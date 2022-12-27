There is a lot to say about the performance of head coach Steve Sarkisian and No. 20 ranked Texas football in the Alamo Bowl loss to first-year head coach Kalen DeBoer and the No. 12 ranked Washington Huskies on Dec. 29. Texas did have some positives coming out of the game, but what will mostly be discussed in the next few days are the missed opportunities for this team.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO