thevidorian.com
JACKIE "JACK" DAVID GRIFFIN
Jackie 'Jack' David Griffin, 83, of Vidor died Saturday, December 24th, 2022, at harbor Hospice House in Beaumont, Texas. He was a longtime resident of Vidor and a member of Rose City Baptist Church, but he was attending First Baptist Church in Vidor. He was a retired Operations Supervisor for Dupont. Golfing was one of his favorite hobbies. He worked with Frank Collins to help take the children of MD Anderson place such as Disney World, Six Flags and even a Dude Ranch. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Memorial Funeral Home of Vidor. Jack is survived by his wife of 64 years Margaret Griffin of Vidor, TX, his children; Karla Kay Griffin of Vidor, TX, Michael David Griffin of Vidor, TX and Mark Todd Griffin and wife Becki of Houston, TX as well as four grandchildren Tanya Rachelle Williamson, Kami Diane Williamson, Riley Mason Griffin and Benjamin Wilson Griffin.
thevidorian.com
BOBBIE EARL LEDOUX
Bobbie Earl Ledoux, 69 of Vidor died Sunday, December 25th, 2022 at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont. A native of Warren, TX, she was a longtime resident of Vidor. Bobbie was a school bus driver for Vidor ISD for many years. Visitation will begin at 6:00 pm Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Memorial Funeral Home of Vidor. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am Friday, December 30, 2022 at Memorial Funeral Home with burial to follow at 12:00pm at Warren Cemetery in Warren, TX. Bobbie was preceded in death by her husband Julian 'Jeff' Ferguson Ledoux II, parents Robert Meyka and Bertha Wilkins, sister Elizabeth Ann Page, brothers Earl Freeman Asher, Loydd D. Asher, and Jacky Ray Asher. She is survived by her children Roger Glenn Lambeth of Houston, TX, Rocky Lee Lamberth of Vidor, TX and Royce Glenn Lamberth Jr of Houston, TX, step children Cindy Goynes and her husband Don, Tracy Wainscott and Kent Ledoux, brothers Robert 'Pete' Asher and Alfred Don Meyka.
thevidorian.com
CHARLES ALLEN ATWOOD
Charles Allen Atwood, 73 of Vidor died Friday, December 22nd, 2022 at his residence. A native of Jasper, TX, he was a lifelong resident of Vidor. Charles was a pipefitter and served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam conflict. Charles enjoyed riding his motorcycle. Cremation arrangements were entrusted to Memorial Funeral Home of Vidor. Services will be announced at a later time. Charles is survived by his wife of 33 years Jennifer Atwood of Vidor, TX, sons Allen and Charlie Atwood both of Vidor, TX, sisters Faye Simmons of Vidor, TX and Shirley Harris of Lumberton, TX, 7 grandchildren.
thevidorian.com
CARL ERIC KLINKHAMMER
Carl Eric Klinkhammer, 84 of Vidor died Wednesday, December 21st, 2022 at Harbor Hospice House in Beaumont. A native of Port Neches, TX, he was a longtime resident of Vidor. Carl was Baptized at Trinity Baptist Church in Vidor and served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam conflict. He was a retired CAD Draftsman and a past president of Elk Club. Carl enjoyed painting especially in the later years of life. Cremation arrangements were entrustedto Memorial Funeral Home of Vidor. Services will be held at a later date. Carl was preceded in death by his brothers Gayle Page, John A. and Herman F. Klinkhammer. He was survived by his sisters Madeline Johnson of Port Neches, TX, Kristine Klinkhammer of Vidor, TX, Genie Edgerly of Vidor, TX, Nancy East of Rosenburg, TX, numerous nieces and nephews.
MySanAntonio
7 questions with... Pippa's Closet owner Debbie Sanders
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. When Debbie Sanders adopted her dog, Pippa, she wanted more than just the usual bathing and grooming. The Nederland native eyed small amenities that could go a long way in caring for her pooch, including one-on-one time and an escape from the Southeast Texas elements.
East Texas News
Rural hospitals at risk for closure
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. To say that rural hospitals face a challenge to remain open is not an overstatement. As of 2021, 71...
Louisiana man hit, killed by vehicle Thursday night on College Street in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — Police are investigating after a 30-year-old man from Louisiana was hit and killed by a vehicle in Beaumont. It happened late Thursday night. Police believe Justin Stanford was trying to cross the 5900 block of College Street when a Dodge Challenger going westbound hit him. Stanford...
