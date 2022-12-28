Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CharlotteTed RiversCharlotte, NC
7 Weird Facts That Prove Pittsburgh is an Incredible CityTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
This Old-Fashioned Pennsylvania Donut Shop Has Been Named One of the Best in the CountryTravel MavenBeaver Falls, PA
Mistake leads to homeless woman falling from tent during Pittsburgh encampment clearanceEdy ZooPittsburgh, PA
Visiting Pittsburgh? Here's Your To-Do ListTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Related
Penguins Room: Malkin Says ‘Fans Hate Us,’ Sullivan Has Postgame Talk
4-2. Then they were hanging on after yielding a late third-period goal. Then they were tied after giving up a late third-period power-play goal. And then … they lost in OT. It was their sixth loss in eight OT games this season, but that wasn’t the focus. The focus was the Penguins’ disappearance after the first period, which allowed Detroit to rally for overtime. The focus was the mental mistakes, turnovers, and lax coverages.
Dan’s Daily: Penguins, Metro Patrick Kane Speculation, Pens Injuries Mount
Conor Bedard is tearing up the World Juniors. Four Metro Division teams, including the Pittsburgh Penguins, made Sportsnet’s top 5 teams for a Patrick Kane trade. The Penguins have mounting injuries on the blue line, which could create some patchwork pairings tonight against the New Jersey Devils but also create space for Ty Smith. Sidney Crosby was honored with the highest honour in Canada, and the NHL trade rumors are picking up just a bit around New York Rangers winger Alex Lafreniere after he was a healthy scratch.
Detroit Red Wings defeat Pittsburgh Penguins in overtime, 5-4: Game thread replay
Detroit Red Wings (14-11-7) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (19-9-5) When: 7:30 p.m. Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. ...
Detroit News
Derek Lalonde has mixed emotions as Red Wings visit blizzard-ravaged Buffalo
Buffalo, N.Y. — Derek Lalonde doesn't hide his feelings about western New York. The Red Wings' coach was born in upstate New York, has a lot of family and friends in the area, and of course loves the Buffalo Bills. So it's always special when the Red Wings play...
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Franco Harris Tells Amazing Stories About His Airport Statue Just Hours Before His Death
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle, Cam Heyward, hosts a podcast called Not Just Football with Cam Heyward. Just one day before the tragic, sudden passing of Steelers great, Franco Harris, he joined Heyward to film a show. Harris regaled Heyward and the listeners with stories of that amazing ’70’s team. He also shared insight into some of the honors that have been bestowed upon him because of the part he played in that history.
atozsports.com
Steelers’ chances of shocking the world just got drastically better
No, getting into the playoffs isn’t easy for the Pittsburgh Steelers the way things stand right now. In fact, it’s highly unlikely. FiveThirtyEight calculates the team has a 3% probability to be playing past Week 18. But that’s why we watch sports in the first place, isn’t it?...
Dan’s Daily: Hagelin Won’t Give up Comeback, Penguins’ Troubling Loss
The Pittsburgh Penguins’ locker room had more than a few headline quotes after they blew a four-goal lead against the Detroit Red Wings. Coach Mike Sullivan called his team disconnected. Elsewhere, the NHL trade freeze lifted, but NHL trade rumors are oddly quiet. The Vegas Golden Knights have a goalie to deal, and there are teams in need. Carl Hagelin won’t give up the dream despite a permanent eye injury and hip surgery, and wow, that Penguins’ loss was stunning.
Detroit Red Wings vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Goalie Matchup
Tonight, the Detroit Red Wings return from their Christmas break to take on the Pittsburgh Penguins for a 7:30 PM puck drop. The Red Wings come into this one with 35 points good for fourth place in the Atlantic Division and 10th in the Eastern Conference Standings. The Penguins currently...
Jaromir Jagr forced to lace up skates again has 5 points in 5 games…at 50
Jaromir Jagr won his first Stanley Cup as a rookie with the Pittsburgh Penguins during the 1990-91 season. It’s now nearly 2023 and Jagr is STILL playing hockey.
Penguins Grades: Historic Collapse, the Good and BAD Efforts (+)
The Pittsburgh Penguins were a part of history on Wednesday night. According to the NHL, never before in the long and storied history of the Original Six Detroit Red Wings had they rallied from a four-goal deficit on the road. After Wednesday night, that is no longer true, and they beat the Penguins 5-4 in OT at PPG Paints Arena.
