pizza Paradise: Miami EditionKiki AlbaMiami, FL
DeSantis Sparks Outrage with Probe into Florida Drag ShowToni KorazaFlorida State
Operation Community ShieldAndy Monroe
Dance Pluss to Open in Fort Lauderdale
The dance attraction will feature live performances and dance competitions, party rooms, an arcade, and a restaurant
Dining and Nightlife Development Regatta is Headed to Coconut Grove
Behind the development is Breakwater Hospitality Group, founded in 2018
The Jerk Stop to Open in Pembroke Pines
Tropical Twist Jamaican Bakery + Cafe is rebranding under new ownership
secretmiami.com
Tickets To This Pirate-Themed Cocktail Experience In Fort Lauderdale Are Now On Sale
An incredibly entertaining Pirates and Rum Experience is coming to Fort Lauderdale, and tickets are now on sale. Prepare for a night packed with real-life tales and legends of the Pirates of the South Seas and, of course, plenty of rum! Tickets include four specialty rum-based cocktails that will complement each story during this spirited show on February 2 and February 4 at Savor Cinema Fort Lauderdale.
Big Orange won't make annual drop at Bayfront Park for 2023
MIAMI -- Revelers will ring in 2023 in just a few days, and tens of thousands of people will make their way to Miami's Bayfront Park for the annual concert and fireworks show. But the Big Orange will not be making its traditional 400-foot climb to the top of the InterContinental Hotel for a third year in a row.Organizers cited health concerns for the change this year after last year's event brought 100,000 spectators to the site. "Because of the outbreak of the flu, and people come from all over the country, we decided not to do it with The...
travelawaits.com
8 Unique Things To Do In Downtown Fort Lauderdale, According To A Frequent Visitor
I first discovered Fort Lauderdale, Florida, back in both my and the city’s youth. We were both on spring break — so to speak — as it had a Where the Boys Are reputation back then. It was all about the beach. Through the years, we’ve both...
Now open: Cucina Caruso in Oakland Park is now Da Gianni; Mr. Goode’s Chinese Takeout in Boca Raton rebranded
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Big in Japan, Boca Raton Formerly named Mr. Goode’s Chinese Takeout, this rebranded eatery from chef Eric Baker (Rebel House) and chef-partner ...
Eat, Drink, and Be Merry
Read up on the three events not to miss at this year's Visit Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival taking place January 9-15 The post Eat, Drink, and Be Merry appeared first on Fort Lauderdale Illustrated.
The Bite Eatery to Open in Pompano Beach
The upcoming food hall will feature 9 different culinary concepts and The Bite Bar
luxury-houses.net
The $10.5 Million Luxury Home in North Bay Village, Florida with Direct Miami Skyline Views is on the Market
1357 Bay Terrace Home in North Bay Village, Florida for Sale. 1357 Bay Terrace, North Bay Village, Florida, sits on an 8,858 SF lot with 103’ of water frontage, taking your breath away as you walk in. With a private dock and ocean access for your yacht, this home is designed to maximize water views from every angle, including direct Miami Skyline views. You can also experience breathtaking open bay views from this waterfront estate. This Home in North Bay Village offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,6 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1357 Bay Terrace, please contact Jill Hertzberg (Phone: 305-788-5455) & Jonathan Mann (Phone: 786-877-6201) at Coldwell Banker Realty for full support and perfect service.
WSVN-TV
NYE preparations close to an end in Broward, Miami-Dade counties; South Florida ready to party
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - New Year’s Eve preparations are drawing closer to an end as South Floridians are ready to celebrate the end of another 12-month cycle. Crews were hard at work Friday ahead of Fort Lauderdale’s Downtown Countdown, one of the biggest free events in Broward County that will help people say goodbye to 2022.
Thrillist
The 15 Most Essential Food Experiences in Miami
You haven’t really done Miami until you’ve checked off a few important experiences. From taking a picture with a magnum of rosé on a boat to meeting—and getting inappropriately hit on—by a D-list reality celebrity to getting lost in Hialeah. But also crucial to the Magic City experience is eating at all the places that make this city so special. In a city that fuses glamor with American Dream-fueled grit, that means everything from sceney steakhouses to laundromats that are open 24 hours sneakily serving great Cuban sandwiches. In Miami, it’s easy to enjoy fresh stone claws and steak one meal and cream-filled croquetas the next.
momcollective.com
New Years Eve Events In Broward
Captain’s Ball – New Year’s Eve 2023 | The Wharf Fort Lauderdale. As the clock ticks down to midnight on New Year’s Eve, there is no better place than The Wharf Fort Lauderdale for a unique and festive celebration! The Captain’s Ball will have you feeling like the captain of your own ship as you enjoy music, dancing, stunning views of The New River.
Ring in 2023 at these South Florida New Year's Eve events
MIAMI - It's almost time to say farewell to 2022 and hello to 2023.For those looking to ring in the new year with a bang, there are several New Year's Eve events across Miami-Dade and Broward.In Miami, thousands are expected to attend the big bash at Bayfront Park, which includes live music, vendors, and a fireworks show. The park will open at noon and close at 2 a.m. The festivities begin at 6 p.m. This year's musical line up includes Willy Chirino, Arturo Sandoval, Amaury Gutiérrez, Aymeé Nuviola, and Carlos Oliva.For those on Miami Beach, a section of Ocean Drive...
Eater
Friends of Eater Miami Share Their Saddest Restaurant Closure of 2022
As we put a cap on 2022, Eater surveyed a group of friends, writers, and all-around experts for their take on the past year. We asked them six questions: from top standbys to top newcomers, from best meals to restaurants they’ve broken up with. All will be answered by the time we turn off the lights at the end of 2022. Responses are related in no particular order; all are cut, pasted, and (mostly) unedited herein. Responses do not necessarily reflect the views of Eater and Eater Miami.
MLK Committee, KP’s Barber Shop resume their annual Christmas Dinner for the homeless
Pompano Beach – A Christmas Day tradition of giving resumed Sunday, after a hiatus caused by COVID-19. The Martin Luther King Committee and KP’s Clean N Fresh Barber Shop fed homeless individuals Sunday at the E. Pat Larkins Center during their Christmas Dinner on MLK. Ribs, chicken, ham,...
The History Channel investigates mysterious objects spotted over Miami
The video quickly went viral and even prompted the History Channel to investigate, here is what they believe happened.
Controversial Drag Queen Show in Florida Investigated
Drag Queen Performing in MiamiPhoto byJavier Manjarres. The controversial “A Drag Queen Christmas” show continues to jab at Gov. Ron DeSantis effort to stop the sexualization of children in Florida.
communitynewspapers.com
Event: Haitian Independence Day Celebration
State Representative Marie Woodson and the City of Hollywood invite you to the 2nd Annual Haitian Independence Day Celebration on Sunday, January 1, 2023 from noon until 4:00 p.m. at the Boulevard Heights Community Center, 6770 Garfield Street. This free community event will feature food and music by DJ NickyMix. Please register your attendance by calling Luetisha Clark at 954-965-3700.
rtands.com
Brightline Launches Two New South Florida Stations
Brightline celebrate the ribbon-cutting for two new stations in South Florida on Dec. 20, launching service in Aventura and Boca Raton the following day. The rail network has existing stops in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. The Aventura station will allow commuters to travel between all of Brightline’s...
