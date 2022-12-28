ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, GA

tanikahbyrdis
2d ago

I also called down there with concerns about my son and still they did nothing. My son stated they just telling you anything because you can’t physically see. My heart fell apart. He has the flu and water is on the floor he said it’s freezing in there. On top of that he’s in the hole so that is the worst of the worst. But like my son said they tell us anything bc we can’t physically see. I hope someone help all the inmates they are still someone’s family and we love them!!!

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Fulton deputy found shot to death identified as 24-year-old ‘life of the party,’ sheriff confirms

ATLANTA — A Fulton County Sheriff’s Office deputy was found shot to death in a crashed car in northwest Atlanta on Thursday morning. Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach was the first reporter on the scene on Channel 2 Action News This Morning when authorities were blocking the intersection of Bolton Road and Peyton Road. A black car with crime scene tape around it had damage to both the front and back ends.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

24-year-old Fulton County deputy found shot to death in crashed car was a 'good spirit,' sheriff says

ATLANTA - Police have identified a man found shot to death in the driver's seat of a car on a northwest Atlanta road as a Fulton County deputy. Sheriff Pat Labat said he was waiting until the deputy's family arrived to release his name, but said he had personally hired the deputy from a different law enforcement agency south of Atlanta. The reward for information leading to an arrest has been increased to $10,000.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Murder suspect arrested in DeKalb County: Police

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man accused of killing another back in October was arrested Dec. 28., according to a Facebook post from the DeKalb County Police Department. The man was arrested after police spotted him driving a white truck traveling near Mountain Industrial Boulevard. The man was taken into custody without any conflict, according to the post.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

1 person dead, another injured in fire at Cobb County home

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - An early morning house fire in Cobb County claimed the life of one person and sent another to the hospital Friday. Officials say the fire broke out at around 12:30 a.m. Friday at the house on the 4000 block of Cooper Lake Court in Smyrna. When...
COBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Thousands in Clayton County still without water

As the metro Atlanta area thaws out, thousands are still waiting for running water. Many have gone nearly a week without it. FOX 5 has received numerous calls and emails asking about the problem and officials in Clayton County respond to when will it actually fix the problem and why is it taking so long?
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Water service returns to most of Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The water, for the most part, is flowing again in Clayton County. This after punishing cold caused pipes and water mains all around metro Atlanta to rupture. Thousands of customers struggled with running water in their homes since Christmas. A lot of people in Clayton County...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

4 charged, 2 wanted after 15-year-old dies months after being shot in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Four people are in custody and two more are on the run after a 15-year-old died earlier this month following an October shooting. Clayton County police say they were called to Magnolia Drive on Oct. 29 where Jcori Butler had been shot. Family members had tried taking Butler to the hospital, but paramedics intercepted them and took him to a trauma center.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
WSB Radio

Police say 12-year-old girl shot in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police said a 12-year-old girl was shot during a fight between her mother and someone they knew. The shooting happened around 12 p.m. at an apartment complex on Central Drive. Officers found the child suffering from a gunshot wound and rushed her to the hospital. Her condition has not been released.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Clayton County water issues causing problems for firefighters

Investigators are working to learn what sparked a fire in a Clayton County townhome community on Wednesday. It happened at the Lakeside Townhomes off Riverdale Road. While crews are searching for the cause, residents are searching for answers as to how low water pressure in the county delayed the battle against the flames.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Authorities seeking Hall County shoplifting suspects

The Hall County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a pair of suspects in a shoplifting at a Gainesville store. In a social media post, the sheriff's office said a man and a woman seen on surveillance video are suspected of stealing merchandise from a Family Dollar store on Mountain View Road on December 14.
HALL COUNTY, GA
Polk Today

GSP: Body found on side of roadway missing Floyd County man

The Georgia State Patrol confirmed with Polk Today that a Floyd County man who had been missing since mid-December was found dead on the side of Highway 27 North in Polk County on Monday afternoon. GSP’s Special Collision Reconstruction Team was called in to investigate the death of 28-year-old Sharad Robinson, who is believed to […] The post GSP: Body found on side of roadway missing Floyd County man appeared first on Polk Today.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Hogansville Police Department mourns death of officer

HOGANSVILLE, Ga. - The Hogansville Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own. Officer Nikki Starnes passed away Thursday night. Officials say Starnes was a longtime employee working with the department as a communications officer and wife of K-9 Sgt. John Starnes. She had recently taken a...

