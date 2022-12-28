ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham County, GA

wtoc.com

Year-end 401K planning help with the Fiduciary Group

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As the new year rolls around its probably time to start think about your financial planning. Kyle Powers is the Director of The Fiduciary Group and he is joining me to give you a few year end pointers on your 401K and financial planning.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Members of Chatham Co. Board of Elections sworn in

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - New and incumbent members of the Chatham County Board of Elections were officially sworn in today. Judge Thomas Bordeaux swore in incumbents Malinda Hodge, Marianne Heimes, and James Hall. He also swore in newly elected member Trish Brown. We spoke with some of the members...
WSAV News 3

Chatham County commission chairman signs LOST agreement

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Chatham County Commission Chairman Chester Ellis signed the LOST agreement Tuesday afternoon after weeks of discussing the contents of the deal. Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) revenue comes from people spending money on shopping, eating, drinking, staying in hotels and more. The purpose of the tax is to help support budgets […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

New bridge opens in Screven County after months of construction

SYLVANIA, Ga. (WTOC) - Drivers in one part of Screven County can once again save time and money after months of roadwork. The Georgia Department of Transportation closed a bridge on Ogeechee Road just outside Sylvania in January for contractors to replace it in what was supposed to be a six-month project.
SCREVEN COUNTY, GA
southmag.com

South’s Greatest Medical Professionals 2022/23

Q: What is your favorite part about working in the medical field?. A: The sense of self fulfillment when I help someone reach their dream smile. Seeing my patients leave with beautiful smiles that I helped create and being a small part of all their stories is why I love what I do.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Businesses in downtown Savannah prepare for New Year’s Eve

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With New Year’s Eve just two days away - bars, restaurants, and businesses in Savannah are getting ready for some of the biggest crowds of the year. A few blocks up from River Street, folks on Congress Street are already getting the party started for 2023.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Officials hope to resolve parking issues at Enmarket Arena

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — City and arena officials are working to improve parking at Enmarket Arena. Big names such as Barry Manilow and Janet Jackson are taking the stage in 2023, and people are hoping for a New Year’s resolution to this ongoing problem. Folks who attended the Andrea Bocelli concert let out their frustrations […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Rescue Me Friday: Major Sosa

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Adding a new addition to the family could be good for the new year. And today’s rescue may be the perfect fit for your home. They don’t call him Major for nothing. Meet Major Sosa along with Rachel Bryan, who is the Medical Operations Manager at the Humane Society for Greater Savannah.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah’s interim police chief gets the permanent job

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Interim Chief Lenny Gunther will take over the position permanently as chief of the Savannah Police Department, the city announced Thursday. Gunther has served the interim role since July 29, when Chief Roy Minter stepped down to focus on his nomination for United States Marshal for the Southern District of Georgia. […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah Fire responds to chemical leak on I-95

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Fire responded to a leak of Sanidate Friday morning on I-95, near the I-16 interchange. The Savannah Hazmat team came and cleaned up the leak, which was about 50 gallons that spilled. That scene is now clear.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Car carrier fire causes massive shutdown on I-95

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Update as of 5:00 a.m.:. One southbound lane of I-95 at Jimmy Deloach Parkway has reopened. All southbound lanes of I-95 at Jimmy DeLoach Parkway are shut down due to a fire involving a car carrier. Traffic came to a standstill around 3 a.m. All...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

LIST: New Year’s events around Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — New Year’s Day is right around the corner and events are taking place across the Lowcountry to celebrate. Here’s a list of events to ring in the New Year: Congress Street Up — Speakeasy New Year’s Eve Party  The Prohibition Museum’s famed bar, Congress Street Up will be hosting a festive […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

GPC outage on Westside of City impacts 1,424 Wednesday

Georgia Power Company customers on the westside of the City of Statesboro have experienced a power outage which began around 12:30 on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. The outage, which has 1,424 without power, was caused when a truck pulled down a power line in the Stockyard road and Williams road area of the city.
STATESBORO, GA