Family asking for help in finding missing Beaumont mother who was last seen December 9
BEAUMONT, Texas — A worried family is desperate for help as they search day and night for a 56-year-old Beaumont woman who has not been seen since early December. Laura Gutierrez’s family has not seen or heard from her since December 9, 2022. Her daughter, Julia Salazar, took to Facebook stating Gutierrez left her wallet and keys at a friend’s house on Avenue B in Beaumont.
Funeral arrangements set for beloved Beaumont pastor who died Christmas Day
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Catholic Diocese of Beaumont has announced funeral arrangements after the passing of a beloved pastor. Father Osigbheme “Sam” Igbafe, MSP, died on Sunday, December 25, 2022 at 9 p.m. at Village Creek Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Lumberton. (EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above...
KLTV
National Weather Service confirms EF1 tornado in Tyler County
TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has confirmed an EF1 tornado touched down in Tyler County Thursday. The tornado happened near the Fred community at approximately 4:08 p.m. Thursday. The weather service said the tornado impacted areas around County Road 4600 and County Road 4595.
Beaumont city manager believes hiring more city officials will benefit the community
BEAUMONT, Texas — The new year is expected to be filled with many new and exciting possibilities for the City of Beaumont. These upcoming possibilities include a luxury hotel in downtown Beaumont, the revitalization of Crockett Street and the hiring of more city officials. City Manager Kenneth Williams said the projects are a part of a restructuring plan he has for Beaumont.
Thieves burglarize popular Beaumont food truck
BEAUMONT, Texas — Mabel’s treats, a popular food truck in Beaumont, is asking for the public’s help after thieves broke into their food truck. The thieves took two Hondas 2800’s, a generator, an expresso machine, a snow cone machine and a small fridge. The cash register,...
Beaumont man turns to Jack Brooks Airport for help after work trip flight canceled by Southwest
BEAUMONT, Texas — Travelers who counted on Southwest Airlines to get them home suffered through another wave of canceled flights Wednesday. The airline cancelled around 2,500 flights, leaving thousands stranded across the country. The airline’s CEO said it could be next week before the flight schedule returns to normal.
thevindicator.com
Changes coming for LCSO top brass
LIBERTY – There have been several retirement announcements to end the year at the Liberty County Sheriff ’s Offi ce, and the most recent retirement of Chief Deputy Don Neyland is being felt. Sheriff Bobby Rader believes that Neyland has been an integral member of the leadership team...
12newsnow.com
Oak Forest Elementary staff excited for opening of new campus in time for spring semester
VIDOR, Texas — Excitement is brewing over a new campus for a Vidor ISD elementary school in time for the spring semester, years after their old one received major storm-related damage. In 2017, Tropical Storm Harvey destroyed Vidor Middle School and Oak Forest Elementary. Due to the destruction, students...
newtoncountynews.net
Sheriff Asking for Anyone That Has Seen Larkin to Call
Joshua Ian Larkin is still missing, and we are actively investigating his whereabouts. We are investigating his actions and movements prior to him being reported as missing. We are looking to talk to any individuals who may have encountered Mr. Larkin in the days prior to him being missing. We are asking for anyone who maybe have seen Mr. Larkin on or before Thursday, November 18th in around the Jasper, Kirbyville, and Newton areas to contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (409)379-3636 or 3637. We have placed additional photographs on our Facebook Page and provided them to the local media. Mr. Larkin who is a W/M, Ht. 6’0, weighs about 180 pounds, and is 38 years of age with short brown hair.
Owner of popular Beaumont food truck searching for answers after her business was burglarized twice
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont food truck owner is sending a warning out after her business was broken into twice in one week. Vania Castelan owns Beaumont's beloved snow cone and Mexican treat stand 'Mabel's', which is located right off Concord Road. She says thieves set fire to her...
kogt.com
Truck Fire In Orange
A man was driving his pickup truck east on Lutcher Drive near 23rd St when he began to see and smell smoke coming from the back of the truck. He pulled over at the Valero and jumped out before it became engulfed. He told people at the scene he had...
kjas.com
Report of trespasser turns into recovery of stolen RV
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department has announced that what began as a report of a trespasser turned into the recovery of a stolen recreational vehicle. According to a statement from the department, deputies responded on Wednesday to the 4000 block of Farm to Market Road 1131 in Evadale where it was reported that 60-year-old Douglas Costlow, of Evadale, was trespassing. Additionally, the complainant wanted two travel trailers and two vehicles belonging to Costlow to be removed.
Beaumont Police, DPS outline risks of driving impaired ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations
BEAUMONT, Texas — New Year's Eve is approaching and Southeast Texans are preparing to ring in 2023 with family and friends. The Beaumont Police Department is sending a warning out about how driving under the influence can impact your life and the life of others. Across Texas, there were...