Major Meltdown: Penguins Blow 4-0 Lead in 5-4 OT Loss
The start of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ game against Detroit was just a couple of hours away, but they still weren’t over what had happened the night before on Long Island. Understandably so, considering how thoroughly they had been dominated by the New York Islanders en route to a 5-1 defeat.
Penguins vs. Red Wings, Game 35: Lines, Notes & How to Watch
The Pittsburgh Penguins have been one of the NHL’s best teams in December. The part of the month that came before the league’s holiday break, anyway. But about the only positive to come out of their 5-1 loss on Long Island Tuesday night is that they won’t have to dwell on it for long, since they’re scheduled to play Detroit tonight at 7:38 at PPG Paints Arena.
Will Letang’s Tough Break Lead to Smith’s Big One?
CRANBERRY — Ty Smith had never played a game in the minors when the Pittsburgh Penguins acquired him from New Jersey during the past offseason. He hasn’t made it into one in the NHL since. That could change as soon as Friday evening, however, if the lower-body injury...
Penguins Go from Bad to Worse to … What’s Next?
The Pittsburgh Penguins’ 5-1 loss on Long Island Tuesday night was their most disappointing — and difficult to take — of the season. For all of one day, at least. Fact is, their 5-4 overtime defeat by Detroit Wednesday — at home, after the Penguins built a 4-0 lead — didn’t just sting, the way their loss to the New York Islanders 24 hours earlier had.
The Ice Guys NHL Betting Show – Wednesday, December 28
The Ice Guys NHL Hockey betting show presented by National Hockey Now for Wednesday, December 28 as Ian Cameron and special guest Muhammad Jomha (Twitter: @Mj_9) preview and analyze the Wednesday NHL card from a betting perspective. Get 20% OFF @manscaped + Free Shipping with promo code ICEGUYS at manscaped.com...
PHN Daily: Penguins at Their Worst, Capitals Climbing
The NHL started back up Tuesday evening after its three-day holiday break, although someone apparently forgot to let the Pittsburgh Penguins know. Washington certainly was aware of it, and has a new place in the Metropolitan Division standings today to show for it. Boston suffered a rare defeat, but only after taking the Senators to a shootout in Ottawa. Philadelphia got some good news, which has been even more rare there than Flyers victories in 2022-23. And Detroit, which will visit PPG Paints Arena this evening, routinely struggles in its first game after Christmas.
NHL
Gagner honored by Jets, teammates for 1,000th NHL game
Veteran forward sees players wearing special t-shirts, jerseys, gets tribute video. The celebration was on for Sam Gagner's 1,000th NHL game. The Winnipeg Jets forward was honored for reaching the career milestone on Thursday before a game against the Vancouver Canucks at Canada Life Centre. Teammates arrived wearing specially-made shirts...
What Devils Game Will Tell Us About These Penguins (+)
The Pittsburgh Penguins are closing in on the midpoint of their season. They might already have reached its pivotal point. Now, it would be unusual for a team that sees itself as a legitimate contender for the Stanley Cup to have the course of its season determined before New Year’s Day.
Yardbarker
It’s Past Time for the Penguins To Sit Brian Dumoulin
PITTSBURGH - The 2022-23 season has not gone as planned for Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin. Coming off major knee surgery, Dumoulin was looking to return to the form he showed earlier in his career as the Penguins top shutdown defenseman. That hasn't happened. The Penguins moved Dumoulin down in...
Metro Battle — Penguins vs. Devils, Game 36: Lines, Notes & How to Watch
It has not been a good refire to the 2022-23 NHL season for the Pittsburgh Penguins (19-10-6). After the NHL holiday break, the Penguins completed what coach Mike Sullivan termed “maybe the worst game of the season,” and 24 hours later, the Penguins blew a 4-0 lead to the Detroit Red Wings in a 5-4 OT loss. They have lost four of their last five games.
Pgh Hockey Now
Pittsburgh, PA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
234K+
Views
ABOUT
Premier coverage of the Pittsburgh Penguins and the NHL from experienced reporters.http://www.pittsburghhockeynow.com
Comments / 0