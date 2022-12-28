Read full article on original website
KTAR.com
Victim’s doorbell camera helps Surprise police identify arson suspect
PHOENIX — A suspect was arrested Thursday in connection with an arson in Surprise after the victim's doorbell camera helped police identify him, authorities said. Justin Winjum was booked into Maricopa County Jail on counts of arson of an occupied structure and criminal damage, both felonies, according to the Surprise Police Department.
AZFamily
Teen boy hospitalized after shooting near downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A teen boy is hospitalized in critical condition after being shot Wednesday night just east of downtown Phoenix. Just after 8 p.m., a shooting was reported in the parking lot of an apartment complex near 17th and Adams streets. While officers were on their way, someone called 911 and told dispatchers they drove the victim to the parking lot of a business at 7th Street and Buckeye Road. There, officers found a teen boy with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.
fox10phoenix.com
Teen found shot inside car near downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX - A teenager has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after police say he was found shot inside a car just south of downtown Phoenix. Phoenix Police say the teen was found shot in the parking lot of a Jack-in-the-Box, located near 7th Street and Buckeye Road. The teen was...
fox10phoenix.com
$400K worth of meth found during Phoenix traffic stop; suspect arrested
PHOENIX - Mesa Police say a suspect was arrested after a traffic stop in led to the discovery of 200 pounds of methamphetamine. According to police, the incident happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 21 near the Loop 202 and 40th Street in Phoenix. The suspect, 36-year-old Eric Leon,...
KTAR.com
Suspect claims self-defense after fatal shooting at Phoenix apartments
PHOENIX — A suspect is claiming self-defense after a fatal shooting at a Phoenix apartment complex Tuesday evening, authorities said. Officers responded to the apartments on 19th Avenue between Northern and Dunlap avenues around 6:45 p.m. and found a gunshot victim and a man who acknowledged involvement, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release Wednesday.
KTAR.com
Teen in critical condition after shooting in Phoenix apartment complex
PHOENIX — A teenage boy is in critical condition after multiple people allegedly shot him in Phoenix on Wednesday, authorities said. Officers responded to a shooting call in the parking lot of an apartment complex around 8 p.m. near 16th and Van Buren streets, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
fox10phoenix.com
Watch: Wrong-way driver on I-10 in Avondale stopped with grappler
AVONDALE, Ariz. - Traffic cameras caught Arizona troopers using a grappler to stop a driver on Interstate 10 in Avondale on Thursday night. First responders responded to a call just after 9 p.m. on Dec. 29 about an alleged wrong-way driver near I-10 and 99th Avenue. According to the Arizona...
Phoenix police find kidnapped teen dead, continue search for armed gunmen who abducted him
Phoenix police officers are searching for two gunmen accused of kidnapping a 17-year-old who was found dead in rural Maricopa County on Dec. 27.
AZFamily
Police identify man who died after being hit by a car in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police have identified the man who died after being hit by a car in Phoenix Thursday evening. According to Sgt. Robert Scherer, officers were called out to a crash near 8th and Southern avenues around 6:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found 42-year-old Jose Alvarez seriously injured. Investigators say the driver of the vehicle initially took off from the scene but later returned. Detectives believe that Alvarez was in the middle of the street when he was hit by the car headed west along Southern Avenue.
AZFamily
Speeding car leads Mesa officers to a wanted man and $400K worth of meth
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Mesa police found 200 pounds of methamphetamine in a vehicle after the owner, a wanted felon, was arrested last week. On Dec. 21, 36-year-old Eric Leon was stopped near 40th Street and Route 202 in Phoenix for speeding. Leon had two warrants in Mesa and was arrested during the traffic stop. His vehicle was towed to a police facility and, while searching, found two large duffle bags and two cardboard boxes filled with about 200 pounds of methamphetamine. Officers with the Central Street Crimes Unit estimated the street value to be $400,000.
Police find man dead in another person's house
The Tucson Police Department is trying to figure out how Joseph Armando Montano ended up dead in a home which wasn't his.
KTAR.com
Suspect arrested in Glendale stabbing allegedly dropped wallet with ID near scene
PHOENIX — A suspect arrested in a Glendale stabbing was identified after he allegedly dropped his wallet near the scene, authorities said Tuesday. Jerome Pipkins stabbed a man who was out for a run near 57th Avenue and Glenn Drive at about 8 p.m. on Dec. 13, according to the Glendale Police Department.
KTAR.com
Suspect arrested in fatal hit-and-run on West Valley freeway ramp
PHOENIX — A suspect in a fatal hit-and-run collision on a West Valley freeway ramp last week has been arrested, authorities said. Jonathan Baldizon, 30, was taken into custody Monday for failure to remain at the scene of an accident involving injury or death. He is accused of hitting...
AZFamily
Man dies four days after shooting in west Phoenix; no suspect arrested
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man has died from his injuries after being shot on Christmas Eve in Phoenix. 34-year-old Eric Charles Saunders was allegedly shot by an unknown suspect just after 11 p.m. on Christmas Eve near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road. Officers responded to reports of a shooting and found him injured behind a nearby business.
AZFamily
Pinal County Sheriff Lamb’s son laid to rest along with fiancée and their daughter
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Funeral services were held for 22-year-old Cooper Lamb, Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb's son, his fiancée Caroline Patten and their 11-month-old daughter Friday in San Tan Valley. Patten was driving near Elliot Road and Cole Drive, just west of Recker Road,...
Remains of teen kidnapped during armed home invasion found: Police
PHOENIX — The remains of an Arizona teenager were found a week after he was kidnapped during an armed home invasion, police said Wednesday. A homicide investigation is now underway. Jesse Sainz-Camacho, 17, was taken from his Phoenix home on Dec. 19 by "two armed suspects," police said. The...
Child dead, five others hospitalized in Avondale crash
Avondale Police Department is investigating a serious crash that took place near 107th Avenue and Roosevelt.
10-year-old boy dead, 5 others hospitalized following Avondale wreck
PHOENIX — A 10-year-old boy died and five other people, including three children, were hospitalized after a wreck in Avondale on Wednesday morning, authorities said. The three children were in critical condition after the two-vehicle crash at 107th Avenue and Roosevelt Parkway, just south of Interstate 10, occurred around 9:50 a.m., according to the Avondale Police Department.
AZFamily
MCSO asking for help finding missing 16-year-old Chandler boy
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is looking for a teen boy with some medical issues and is asking for the public's help. Diego Ortiz was last seen at his home near Cooper and Chandler Heights roads on Friday around noon. The 16-year-old apparently walked away and was last seen possibly heading north on 126th Street toward Chandler Heights.
Four children, two adults injured in Avondale crash
Avondale Police Department is investigating a serious crash that took place near 107th Avenue and Roosevelt.
