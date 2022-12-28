ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Huntsville native Kobe Brown named SEC Player of the Week

By Claudia Chakamian
 2 days ago

COLUMBIA, Mo. (WHNT) — Huntsville native Kobe Brown has been named SEC Player of the Week.

The Lee High School grad scored a career-high 31 points, plus added eight assists, five rebounds and three steals as Missouri upset Illinois in the Braggin’ Rights Game. The 31 points is the most ever scored by a Mizzou player in the series.

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa in concussion protocol again

Brown also earned Lute Olson Award National Player of the Week honors.

