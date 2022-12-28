Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DearbornTed RiversDearborn, MI
Bright & Beautiful Detroit Mother Vanished After Hand Amputation. What Happened To Alasia Hill?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Detroit Lions Playoff Scenarios and ChancesFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DetroitTed RiversDetroit, MI
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog JointsEast Coast TravelerFlint, MI
Related
fox2detroit.com
Fatal fire in Southwest Detroit • Shooting outside liquor store leaves 1 dead • Warm-up on the way
THURSDAY NEWS HIT - At least one person has been confirmed dead after a home became engulfed in flames on Detroit's southwest side. The Detroit Fire Department said it had pulled at least one body from the home, though it's possible that more people were living there when it caught on fire.
Neighbors grieve man killed by morning house fire in Detroit
Neighbors say the heat from a house fire was so intense, they didn’t need coats outside on their block this morning.
Detroit News
Man found dead in burning house in southwest Detroit
Detroit fire officials are investigating the cause of a blaze at a home early Thursday on the city's southwest side where one person died. Crews were called to the single-family dwelling on the 4900 block of Florida around 4:45 a.m., said James Harris, the Detroit Fire Department's community relations chief and public information officer.
fox2detroit.com
Burst pipes flood Eastpointe home for young and expecting mothers
Gianna House, a home that helps young mothers and those who are expecting, now needs help after pipes broke during the freezing weekend. The building was flooded and multiple floors were damaged as water trickled down from the third floor.
fox2detroit.com
Search is underway for suspect in deadly carjacking outside Detroit liquor store
DETROIT (FOX 2) - UPDATE: The vehicle stolen was discovered on Seven Mile in Detroit on Thursday. A search is underway for the gunman involved in a deadly carjacking on Detroit's east side after video caught the moment he walked up to the victim and shot her in the abdomen.
fox2detroit.com
Every resident of Midtown Detroit apartment complex displaced after busted pipes flood building
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Extreme cold over the week busted pipes at a Detroit apartment complex, leaving residents dealing with flooded units and no home. "It’s horrible. It’s raining in our hallway. It’s just messed up," said one resident at Mildred Smith Apartments. Residents have been using...
MSP arrest driver speeding upwards of 100 mph on Detroit streets
This incident was caught on chopper video and posted online by MSP. His car can be seen on fire at points.
fox2detroit.com
Beloved Detroit woman murdered during carjacking
A family is mourning and hoping the killer is caught after a woman was shot to death during a carjacking. Tracie Golden's vehicle was later located, but the shooter is still unknown.
fox2detroit.com
Top stories of 2022; exciting developments in Detroit to watch
In our first part, the panel examines some of the biggest Metro Detroit stories of 2022 and the sad throughline of mental illness that played a role in many. In the second part, our next panel talks about the exciting changes happening in Detroit.
fox2detroit.com
1 dead, plenty of questions remain after house fire in Southwest Detroit
Firefighters have already confirmed at least one person died after a fire broke out at a home on Florida Street in Southwest Detroit. Three people stayed at the home, but only one person has been recovered, the fire department said.
fox2detroit.com
Warren trailer park conditions have residents, city officials fed up
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Residents at the Landmark Estates mobile home community in Warren are speaking out about what they call deplorable living conditions. "A lot needs to be addressed here," said David Denmark. "I feel the owners are denying the fact that they’re responsible. "Landmark Estates residents...
fox2detroit.com
Photo of Family Dollar robbery person of interest released by Detroit police
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police released a surveillance camera picture of an armed robbery person of interest, Friday on social media. The armed robbery took place at a Family Dollar business at about 2:30 p.m. in the 400 block of E. Seven Mile Road. "As always, we need the...
Man charged with firing shots at driver outside Detroit gas station
(CBS DETROIT) - A 27-year-old man has been charged with firing shots at a driver outside a gas station on Detroit's west side. The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. on April 25 at a gas station near Livernois and Waverly Street. Police say James Taylor, 27, of Detroit, was caught on camera firing shots at another driver. When the victim fled from his car, Taylor allegedly circled the gas station several times trying to find him. Police say Taylor then took the victim's car from the gas station. Fortunately, no one was hurt during the incident. "The type of brazen behavior alleged in this case is shocking, and it is a miracle that someone was not injured or killed," U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said. "We will not tolerate it any longer."Police say Taylor was on a pretrial release in Wayne County for a different felony offense and on a tether at the time of the shooting. Taylor was arraigned Wednesday, Dec. 28 on two counts of felon in possession of a firearm and one count of felon in possession of ammunition. Each charge carries a maximum of 10 years in prison. He has been detained pending trial.
At least 1 dead after home catches on fire, collapses in Detroit
According to police, one person is dead after a home set fire in Detroit. The incident happened on Florida Street at around 4:45 a.m. Thursday.
travelnowsmart.com
Detroit Hot Tub Suites and Hotel In-Room Jacuzzi Tubs
If you are looking for a hotel in Detroit, then there are plenty of options to choose from. One of the more popular choices is the SpringHill Suites by Marriott. They offer great amenities and great rooms. Another option is the Baymont by Wyndham Canton. This hotel also offers a wonderful spa and is located just outside of the city.
Detroit police looking for suspect wanted in ‘senseless murder’ of woman outside liquor store
DETROIT – Police are searching for a man wanted in a deadly carjacking at a Detroit liquor store. According to the Detroit Police Department, Tracie Golden was shot in the 19300 block of Grand River Avenue at 10:42 p.m. on Dec. 28. Surveillance footage shared by police shows a...
1 dead in early morning house fire as Detroit firefighters investigate reports of possibly more trapped inside
At least one person is dead after a fire broke out at a home on Detroit’s west side early Thursday morning, Detroit fire officials confirmed.
fox2detroit.com
Buffalo hit hard by deadly winter 'bomb cyclone': How we can help
FOX 2 (WJBK) - It was a Christmas weekend few will forget across part of the country - including in Michigan and down the road in Buffalo, New York. The city, just a few hours away, is still slowly shoveling and melting out of unimaginable conditions. "Buffalo got everything predicted...
fox2detroit.com
Man dead after fire engulfs home on Detroit's southwest side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - One person was killed after a home became engulfed in flames on Detroit's southwest side. The Detroit Fire Department said it had pulled the body of a man, who was disabled and used a wheelchair, from the home. There were fears that there may have been more victims, but they later said only one person was home.
fox2detroit.com
Suspect fatally shoots woman outside Detroit liquor store, drives off in victim's vehicle
(FOX 2) - A woman was killed outside a liquor store Wednesday night in Detroit after someone wielding a gun approached and shot her in the stomach. According to a source with the Detroit Police Department, the fatality happened around 10:40 p.m. on Grand River Avenue at the Beverage One Liquor Store, near Outer Drive.
Comments / 2