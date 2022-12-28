ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Room: Malkin Says ‘Fans Hate Us,’ Sullivan Has Postgame Talk

4-2. Then they were hanging on after yielding a late third-period goal. Then they were tied after giving up a late third-period power-play goal. And then … they lost in OT. It was their sixth loss in eight OT games this season, but that wasn’t the focus. The focus was the Penguins’ disappearance after the first period, which allowed Detroit to rally for overtime. The focus was the mental mistakes, turnovers, and lax coverages.
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Penguins, Metro Patrick Kane Speculation, Pens Injuries Mount

Conor Bedard is tearing up the World Juniors. Four Metro Division teams, including the Pittsburgh Penguins, made Sportsnet’s top 5 teams for a Patrick Kane trade. The Penguins have mounting injuries on the blue line, which could create some patchwork pairings tonight against the New Jersey Devils but also create space for Ty Smith. Sidney Crosby was honored with the highest honour in Canada, and the NHL trade rumors are picking up just a bit around New York Rangers winger Alex Lafreniere after he was a healthy scratch.
Yardbarker

Steelers’ Franco Harris Tells Amazing Stories About His Airport Statue Just Hours Before His Death

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle, Cam Heyward, hosts a podcast called Not Just Football with Cam Heyward. Just one day before the tragic, sudden passing of Steelers great, Franco Harris, he joined Heyward to film a show. Harris regaled Heyward and the listeners with stories of that amazing ’70’s team. He also shared insight into some of the honors that have been bestowed upon him because of the part he played in that history.
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Hagelin Won’t Give up Comeback, Penguins’ Troubling Loss

The Pittsburgh Penguins’ locker room had more than a few headline quotes after they blew a four-goal lead against the Detroit Red Wings. Coach Mike Sullivan called his team disconnected. Elsewhere, the NHL trade freeze lifted, but NHL trade rumors are oddly quiet. The Vegas Golden Knights have a goalie to deal, and there are teams in need. Carl Hagelin won’t give up the dream despite a permanent eye injury and hip surgery, and wow, that Penguins’ loss was stunning.
Pgh Hockey Now

Major Meltdown: Penguins Blow 4-0 Lead in 5-4 OT Loss

The start of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ game against Detroit was just a couple of hours away, but they still weren’t over what had happened the night before on Long Island. Understandably so, considering how thoroughly they had been dominated by the New York Islanders en route to a 5-1 defeat.
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins vs. Red Wings, Game 35: Lines, Notes & How to Watch

The Pittsburgh Penguins have been one of the NHL’s best teams in December. The part of the month that came before the league’s holiday break, anyway. But about the only positive to come out of their 5-1 loss on Long Island Tuesday night is that they won’t have to dwell on it for long, since they’re scheduled to play Detroit tonight at 7:38 at PPG Paints Arena.
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Go from Bad to Worse to … What’s Next?

The Pittsburgh Penguins’ 5-1 loss on Long Island Tuesday night was their most disappointing — and difficult to take — of the season. For all of one day, at least. Fact is, their 5-4 overtime defeat by Detroit Wednesday — at home, after the Penguins built a 4-0 lead — didn’t just sting, the way their loss to the New York Islanders 24 hours earlier had.
Pgh Hockey Now

The Ice Guys NHL Betting Show – Wednesday, December 28

The Ice Guys NHL Hockey betting show presented by National Hockey Now for Wednesday, December 28 as Ian Cameron and special guest Muhammad Jomha (Twitter: @Mj_9) preview and analyze the Wednesday NHL card from a betting perspective. Get 20% OFF @manscaped + Free Shipping with promo code ICEGUYS at manscaped.com...
Pgh Hockey Now

PHN Daily: Penguins at Their Worst, Capitals Climbing

The NHL started back up Tuesday evening after its three-day holiday break, although someone apparently forgot to let the Pittsburgh Penguins know. Washington certainly was aware of it, and has a new place in the Metropolitan Division standings today to show for it. Boston suffered a rare defeat, but only after taking the Senators to a shootout in Ottawa. Philadelphia got some good news, which has been even more rare there than Flyers victories in 2022-23. And Detroit, which will visit PPG Paints Arena this evening, routinely struggles in its first game after Christmas.
NHL

Gagner honored by Jets, teammates for 1,000th NHL game

Veteran forward sees players wearing special t-shirts, jerseys, gets tribute video. The celebration was on for Sam Gagner's 1,000th NHL game. The Winnipeg Jets forward was honored for reaching the career milestone on Thursday before a game against the Vancouver Canucks at Canada Life Centre. Teammates arrived wearing specially-made shirts...
Yardbarker

It’s Past Time for the Penguins To Sit Brian Dumoulin

PITTSBURGH - The 2022-23 season has not gone as planned for Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin. Coming off major knee surgery, Dumoulin was looking to return to the form he showed earlier in his career as the Penguins top shutdown defenseman. That hasn't happened. The Penguins moved Dumoulin down in...
Pgh Hockey Now

Pgh Hockey Now

Premier coverage of the Pittsburgh Penguins and the NHL from experienced reporters.

 http://www.pittsburghhockeynow.com

