Read full article on original website
Related
wtoc.com
Year-end 401K planning help with the Fiduciary Group
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As the new year rolls around its probably time to start think about your financial planning. Kyle Powers is the Director of The Fiduciary Group and he is joining me to give you a few year end pointers on your 401K and financial planning.
wtoc.com
Members of Chatham Co. Board of Elections sworn in
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - New and incumbent members of the Chatham County Board of Elections were officially sworn in today. Judge Thomas Bordeaux swore in incumbents Malinda Hodge, Marianne Heimes, and James Hall. He also swore in newly elected member Trish Brown. We spoke with some of the members...
wtoc.com
Businesses in Pooler see rise in customers after 2 years of Covid-19 impacting sales
POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Some business have finally recovered after the pandemic drastically affected sales. “In the restaurant industry, in particular, we got hit pretty hard.”. 2020 and 2021 were difficult years for businesses like the Taco Stache in Pooler. But the more time that goes by, the more people...
wtoc.com
COVID-19 cases increasing in Chatham Co. as people gathered for holidays
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - COVID-19 cases have doubled in Chatham County since the beginning of December, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. Health leaders say people gathering for the holidays are part of the spike. As the weeks of December went by, COVID-19 cases constantly rose. On...
Chatham County commission chairman signs LOST agreement
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Chatham County Commission Chairman Chester Ellis signed the LOST agreement Tuesday afternoon after weeks of discussing the contents of the deal. Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) revenue comes from people spending money on shopping, eating, drinking, staying in hotels and more. The purpose of the tax is to help support budgets […]
WRDW-TV
New bridge opens in Screven County after months of construction
SYLVANIA, Ga. (WTOC) - Drivers in one part of Screven County can once again save time and money after months of roadwork. The Georgia Department of Transportation closed a bridge on Ogeechee Road just outside Sylvania in January for contractors to replace it in what was supposed to be a six-month project.
southmag.com
South’s Greatest Medical Professionals 2022/23
Q: What is your favorite part about working in the medical field?. A: The sense of self fulfillment when I help someone reach their dream smile. Seeing my patients leave with beautiful smiles that I helped create and being a small part of all their stories is why I love what I do.
wtoc.com
Savannah City Market to close at midnight in future, according to owners
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The owners of City Market in downtown Savannah are planning on implementing some changes. One change would make businesses in City Market close at midnight. An owner, Rob Tulloch with Green Room Partners, spoke with WTOC and says closing at midnight will help them reach their...
wtoc.com
Flags at half-staff in memory of former Port Wentworth city councilman
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - Flags in Port Wentworth are at half-staff Friday in honor of former councilmember, James Curry. Curry passed on Dec. 23, according to the Port Wentworth city manager. Curry served from 2008-16 and was the first Black elected official in the city.
wtoc.com
Businesses in downtown Savannah prepare for New Year’s Eve
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With New Year’s Eve just two days away - bars, restaurants, and businesses in Savannah are getting ready for some of the biggest crowds of the year. A few blocks up from River Street, folks on Congress Street are already getting the party started for 2023.
allongeorgia.com
Most Recent Bulloch & Surrounding Counties Food Service Inspections Dec 18 – 27, 2022
Scores below 70 are considered failing. When a restaurant is deemed unacceptable, follow-up inspections are generally completed within 10 days of the original evaluation. These are the most current reports. Bulloch County. BLUE MILE PIZZA. 408 S MAIN ST STATESBORO, GA 30458. Phone Number: (912) 259-9772. Permit Type: Food Service.
Officials hope to resolve parking issues at Enmarket Arena
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — City and arena officials are working to improve parking at Enmarket Arena. Big names such as Barry Manilow and Janet Jackson are taking the stage in 2023, and people are hoping for a New Year’s resolution to this ongoing problem. Folks who attended the Andrea Bocelli concert let out their frustrations […]
wtoc.com
Rescue Me Friday: Major Sosa
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Adding a new addition to the family could be good for the new year. And today’s rescue may be the perfect fit for your home. They don’t call him Major for nothing. Meet Major Sosa along with Rachel Bryan, who is the Medical Operations Manager at the Humane Society for Greater Savannah.
Savannah’s interim police chief gets the permanent job
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Interim Chief Lenny Gunther will take over the position permanently as chief of the Savannah Police Department, the city announced Thursday. Gunther has served the interim role since July 29, when Chief Roy Minter stepped down to focus on his nomination for United States Marshal for the Southern District of Georgia. […]
wtoc.com
Savannah Fire responds to chemical leak on I-95
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Fire responded to a leak of Sanidate Friday morning on I-95, near the I-16 interchange. The Savannah Hazmat team came and cleaned up the leak, which was about 50 gallons that spilled. That scene is now clear.
WJCL
Car carrier fire causes massive shutdown on I-95
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Update as of 5:00 a.m.:. One southbound lane of I-95 at Jimmy Deloach Parkway has reopened. All southbound lanes of I-95 at Jimmy DeLoach Parkway are shut down due to a fire involving a car carrier. Traffic came to a standstill around 3 a.m. All...
LIST: New Year’s events around Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — New Year’s Day is right around the corner and events are taking place across the Lowcountry to celebrate. Here’s a list of events to ring in the New Year: Congress Street Up — Speakeasy New Year’s Eve Party The Prohibition Museum’s famed bar, Congress Street Up will be hosting a festive […]
wtoc.com
Ring in the new year with a firework show along Savannah’s waterfront
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you are looking for something to do to ring in 2023, you may want to head to River Street. On December 31, the Savannah Waterfront Association will host a firework show that is free to the public. Julie Musselman, the Executive Director of the Savannah...
WJCL
Man wanted by federal authorities killed in motorcycle chase in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A man wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for escaping from federal prison more than six months ago was killed during a police chase Monday night in Chatham County. According to preliminary information from the Georgia State Patrol, at approximately 7:18 p.m., a GSP trooper attempted...
GPC outage on Westside of City impacts 1,424 Wednesday
Georgia Power Company customers on the westside of the City of Statesboro have experienced a power outage which began around 12:30 on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. The outage, which has 1,424 without power, was caused when a truck pulled down a power line in the Stockyard road and Williams road area of the city.
Comments / 0