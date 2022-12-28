The NHL started back up Tuesday evening after its three-day holiday break, although someone apparently forgot to let the Pittsburgh Penguins know. Washington certainly was aware of it, and has a new place in the Metropolitan Division standings today to show for it. Boston suffered a rare defeat, but only after taking the Senators to a shootout in Ottawa. Philadelphia got some good news, which has been even more rare there than Flyers victories in 2022-23. And Detroit, which will visit PPG Paints Arena this evening, routinely struggles in its first game after Christmas.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO