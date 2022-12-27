Read full article on original website
Texas Holds the Record for the World's Largest Gingerbread HouseColorado JillBryan, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station boys basketball team finishes strong to beat La Porte
The College Station boys basketball team showed a little rust but plenty of grit in grinding out a 55-47 nondistrict victory over the La Porte Bulldogs on Friday afternoon at Cougar Gym. College Station, which hadn’t played in two weeks, was at its best late in the fourth quarter, scoring...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M men's basketball team gains confidence in nonconference finale
The fist possession of the second half ended with Texas A&M forward Julius Marble and guard Tyrece Radford tied up over the same defensive rebound. It’s a scenario that played out multiple times over the Aggies’ last two games, and more times than not, it ended with A&M knocking the ball out of bounds for a turnover.
Bryan College Station Eagle
The Eagle’s 2022 Top 10 Sports Stories, No. 1: Aggies' disappointing football season tops list
Editor’s note: The Texas A&M football team’s disappointing season ranks No. 1 in The Eagle’s top 10 sports stories of 2022. This story ends a daily series of the top 10 stories in Bryan-College Station and the Brazos Valley this year. Many expected the Texas A&M football...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Why is Chris Beard Still The Texas Longhorns' Basketball Coach?
The No. 6-ranked Texas Longhorns begin Big 12 play Saturday afternoon at Oklahoma. It could be a great season. Or at least it should have been a great season. Right now it’s mostly given Longhorn fans reason to avert their eyes from the wreckage and celebrate that national title in volleyball.
3 Texas football players that could enter the portal after the Alamo Bowl
The day of the Alamo Bowl has arrived for head coach Steve Sarkisian and No. 20 ranked Texas football as this team looks to end the 2022 campaign on a high note against first-year head coach Kalen DeBoer and the No. 12 ranked Washington Huskies. This will be an important...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Basketball helped Texas A&M's Solomon Washington blaze path from New Orlean's Ninth Ward
As a head basketball coach, Texas A&M’s Buzz Williams certainly likes recruits who can play lights-out basketball. But as a human, Williams makes no qualms about the fact that he is attracted to a good story. In freshman forward Solomon Washington, Williams found both. “I’m just attracted to underdog-type...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Hays Consolidated proves too tall a task for Lady Viking basketball team
The Bryan girls basketball team had a strong showing in the 21st annual Aggieland Invitational, though the last game wasn’t much fun Thursday morning at A&M Consolidated’s Tiger Gym. The Hays Consolidated Lady Hawks rode a dominating first half to a 56-31 victory over the Lady Vikings for...
Bryan College Station Eagle
South Carolina Postgame: Joni Taylor
Texas A&M women's basketball head coach Joni Taylor meets the media following the Aggies' loss at No. 1 South Carolina on December 29, 2022. (video courtesy South Carolina Athletics)
Bryan College Station Eagle
The Eagle's 2022 Top 10 Sports Stories, No. 2: Fisher, Saban verbally spar during offseason
Editor’s note: Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher’s public spat with Alabama coach Nick Saban is The Eagle’s No. 2 sports story of 2022. This is part of a daily series of the top 10 stories in Bryan-College Station and the Brazos Valley this year. Stories will appear daily with No. 1 running in the Dec. 31 edition.
Bryan College Station Eagle
The Eagle's 2022 Top 10 Sports Stories, No. 3: Jim Schlossnagle revitalizes Texas A&M baseball program
Editor’s note: The Texas A&M baseball team’s run to the College World Series in head coach Jim Schlossnagle’s first season is The Eagle’s No. 3 sports story of 2022. This is part of a daily series of the top 10 stories in Bryan-College Station and the Brazos Valley this year. Stories will appear daily with No. 1 running in the Dec. 31 edition.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Allen girls basketball team wins Aggieland Invitational, earns 200th victory for Shaw
It was an extra special celebration for the Allen Lady Eagles on Thursday at the Aggieland Invitational. Not only did they win the tournament’s Division I championship with a 47-38 win over Pflugerville Hendrickson, but the Lady Eagles also brought out a banner and balloons to celebrate their head coach reaching a milestone.
Texas Football: 3 takeaways from frustrating Alamo Bowl loss to UW
There is a lot to say about the performance of head coach Steve Sarkisian and No. 20 ranked Texas football in the Alamo Bowl loss to first-year head coach Kalen DeBoer and the No. 12 ranked Washington Huskies on Dec. 29. Texas did have some positives coming out of the game, but what will mostly be discussed in the next few days are the missed opportunities for this team.
Texas Longhorns flag at downtown San Antonio building upsets locals
Is San Antonio Longhorn Country?
Missing Texas A&M Student Tanner Hoang’s Body Found In Austin On Christmas Eve
“Tanner was loved by so many,” a spokesperson for 22-year-old Tanner Hoang’s family said after his body was found. A Texas A&M University student who disappeared from campus earlier this month was found dead in Austin on Christmas Eve. The body of Tanner Hoang, 22, was discovered near...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Top-ranked South Carolina women's basketball team rolls by Texas A&M in SEC opener
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The top-ranked South Carolina women’s basketball team overwhelmed Texas A&M 76-34 in a Southeastern Conference opener Thursday night at Colonial Life Arena. The Gamecocks (13-0) led 24-6 after the first quarter. The Aggies bounced back with a competitive second quarter, but the Gamecocks dominated the...
KWTX
Missing Texas A&M student from Flower Mound found dead in Austin
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — A Texas A&M student who went missing just over a week ago has been found dead in Austin, a spokesperson for his family announced on social media Saturday. According to police, Tanner Hoang, 22, of Flower Mound, was found dead near the Pennybacker Bridge on Loop...
An Update Regarding Ocean Quest Pools In Belton, Texas
Ocean Quest Pools has left some in Belton wondering when, and if, projects they started will be started. We discussed Ocean Quest back in November, where residents questioned when their pools would be finished. The company began the projects, but failed to complete any of them. However, updated information has...
fox7austin.com
Georgetown, Texas landmark Crockett Gardens Falls collapses
GEORGETOWN, Texas - It's the end of an era for one Central Texas landmark after the Crockett Garden Falls collapsed near Georgetown over the weekend. In just a two-mile hike toward Lake Georgetown, visitors could have found themselves at Crockett Garden Falls. "It's a really nice spot. It makes for...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for December 31
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (11) updates to this series since Updated 14 min ago.
KBTX.com
Texas A&M Task Force 1 leader dies after battle with cancer
AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Task Force 1 Leader Travis Maher, who has been with the organization for over two decades, has died after fighting cancer. Maher, 49, was a graduate of Texas A&M’s class of 1996 and served with the Austin Fire Department for 23 years. Maher...
