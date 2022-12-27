ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Bryan College Station Eagle

College Station boys basketball team finishes strong to beat La Porte

The College Station boys basketball team showed a little rust but plenty of grit in grinding out a 55-47 nondistrict victory over the La Porte Bulldogs on Friday afternoon at Cougar Gym. College Station, which hadn’t played in two weeks, was at its best late in the fourth quarter, scoring...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M men's basketball team gains confidence in nonconference finale

The fist possession of the second half ended with Texas A&M forward Julius Marble and guard Tyrece Radford tied up over the same defensive rebound. It’s a scenario that played out multiple times over the Aggies’ last two games, and more times than not, it ended with A&M knocking the ball out of bounds for a turnover.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Why is Chris Beard Still The Texas Longhorns' Basketball Coach?

The No. 6-ranked Texas Longhorns begin Big 12 play Saturday afternoon at Oklahoma. It could be a great season. Or at least it should have been a great season. Right now it’s mostly given Longhorn fans reason to avert their eyes from the wreckage and celebrate that national title in volleyball.
AUSTIN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Hays Consolidated proves too tall a task for Lady Viking basketball team

The Bryan girls basketball team had a strong showing in the 21st annual Aggieland Invitational, though the last game wasn’t much fun Thursday morning at A&M Consolidated’s Tiger Gym. The Hays Consolidated Lady Hawks rode a dominating first half to a 56-31 victory over the Lady Vikings for...
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

South Carolina Postgame: Joni Taylor

Texas A&M women's basketball head coach Joni Taylor meets the media following the Aggies' loss at No. 1 South Carolina on December 29, 2022. (video courtesy South Carolina Athletics)
COLUMBIA, SC
Bryan College Station Eagle

The Eagle's 2022 Top 10 Sports Stories, No. 3: Jim Schlossnagle revitalizes Texas A&M baseball program

Editor’s note: The Texas A&M baseball team’s run to the College World Series in head coach Jim Schlossnagle’s first season is The Eagle’s No. 3 sports story of 2022. This is part of a daily series of the top 10 stories in Bryan-College Station and the Brazos Valley this year. Stories will appear daily with No. 1 running in the Dec. 31 edition.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Allen girls basketball team wins Aggieland Invitational, earns 200th victory for Shaw

It was an extra special celebration for the Allen Lady Eagles on Thursday at the Aggieland Invitational. Not only did they win the tournament’s Division I championship with a 47-38 win over Pflugerville Hendrickson, but the Lady Eagles also brought out a banner and balloons to celebrate their head coach reaching a milestone.
ALLEN, TX
FanSided

Texas Football: 3 takeaways from frustrating Alamo Bowl loss to UW

There is a lot to say about the performance of head coach Steve Sarkisian and No. 20 ranked Texas football in the Alamo Bowl loss to first-year head coach Kalen DeBoer and the No. 12 ranked Washington Huskies on Dec. 29. Texas did have some positives coming out of the game, but what will mostly be discussed in the next few days are the missed opportunities for this team.
AUSTIN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Top-ranked South Carolina women's basketball team rolls by Texas A&M in SEC opener

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The top-ranked South Carolina women’s basketball team overwhelmed Texas A&M 76-34 in a Southeastern Conference opener Thursday night at Colonial Life Arena. The Gamecocks (13-0) led 24-6 after the first quarter. The Aggies bounced back with a competitive second quarter, but the Gamecocks dominated the...
COLUMBIA, SC
KWTX

Missing Texas A&M student from Flower Mound found dead in Austin

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — A Texas A&M student who went missing just over a week ago has been found dead in Austin, a spokesperson for his family announced on social media Saturday. According to police, Tanner Hoang, 22, of Flower Mound, was found dead near the Pennybacker Bridge on Loop...
AUSTIN, TX
KTEM NewsRadio

An Update Regarding Ocean Quest Pools In Belton, Texas

Ocean Quest Pools has left some in Belton wondering when, and if, projects they started will be started. We discussed Ocean Quest back in November, where residents questioned when their pools would be finished. The company began the projects, but failed to complete any of them. However, updated information has...
BELTON, TX
fox7austin.com

Georgetown, Texas landmark Crockett Gardens Falls collapses

GEORGETOWN, Texas - It's the end of an era for one Central Texas landmark after the Crockett Garden Falls collapsed near Georgetown over the weekend. In just a two-mile hike toward Lake Georgetown, visitors could have found themselves at Crockett Garden Falls. "It's a really nice spot. It makes for...
GEORGETOWN, TX
KBTX.com

Texas A&M Task Force 1 leader dies after battle with cancer

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Task Force 1 Leader Travis Maher, who has been with the organization for over two decades, has died after fighting cancer. Maher, 49, was a graduate of Texas A&M’s class of 1996 and served with the Austin Fire Department for 23 years. Maher...
AUSTIN, TX

