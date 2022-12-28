Read full article on original website
WJLA
PHOTOS: SUV crashes into Lanham home
A vehicle crashed into a home in Lanham, Maryland on Friday. Emergency responders were dispatched to the 7600 block of Finns late at 1:45 p.m., where an SUV had apparently crashed into a corner of a house, Prince George’s County and EMS said. No injuries were reported. Further details...
WJLA
Owner takes polar plunge to save dog after he falls through icy pond in Anne Arundel Co.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Moose, Moose, Moose the adventures you’ve had and the story you could tell of your time on the run and your brush with mortality. Your people can only imagine. We know the beginning of the story and the happy ending, but what...
WJLA
SEE IT: At least 1 boat catches fire at the Hillsmere Marina in Annapolis
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Anne Arundel County Fire Department crews responded to a boat fire at the Hillsmere Marina in Annapolis on Thursday morning. One boat caught on fire at 133 E. Bay View Drive in Annapolis just before 11:30 a.m. and was quickly brought under control, fire officials said.
WJLA
Be wary of fire risk when charging escooters, hoverboards, ebikes, fire official warns
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Hoverboards, eScooters, and eBikes have become very popular ways of getting around. A lot of people got them for Christmas, as well. But you need to know they come with a risk and that risk is fire. Wednesday in D.C. firefighters put out a...
WJLA
7 people displaced, 2 cats saved after charging hoverboard triggers DC apartment fire
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Seven people were displaced and a pair of cats were saved after a charging hoverboard sparked a fire in side a Southeast apartment building, D.C. Fire & EMS said. The fire took place in the first floor of a unit in the 700 block of...
WJLA
1 dead after car flees Secret Service traffic stop, hits pedestrians near White House: MPD
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — One pedestrian is dead and another pedestrian is in critical condition after they were struck by a vehicle that fled a Secret Service traffic stop Friday afternoon near the White House, the Metropolitan Police Department said. In addition to hitting the pedestrians, the fleeing vehicle...
WJLA
'Get them to me': Md. woman describes her baggage nightmare following Southwest debacle
BALTIMORE, Md. (7News) — Besides travel troubles arising from the thousands of flight cancellations made by Southwest Airlines this week, the airline has had huge problems reuniting some customers with their luggage. That includes a Montgomery County resident who tells 7News On Your Side she has been trying for...
WJLA
Maryland man dies after being shot near Embassy of Ecuador in northwest DC, police say
WASHINGTON (7News) — A man is dead after being shot near the Embassy of Ecuador in northwest D.C., the Metropolitan Police Department said. Just before 2:30 a.m., MPD responded to the sound of gunshots in the 2400 Block of 15th Street, Northwest. Officers canvassed the area and found a man in the rear alley with apparent gunshot wounds.
WJLA
7News On Your Side: Md. man comes home to flooded apt. He says landlord had ignored a leak
ROCKVILLE, Md. (7News) — When a Rockville man and his partner came home Christmas night, they found that their apartment had flooded. Duval Johns said they were greeted by a collapsed ceiling, ruined carpets, and soaking wet furniture. Johns said it could have all been avoided if only their...
WJLA
Man struck, killed near Six Flags in Prince George's Co., police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A man was struck and killed by vehicle Wednesday night near Six Flags in Bowie, Maryland State Police said. The incident took place on Central Avenue at Enterprise Road. The driver of the car, a woman, and a child who was a passenger...
WJLA
Vehicle shootings in Fairfax County are connected: Police
Police in Fairfax County are investigating after several reports of vehicles being struck by gunfire — including an incident that left a person wounded and two others hurt from shrapnel. On Friday, Fairfax County Police Capt. Ryan Lazisky, commander of the department's criminal investigation division, noted three separate incidents...
WJLA
Police search for suspect's vehicle in connection to fatal hit and run in Anne Arundel Co.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are searching for a the driver of a vehicle believed to be connected to a fatal hit and run in Anne Arundel County early on Wednesday Morning, according to Maryland State Police Department. Police say at around 1:55 a.m., troopers were sent to the area...
WJLA
MPD police cruiser struck during gun battle between 2 vehicles near DC's Wharf
WASHINGTON (7News) — The search is on for suspects after a rolling gun battle in District's Wharf area on Tuesday. Around 1:30 p.m., Metropolitan Police Department officer Timothy Ahl Jr. was in the 400 Block of M Street when he observed two vehicles traveling southbound on 6th Street SW speeding over the posted speed limit.
WJLA
Montgomery Co. considers new police district in response to fatal Silver Spring shooting
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County is considering adding a seventh police district and hopes to beef up its police ranks in response to recent reports of violent crimes in downtown Silver Spring—including a man who was found shot to death during an outing with family. “We...
WJLA
2 men shot, 1 killed near Busboys and Poets restaurant in southeast DC: Police
WASHINGTON, D.C. (7News) — Two men were shot and one was killed Thursday night near a Busboys and Poets restaurant in southeast D.C., the Metropolitan Police Department said. The shooting took place in the 2000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue Southeast. MPD said they are looking for...
WJLA
12-hour hostage, barricade standoff in Herndon ends with 66-year-old man in custody
HERNDON, Va. (7News) — A man is in custody after a nearly 12-hour standoff that started late Tuesday night in Herndon, according to police. At 9:16 p.m., Herndon police received a call from someone inside a home in the 700 block of Hemlock Court stating that someone else inside had fired a gun. Police said the incident quickly escalated into a hostage and barricade situation.
WJLA
'I'm very upset': Dozens of SE DC families still without power after more than 2 weeks
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Frustration is reaching a tipping point for dozens of Southeast D.C. families, who have had no power for more than two weeks. That means no lights or heat during the winter nights, and they want answers. The residents said they came back Thursday after spending...
WJLA
$50K reward offered after USPS letter carrier robbed in Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, Md. (7News) — The U. S. Postal Inspection Service announced Thursday a reward of up to $50,000 for information on the person who robbed a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service in Silver Spring on Wednesday. The robbery happened at 1215 East-West Highway, USPIS said. The...
WJLA
Looking back: 7News' top 10 most-read local stories of the year
WASHINGTON (7News) — Many of the biggest local trending stories this year include a snowstorm debacle, supply chain disruptions, a small plane crash and a celebrity defamation lawsuit. Here are the 10 biggest news stories of the year across the DMV. 1. Plane crash in Gaithersburg, Maryland. A nightmare...
WJLA
Man shot, killed in NE DC marks District's 200th homicide of 2022, police union says
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A man was shot and killed Thursday night in northeast D.C., marking the District's 200th homicide of the calendar year, the D.C. Police Union said. The shooting took place in the 2700 block of 7th Street Northeast. Friday morning, the victim was identified as 50-year-old Aniekobo Macaulay Umoh, of Brandywine, Maryland.
